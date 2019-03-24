BUCKS 127, CAVALIERS 105
CLEVELAND (105)
Osman 4-10 1-2 9, Nance Jr. 5-9 1-2 13, Love 8-21 0-0 20, Sexton 6-15 5-6 18, Knight 1-7 0-0 2, Chriss 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 5-8 0-0 10, Stauskas 2-4 0-0 6, Nwaba 3-5 1-2 8, Clarkson 7-16 4-5 19. Totals 41-96 12-17 105.
MILWAUKEE (127)
Middleton 7-15 2-4 17, Antetokounmpo 11-16 4-6 26, Lopez 5-9 0-0 14, Bledsoe 3-7 4-4 12, Snell 4-6 2-2 12, Colson 1-2 0-0 3, Ilyasova 1-3 0-0 2, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 7-8 2-2 17, Brown 5-8 0-1 12, Connaughton 3-9 2-2 9. Totals 48-87 16-21 127.
Cleveland;27;28;22;28;—;105
Milwaukee;32;36;22;37;—;127
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 11-41 (Love 4-11, Stauskas 2-4, Nance Jr. 2-6, Nwaba 1-2, Clarkson 1-4, Sexton 1-6, Knight 0-3, Osman 0-5), Milwaukee 15-41 (Lopez 4-7, Brown 2-3, Snell 2-4, Bledsoe 2-5, Colson 1-1, Hill 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Ilyasova 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-3). Fouled Out—Osman. Rebounds—Cleveland 44 (Love 19), Milwaukee 45 (Antetokounmpo 10). Assists—Cleveland 23 (Nance Jr. 6), Milwaukee 26 (Bledsoe, Antetokounmpo 7). Total Fouls—Cleveland 21, Milwaukee 13. A—17,930 (17,500).
CLIPPERS 124, KNICKS 113
L.A. CLIPPERS (124)
Gallinari 5-16 13-14 26, Shamet 1-5 0-0 3, Zubac 4-5 2-2 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-10 4-4 10, Beverley 4-7 0-0 12, Chandler 1-3 0-0 2, Green 3-6 0-0 8, Harrell 8-12 8-9 24, Williams 9-20 6-8 29, Temple 0-2 0-0 0, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 33-37 124.
NEW YORK (113)
Hezonja 2-9 2-2 6, Knox 4-9 1-2 11, Jordan 7-10 6-7 20, Mudiay 10-19 4-4 26, Dotson 7-16 3-4 18, Thomas 4-7 2-2 12, M.Robinson 0-0 2-2 2, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 6-11 2-2 16, Jenkins 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 41-86 22-25 113.
L.A. Clippers;29;31;29;35;—;124
New York;24;35;25;29;—;113
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 15-35 (Williams 5-7, Beverley 4-6, Gallinari 3-10, Green 2-3, Shamet 1-2, Temple 0-1, Chandler 0-1, Harrell 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-4), New York 9-33 (Thomas 2-3, Knox 2-4, Allen 2-4, Mudiay 2-7, Dotson 1-8, Ntilikina 0-1, Jenkins 0-3, Hezonja 0-3). Fouled Out—Allen. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 42 (Zubac 10), New York 44 (Jordan 13). Assists—L.A. Clippers 24 (Gilgeous-Alexander 8), New York 22 (Mudiay 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 19, New York 24. A—18,263 (19,812).
PACERS 124, NUGGETS 88
DENVER (88)
Barton 6-13 0-0 15, Millsap 2-8 1-2 6, Jokic 8-16 2-2 19, Murray 2-12 0-0 4, Harris 5-6 0-0 11, Vanderbilt 2-3 0-0 4, Craig 1-4 2-2 5, Hernangomez 0-5 2-2 2, Plumlee 0-2 4-4 4, Lyles 0-5 2-2 2, Morris 6-13 0-0 12, Beasley 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 33-93 15-16 88.
INDIANA (124)
Bogdanovic 13-16 4-4 35, Young 3-6 2-2 8, Turner 7-15 3-3 17, Joseph 1-4 0-0 2, Matthews 3-7 0-0 8, McDermott 4-8 0-0 8, Sabonis 7-13 1-2 15, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Leaf 2-3 1-2 5, O'Quinn 2-2 0-0 4, Holiday 4-8 2-2 11, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 5-9 1-2 11. Totals 51-91 14-17 124.
Denver;23;23;21;21;—;88
Indiana;27;35;30;32;—;124
3-Point Goals—Denver 7-29 (Barton 3-5, Harris 1-1, Millsap 1-2, Jokic 1-3, Craig 1-3, Lyles 0-1, Murray 0-3, Beasley 0-3, Morris 0-3, Hernangomez 0-5), Indiana 8-18 (Bogdanovic 5-6, Matthews 2-4, Holiday 1-3, Evans 0-1, Turner 0-1, Young 0-1, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 41 (Jokic 11), Indiana 49 (Sabonis 13). Assists—Denver 21 (Jokic 8), Indiana 34 (Matthews, Holiday, Young 5). Total Fouls—Denver 17, Indiana 17. A—17,923 (20,000).
HORNETS 115, RAPTORS 114
CHARLOTTE (115)
Bridges 7-12 0-0 16, Williams 4-6 0-0 10, Biyombo 3-4 0-0 6, Walker 3-17 7-7 15, Bacon 7-14 1-2 20, Kaminsky 4-8 0-0 9, Hernangomez 4-8 3-4 13, Graham 3-8 4-4 10, Monk 1-5 0-0 3, Lamb 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-93 15-17 115.
TORONTO (114)
Leonard 10-18 6-6 28, Siakam 9-14 4-4 23, Gasol 7-9 1-1 17, Lowry 3-5 0-0 7, Green 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 4-5 0-0 10, Anunoby 1-3 0-0 3, Ibaka 4-6 2-2 10, VanVleet 5-9 0-0 12, Lin 0-1 0-0 0, McCaw 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 45-77 13-13 114.
Charlotte;27;31;37;20;—;115
Toronto;32;25;26;31;—;114
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 18-41 (Bacon 5-8, Lamb 3-4, Hernangomez 2-2, Williams 2-4, Bridges 2-4, Walker 2-7, Monk 1-3, Kaminsky 1-5, Graham 0-4), Toronto 11-26 (Powell 2-2, Gasol 2-3, VanVleet 2-4, Leonard 2-6, Siakam 1-1, Lowry 1-3, Anunoby 1-3, McCaw 0-1, Green 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 39 (Hernangomez 10), Toronto 35 (Leonard 9). Assists—Charlotte 32 (Walker 13), Toronto 29 (Gasol, Lowry 6). Total Fouls—Charlotte 17, Toronto 17. A—19,800 (19,800).
ROCKETS 113, PELICANS 90
HOUSTON (113)
Gordon 6-12 0-0 18, Tucker 4-6 0-0 11, Capela 3-4 2-2 8, Paul 4-12 1-1 10, Harden 10-19 2-2 28, G.Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Faried 5-9 1-2 11, Chiozza 0-0 0-0 0, Shumpert 2-5 0-0 5, Rivers 3-10 2-2 8, House Jr. 5-6 0-0 14. Totals 42-86 8-9 113.
NEW ORLEANS (90)
Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Davis 6-14 0-0 12, Randle 6-13 3-3 15, Payton 2-8 0-0 4, Jackson 7-16 2-3 19, Hill 1-1 0-0 3, Johnson 6-8 0-0 13, Miller 1-6 2-4 4, Diallo 3-4 0-0 6, Wood 3-5 0-0 7, Okafor 1-2 0-0 2, Bertans 1-4 0-0 3, I.Clark 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 38-92 7-10 90.
Houston;33;30;24;26;—;113
New Orleans;19;25;25;21;—;90
3-Point Goals—Houston 21-49 (Gordon 6-11, Harden 6-12, House Jr. 4-5, Tucker 3-3, Shumpert 1-3, Paul 1-7, Faried 0-1, G.Clark 0-3, Rivers 0-4), New Orleans 7-28 (Jackson 3-8, Hill 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Wood 1-2, Bertans 1-3, Randle 0-1, Payton 0-1, Davis 0-1, Williams 0-2, Miller 0-3, I.Clark 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 51 (Capela 17), New Orleans 44 (Davis 10). Assists—Houston 24 (Paul 13), New Orleans 26 (Payton 8). Total Fouls—Houston 16, New Orleans 9. A—17,048 (16,867).
SPURS 115, CELTICS 96
SAN ANTONIO (115)
DeRozan 8-18 0-0 16, Aldridge 20-31 7-8 48, Poeltl 3-6 0-0 6, White 2-7 0-0 4, Forbes 2-6 0-0 4, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 3-6 0-0 7, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Eubanks 0-2 0-0 0, Bertans 3-6 0-0 9, Mills 5-7 0-0 12, Belinelli 2-7 0-0 5, Walker IV 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-98 7-8 115.
BOSTON (96)
Hayward 4-11 5-5 13, Morris 6-13 0-0 13, Baynes 4-6 0-0 9, Irving 5-17 0-0 11, Smart 6-14 1-2 14, Brown 1-8 5-6 7, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 3, Yabusele 2-3 2-2 7, Theis 5-8 0-0 11, Monroe 2-3 0-0 4, Rozier 2-8 0-0 4, Wanamaker 0-0 0-1 0, Dozier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-94 13-16 96.
San Antonio;31;23;30;31;—;115
Boston;24;23;25;24;—;96
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 8-24 (Bertans 3-6, Mills 2-3, Aldridge 1-1, Gay 1-2, Belinelli 1-6, White 0-2, Forbes 0-4), Boston 7-35 (Baynes 1-1, Ojeleye 1-2, Yabusele 1-2, Theis 1-3, Irving 1-5, Smart 1-5, Morris 1-7, Hayward 0-2, Rozier 0-3, Brown 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 51 (Aldridge 13), Boston 45 (Hayward 10). Assists—San Antonio 32 (DeRozan 11), Boston 23 (Irving 12). Total Fouls—San Antonio 19, Boston 14. A—18,624 (18,624).
WARRIORS 121, PISTONS 114
DETROIT (114)
Brown 2-5 2-2 6, Griffin 6-14 9-10 24, Drummond 4-9 4-4 12, Jackson 3-9 0-0 7, Ellington 1-5 0-0 3, Pachulia 1-2 2-2 4, Maker 4-6 2-2 12, Galloway 5-8 0-0 12, Smith 5-14 4-4 14, Kennard 8-12 1-1 20. Totals 39-84 24-25 114.
GOLDEN STATE (121)
Durant 5-6 3-4 14, Green 5-11 3-4 14, Bogut 4-5 0-0 8, Curry 9-19 3-3 26, Thompson 10-17 0-0 24, McKinnie 1-1 0-0 3, Looney 4-5 3-4 11, Bell 2-3 0-0 4, Jerebko 0-1 2-2 2, Cook 2-3 2-2 7, Livingston 4-4 0-0 8. Totals 46-75 16-19 121.
Detroit;28;21;28;37;—;114
Golden State;29;34;34;24;—;121
3-Point Goals—Detroit 12-31 (Kennard 3-4, Griffin 3-7, Maker 2-4, Galloway 2-5, Jackson 1-4, Ellington 1-5, Smith 0-1, Brown 0-1), Golden State 13-25 (Curry 5-10, Thompson 4-6, McKinnie 1-1, Cook 1-2, Durant 1-2, Green 1-3, Jerebko 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 29 (Drummond 11), Golden State 38 (Curry 9). Assists—Detroit 25 (Griffin 8), Golden State 31 (Durant 11). Total Fouls—Detroit 13, Golden State 23. A—19,596 (19,596).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.