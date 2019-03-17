76ERS 130, BUCKS 125
PHILADELPHIA (130)
Butler 8-16 9-13 27, Harris 4-7 3-4 12, Embiid 15-31 6-7 40, B.Simmons 4-8 0-2 8, Redick 7-10 1-2 19, Ennis III 2-5 0-0 6, Scott 2-8 0-0 6, Marjanovic 1-5 2-2 4, McConnell 4-10 0-0 8. Totals 47-100 21-30 130.
MILWAUKEE (125)
Mirotic 1-7 0-0 2, Antetokounmpo 15-26 19-21 52, Lopez 4-11 3-4 14, Bledsoe 5-14 1-3 12, Middleton 8-18 0-0 19, Ilyasova 2-3 0-0 5, Wilson 5-8 0-0 13, Hill 1-2 0-0 2, Snell 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 43-95 23-28 125.
Philadelphia;31;31;27;41;—;130
Milwaukee;28;25;29;43;—;125
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 15-32 (Redick 4-4, Embiid 4-13, Butler 2-2, Ennis III 2-4, Scott 2-6, Harris 1-2, McConnell 0-1), Milwaukee 16-50 (Wilson 3-6, Antetokounmpo 3-8, Middleton 3-9, Lopez 3-9, Connaughton 2-4, Ilyasova 1-2, Bledsoe 1-4, Snell 0-1, Hill 0-1, Mirotic 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 54 (Embiid 15), Milwaukee 45 (Antetokounmpo 16). Assists—Philadelphia 26 (B.Simmons 9), Milwaukee 25 (Antetokounmpo 7). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 23, Milwaukee 22. A—18,148 (17,500).
KINGS 129, BULLS 102
CHICAGO (102)
Porter Jr. 3-9 1-1 8, Markkanen 4-8 2-2 11, Lopez 2-6 4-6 8, Dunn 4-11 0-0 8, LaVine 7-18 2-3 18, Felicio 2-3 0-0 4, Harrison 5-6 1-1 11, Arcidiacono 4-6 0-0 10, Selden 2-7 4-6 9, Luwawu-Cabarrot 4-8 0-1 11, Blakeney 2-6 0-1 4. Totals 39-88 14-21 102.
SACRAMENTO (129)
Barnes 7-11 1-1 15, Bjelica 3-7 1-2 8, Cauley-Stein 4-7 1-2 9, Fox 6-12 3-4 17, Hield 6-12 2-2 16, Brewer 1-4 2-2 4, Giles III 8-14 0-0 16, Bagley III 9-14 3-3 21, Koufos 3-7 0-0 6, Mason 2-5 0-0 4, Ferrell 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 3-6 0-0 8, Burks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 54-103 13-16 129.
Chicago;23;17;31;31;—;102
Sacramento;24;32;43;30;—;129
3-Point Goals—Chicago 10-26 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-5, LaVine 2-3, Arcidiacono 2-3, Selden 1-4, Markkanen 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-4, Dunn 0-3), Sacramento 8-23 (Bogdanovic 2-2, Hield 2-3, Fox 2-4, Bjelica 1-2, Ferrell 1-2, Barnes 0-2, Bagley III 0-2, Mason 0-3, Brewer 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 39 (Felicio 10), Sacramento 48 (Bagley III 9). Assists—Chicago 20 (Harrison 7), Sacramento 28 (Cauley-Stein 5). Total Fouls—Chicago 16, Sacramento 21. Technicals—Lopez, Giles III. A—17,583 (17,608).
KNICKS 124, LAKERS 123
L.A. LAKERS (123)
James 11-26 11-13 33, Kuzma 8-14 2-2 18, McGee 6-10 0-1 12, Rondo 1-4 0-0 3, Bullock 6-10 0-0 14, Williams 5-7 2-3 12, Wagner 2-4 1-2 6, Caruso 3-6 5-6 12, Caldwell-Pope 4-11 1-1 11, Hart 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 47-97 22-28 123.
NEW YORK (124)
Hezonja 4-8 8-8 17, Knox 8-14 0-0 19, Jordan 6-10 3-4 15, Mudiay 8-11 9-10 28, Dotson 10-20 2-2 25, Thomas 3-4 0-0 7, Robinson 1-2 0-1 2, Allen 2-2 2-2 7, Trier 2-5 0-2 4. Totals 44-76 24-29 124.
L.A. Lakers;30;36;30;27;—;123
New York;41;22;31;30;—;124
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 7-27 (Bullock 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-7, Rondo 1-1, Caruso 1-1, Wagner 1-2, Kuzma 0-2, Hart 0-3, James 0-6), New York 12-26 (Mudiay 3-4, Knox 3-5, Dotson 3-10, Allen 1-1, Hezonja 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Trier 0-2). Fouled Out—Trier. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 35 (Williams, McGee 7), New York 45 (Jordan 17). Assists—L.A. Lakers 26 (Kuzma, James 8), New York 24 (Mudiay 8). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 21, New York 26. A—19,812 (19,812).
HEAT 93, HORNETS 75
CHARLOTTE (75)
Bridges 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Biyombo 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 4-16 0-0 10, Batum 3-11 5-5 12, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1 0-0 0, Kaminsky 3-10 7-9 13, Parker 4-5 2-2 11, Monk 0-1 0-0 0, Lamb 8-20 2-2 21, Bacon 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 26-83 16-18 75.
MIAMI (93)
Jones Jr. 2-6 1-4 6, Olynyk 1-7 2-3 4, Adebayo 7-10 2-4 16, Richardson 2-17 3-4 7, Waiters 4-10 0-0 12, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-4 0-0 6, Whiteside 3-7 0-0 6, Dragic 7-11 1-1 19, Wade 6-14 3-3 17, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 12-19 93.
Charlotte;20;19;21;15;—;75
Miami;19;20;22;32;—;93
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 7-36 (Lamb 3-9, Walker 2-8, Parker 1-2, Batum 1-7, Monk 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Kaminsky 0-4, Williams 0-4), Miami 13-33 (Dragic 4-6, Waiters 4-8, Wade 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Jones Jr. 1-2, Olynyk 0-3, Richardson 0-9). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 44 (Batum, Kaminsky 7), Miami 55 (Adebayo, Olynyk 9). Assists—Charlotte 11 (Walker 4), Miami 25 (Olynyk 6). Total Fouls—Charlotte 19, Miami 21. A—19,600 (19,600).
PISTONS 110, RAPTORS 107
TORONTO (107)
Leonard 11-21 6-8 33, Siakam 6-13 0-0 12, Gasol 3-7 2-2 9, Lin 1-4 0-0 3, Green 4-9 0-0 12, Powell 4-8 1-1 10, Anunoby 3-7 1-1 8, Moreland 1-3 0-0 3, VanVleet 6-10 1-2 17, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-82 11-14 107.
DETROIT (110)
Brown 1-6 0-0 2, Griffin 9-21 3-5 25, Drummond 5-8 5-5 15, Jackson 5-10 8-9 20, Ellington 4-10 0-0 9, Maker 2-5 3-3 7, Pachulia 4-6 3-3 11, Galloway 4-7 2-2 11, Smith 4-9 0-0 8, Kennard 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 39-83 24-27 110.
Toronto;21;26;37;23;—;107
Detroit;25;25;28;32;—;110
3-Point Goals—Toronto 18-36 (Leonard 5-8, VanVleet 4-5, Green 4-8, Moreland 1-1, Lin 1-2, Anunoby 1-2, Gasol 1-4, Powell 1-4, Siakam 0-2), Detroit 8-27 (Griffin 4-8, Jackson 2-3, Galloway 1-3, Ellington 1-6, Smith 0-2, Brown 0-2, Maker 0-3). Fouled Out—Siakam. Rebounds—Toronto 38 (Gasol 11), Detroit 44 (Drummond 17). Assists—Toronto 25 (Gasol 8), Detroit 23 (Smith 8). Total Fouls—Toronto 22, Detroit 18. A—19,277 (20,491).
MAGIC 101, HAWKS 91
ATLANTA (91)
Prince 4-11 0-0 9, Collins 5-9 0-0 10, Dedmon 4-10 0-0 10, Young 9-18 2-3 20, Huerter 1-7 0-0 3, Bembry 4-9 0-0 8, Len 5-8 2-2 13, Adams 2-5 0-1 5, Carter 3-8 0-0 8, Bazemore 1-6 3-4 5. Totals 38-91 7-10 91.
ORLANDO (101)
Isaac 0-7 0-0 0, Gordon 9-16 1-2 22, Vucevic 10-20 7-7 27, Augustin 4-10 1-1 11, Fournier 4-12 2-2 11, Iwundu 3-7 6-8 14, Birch 1-2 3-4 5, Carter-Williams 0-3 5-8 5, Ross 2-8 1-1 6. Totals 33-85 26-33 101.
Atlanta;25;21;22;23;—;91
Orlando;28;28;19;26;—;101
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 8-35 (Carter 2-6, Dedmon 2-6, Adams 1-3, Huerter 1-3, Len 1-3, Prince 1-5, Collins 0-1, Bembry 0-1, Bazemore 0-2, Young 0-5), Orlando 9-37 (Gordon 3-6, Iwundu 2-4, Augustin 2-4, Ross 1-6, Fournier 1-6, Carter-Williams 0-2, Vucevic 0-3, Isaac 0-6). Fouled Out—Collins. Rebounds—Atlanta 50 (Dedmon 14), Orlando 55 (Vucevic 20). Assists—Atlanta 20 (Young 5), Orlando 21 (Augustin 9). Total Fouls—Atlanta 29, Orlando 15. Technicals—Carter-Williams. A—18,045 (18,846).
ROCKETS 117, TIMBERWOLVES 102
MINNESOTA (102)
Wiggins 6-17 0-0 14, Saric 3-7 2-2 8, Towns 8-22 4-5 22, Jones 0-6 0-2 0, Okogie 8-14 2-4 21, Bates-Diop 3-5 0-0 7, Tolliver 1-4 0-0 3, Gibson 4-7 7-9 15, Dieng 2-2 1-1 6, Bayless 3-5 0-0 6, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0, Terrell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-92 16-23 102.
HOUSTON (117)
Gordon 4-12 0-0 12, Tucker 3-5 0-0 8, Capela 8-11 4-5 20, Paul 8-12 3-3 25, Harden 8-24 0-0 20, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Nene 1-5 0-0 2, House Jr. 5-6 2-4 14, Green 3-12 1-2 9, Shumpert 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 43-94 10-14 117.
Minnesota;30;19;29;24;—;102
Houston;26;24;43;24;—;117
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 10-32 (Okogie 3-7, Wiggins 2-5, Towns 2-5, Dieng 1-1, Tolliver 1-3, Bates-Diop 1-3, Terrell 0-1, Saric 0-1, Bayless 0-1, Reynolds 0-2, Jones 0-3), Houston 21-50 (Paul 6-7, Gordon 4-11, Harden 4-12, House Jr. 2-3, Tucker 2-4, Green 2-9, Shumpert 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 52 (Towns, Gibson 10), Houston 44 (Capela 13). Assists—Minnesota 22 (Towns 6), Houston 29 (Paul, Harden 10). Total Fouls—Minnesota 13, Houston 25. Technicals—Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A—18,055 (18,500).
CLIPPERS 119, NETS 116
BROOKLYN (116)
Harris 4-10 1-1 12, Kurucs 2-3 0-0 5, Allen 5-10 3-3 13, Russell 13-25 0-1 32, LeVert 6-15 0-1 12, Carroll 7-13 5-5 22, Graham 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 2-4 1-2 5, Dinwiddie 2-16 8-12 13. Totals 42-100 18-25 116.
L.A. CLIPPERS (119)
Shamet 4-9 2-2 14, Gallinari 7-17 5-5 20, Zubac 1-9 1-2 3, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-12 1-2 14, Beverley 4-5 0-0 10, Chandler 0-2 0-0 0, Harrell 8-17 4-6 20, Green 3-5 1-1 7, L.Williams 8-16 7-7 25, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Temple 2-5 2-3 6. Totals 42-97 23-28 119.
Brooklyn;30;25;32;29;—;116
L.A. Clippers;23;37;27;32;—;119
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 14-38 (Russell 6-12, Carroll 3-6, Harris 3-6, Kurucs 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-7, Graham 0-2, LeVert 0-4), L.A. Clippers 12-31 (Shamet 4-9, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-5, Beverley 2-3, L.Williams 2-6, Gallinari 1-5, Chandler 0-1, Green 0-1, Temple 0-1). Fouled Out—Kurucs. Rebounds—Brooklyn 51 (Allen 11), L.A. Clippers 54 (Gallinari 11). Assists—Brooklyn 26 (Russell 10), L.A. Clippers 26 (Gilgeous-Alexander 10). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 28, L.A. Clippers 25. Technicals—L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers. A—17,247 (18,997).
