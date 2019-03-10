SPURS 121, BUCKS 114
MILWAUKEE (114)
Middleton 6-15 2-2 15, Antetokounmpo 10-18 6-10 27, Lopez 2-6 6-6 11, Bledsoe 9-13 1-3 21, Brogdon 2-10 1-2 5, Mirotic 3-8 2-2 10, Gasol 1-3 0-0 3, Snell 2-4 0-0 6, DiVincenzo 1-5 0-0 2, Connaughton 5-5 0-0 14. Totals 41-87 18-25 114.
SAN ANTONIO (121)
DeRozan 10-20 8-9 28, Aldridge 14-26 0-0 29, Poeltl 4-4 0-0 8, White 3-10 1-2 7, Forbes 5-8 0-1 12, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 2-8 0-0 5, Mills 5-10 2-3 16, Belinelli 6-14 0-0 16. Totals 49-100 11-15 121.
Milwaukee;32;28;23;31;—;114
San Antonio;25;29;33;34;—;121
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 14-36 (Connaughton 4-4, Snell 2-3, Bledsoe 2-4, Mirotic 2-5, Gasol 1-1, Lopez 1-3, Middleton 1-4, Antetokounmpo 1-4, DiVincenzo 0-4, Brogdon 0-4), San Antonio 12-29 (Mills 4-7, Belinelli 4-8, Forbes 2-4, Aldridge 1-2, Bertans 1-5, DeRozan 0-1, White 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 45 (Antetokounmpo 13), San Antonio 46 (Aldridge 15). Assists—Milwaukee 22 (Bledsoe, Antetokounmpo 6), San Antonio 24 (DeRozan 6). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 17, San Antonio 18. A—18,594 (18,581).
PISTONS 131, BULLS 108
CHICAGO (108)
Porter Jr. 6-12 2-2 17, Markkanen 6-13 2-2 17, Lopez 4-6 1-2 9, Dunn 3-7 0-0 7, Arcidiacono 5-7 0-2 10, Felicio 4-6 0-0 8, Harrison 3-6 4-8 11, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-6 0-0 2, Blakeney 2-5 5-7 9, Selden 7-14 3-3 18. Totals 41-82 17-26 108.
DETROIT (131)
Robinson III 1-4 0-0 2, Griffin 10-14 5-6 28, Drummond 6-6 4-7 16, Jackson 7-14 2-2 21, Ellington 5-6 0-0 13, Leuer 3-6 1-2 7, Maker 1-5 0-0 3, Smith 2-10 0-2 4, Galloway 7-10 1-1 21, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 3-5 1-2 7, Kennard 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 49-91 14-22 131.
Chicago;32;23;25;28;—;108
Detroit;31;30;42;28;—;131
3-Point Goals—Chicago 9-18 (Porter Jr. 3-4, Markkanen 3-7, Harrison 1-1, Selden 1-1, Dunn 1-2, Arcidiacono 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-2), Detroit 19-35 (Galloway 6-6, Jackson 5-8, Ellington 3-4, Griffin 3-6, Maker 1-3, Kennard 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Robinson III 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 37 (Felicio 7), Detroit 44 (Drummond 15). Assists—Chicago 18 (Harrison 7), Detroit 34 (Jackson, Maker 6). Total Fouls—Chicago 18, Detroit 24. Technicals—Chicago coach Jim Boylen. A—19,356 (20,491).
76ERS 106, PACERS 89
INDIANA (89)
Bogdanovic 6-16 5-8 18, Young 3-10 3-4 9, Turner 2-7 1-2 6, Collison 5-11 3-7 14, Matthews 2-7 1-2 5, McDermott 4-6 1-1 10, Leaf 1-4 0-0 2, Sabonis 1-7 7-12 9, O'Quinn 3-5 0-0 6, Holiday 2-4 1-1 6, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-83 22-37 89.
PHILADELPHIA (106)
Butler 3-8 6-6 12, Harris 7-16 0-0 16, Embiid 11-21 11-15 33, B.Simmons 6-10 3-5 15, Redick 3-8 0-0 9, Ennis III 2-5 3-4 8, Scott 4-8 0-0 8, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0, Am.Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Patton 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 1-5 0-0 2, J.Simmons 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-87 23-30 106.
Indiana;25;34;11;19;—;89
Philadelphia;26;25;21;34;—;106
3-Point Goals—Indiana 5-16 (McDermott 1-1, Holiday 1-2, Turner 1-2, Collison 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-4, Young 0-1, Matthews 0-4), Philadelphia 7-23 (Redick 3-6, Harris 2-5, J.Simmons 1-1, Ennis III 1-3, Am.Johnson 0-1, Embiid 0-2, McConnell 0-2, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 44 (Young 9), Philadelphia 52 (Embiid 12). Assists—Indiana 18 (Sabonis 6), Philadelphia 24 (B.Simmons 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 27, Philadelphia 26. Technicals—Embiid. A—20,636 (20,478).
RAPTORS 125, HEAT 104
TORONTO (125)
McCaw 3-4 1-2 10, Siakam 8-12 3-5 20, Ibaka 4-7 1-2 10, Lowry 8-14 2-3 24, Green 5-9 0-0 15, Anunoby 3-5 5-6 11, Powell 4-7 4-4 15, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Gasol 3-6 0-0 6, Lin 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 42-74 20-26 125.
MIAMI (104)
Richardson 3-10 2-2 8, Olynyk 0-8 1-1 1, Adebayo 8-11 3-3 19, Winslow 4-13 1-2 10, Waiters 6-10 0-2 15, Jones Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Whiteside 4-9 0-1 8, Dragic 4-8 2-4 11, Wade 7-12 0-0 15, McGruder 4-7 3-6 13. Totals 42-92 12-21 104.
Toronto;32;36;23;34;—;125
Miami;27;27;25;25;—;104
3-Point Goals—Toronto 21-40 (Lowry 6-11, Green 5-8, McCaw 3-3, Powell 3-5, Miller 1-2, Siakam 1-2, Ibaka 1-3, Lin 1-3, Boucher 0-1, Anunoby 0-1, Gasol 0-1), Miami 8-27 (Waiters 3-6, McGruder 2-5, Winslow 1-2, Wade 1-3, Dragic 1-3, Jones Jr. 0-1, Richardson 0-3, Olynyk 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 44 (Ibaka 8), Miami 36 (Whiteside 7). Assists—Toronto 32 (Lowry 10), Miami 27 (Adebayo 5). Total Fouls—Toronto 23, Miami 22. Technicals—Lowry, Adebayo. A—19,600 (19,600).
GRIZZLIES 105, MAGIC 97
ORLANDO (97)
Isaac 2-5 5-6 10, Gordon 5-17 2-2 13, Vucevic 10-24 5-6 26, Augustin 2-10 0-0 6, Fournier 0-4 0-0 0, Iwundu 0-4 7-8 7, Martin 1-3 0-0 3, Birch 3-3 2-2 8, Ross 5-13 2-3 15, Grant 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 31-87 23-27 97.
MEMPHIS (105)
Holiday 0-1 6-6 6, Caboclo 1-4 0-0 2, Valanciunas 4-11 4-4 12, Conley 8-18 9-10 26, Bradley 8-17 2-2 21, Miles 4-11 2-2 13, Parsons 2-5 0-0 5, Rabb 0-0 0-0 0, Noah 4-7 2-4 10, Wright 3-7 3-3 10, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-82 28-31 105.
Orlando;17;31;24;25;—;97
Memphis;26;23;26;30;—;105
3-Point Goals—Orlando 12-38 (Grant 3-4, Ross 3-9, Augustin 2-7, Isaac 1-2, Martin 1-2, Vucevic 1-6, Gordon 1-6, Fournier 0-1, Iwundu 0-1), Memphis 9-31 (Miles 3-8, Bradley 3-8, Parsons 1-2, Wright 1-3, Conley 1-4, Dorsey 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Holiday 0-1, Caboclo 0-3). Fouled Out—Noah. Rebounds—Orlando 52 (Vucevic 10), Memphis 46 (Valanciunas 8). Assists—Orlando 23 (Gordon, Augustin 6), Memphis 23 (Conley 8). Total Fouls—Orlando 23, Memphis 22. Technicals—Fournier 2, Orlando coach Steve Clifford 2. Ejected—Fournier. A—16,627 (18,119).
ROCKETS 94, MAVERICKS 93
HOUSTON (94)
Gordon 10-20 1-2 26, Tucker 3-4 0-0 9, Capela 6-9 5-8 17, Paul 2-11 3-4 9, Harden 7-25 3-3 20, Nene 0-0 0-2 0, Rivers 1-4 0-1 2, Shumpert 0-2 0-0 0, Green 3-13 2-2 11. Totals 32-88 14-22 94.
DALLAS (93)
Hardaway Jr. 3-11 0-0 9, Finney-Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Powell 4-6 0-0 9, Doncic 5-16 8-9 19, Brunson 6-13 5-5 18, Jackson 3-8 0-0 7, Nowitzki 1-3 4-7 6, Kleber 4-7 2-2 10, Harris 2-4 2-2 8, Lee 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 31-75 22-27 93.
Houston;25;33;23;13;—;94
Dallas;26;28;18;21;—;93
3-Point Goals—Houston 16-52 (Gordon 5-13, Tucker 3-4, Green 3-8, Harden 3-15, Paul 2-8, Shumpert 0-1, Rivers 0-3), Dallas 9-32 (Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Harris 2-4, Powell 1-2, Brunson 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Doncic 1-6, Nowitzki 0-1, Kleber 0-2, Finney-Smith 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 41 (Capela 12), Dallas 51 (Doncic 15). Assists—Houston 18 (Paul 9), Dallas 24 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls—Houston 20, Dallas 20. Technicals—Houston coach Rockets (Delay of game), Doncic. A—20,423 (19,200).
TIMBERWOLVES 103, KNICKS 92
NEW YORK (92)
Knox 5-11 2-2 13, Vonleh 3-4 2-4 8, Jordan 1-8 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 6-15 1-2 13, Dotson 10-19 2-2 26, Thomas 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson 4-5 0-1 8, Mudiay 2-7 0-0 4, Trier 5-11 1-3 15, Jenkins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 8-14 92.
MINNESOTA (103)
Bates-Diop 7-12 2-2 18, Saric 5-11 0-0 11, Gibson 11-15 3-4 25, Teague 8-18 3-4 20, Okogie 1-6 0-0 2, Tolliver 1-7 0-0 3, Dieng 1-6 2-3 4, Jones 5-10 0-0 13, Rose 2-5 0-0 4, Bayless 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-94 10-13 103.
New York;22;23;20;27;—;92
Minnesota;23;32;25;23;—;103
3-Point Goals—New York 10-25 (Trier 4-5, Dotson 4-9, Thomas 1-3, Knox 1-3, Smith Jr. 0-1, Mudiay 0-2, Jenkins 0-2), Minnesota 9-30 (Jones 3-4, Bates-Diop 2-3, Reynolds 1-1, Saric 1-5, Tolliver 1-6, Teague 1-6, Dieng 0-1, Okogie 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 43 (Robinson 10), Minnesota 40 (Gibson 8). Assists—New York 20 (Dotson 6), Minnesota 22 (Teague 10). Total Fouls—New York 14, Minnesota 16. A—13,806 (19,356).
SUNS 115, WARRIORS 111
PHOENIX (115)
Oubre Jr. 9-14 0-0 22, Bender 1-4 0-0 2, Ayton 9-19 0-0 18, Johnson 2-9 6-8 10, Booker 13-23 9-9 37, Jackson 2-5 1-4 7, Bridges 3-4 2-2 10, Holmes 3-4 3-4 9, Daniels 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-86 21-27 115.
GOLDEN STATE (111)
Durant 9-17 6-8 25, Green 3-9 0-0 6, Cousins 5-11 3-3 13, Curry 6-20 2-2 18, Thompson 10-22 4-4 28, McKinnie 3-3 1-2 8, Looney 2-4 1-3 5, Livingston 1-3 0-0 2, Cook 0-2 0-0 0, Iguodala 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 42-95 17-22 111.
Phoenix;16;40;23;36;—;115
Golden State;29;28;23;31;—;111
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 10-25 (Oubre Jr. 4-5, Jackson 2-2, Bridges 2-3, Booker 2-6, Bender 0-1, Daniels 0-4, Johnson 0-4), Golden State 10-43 (Thompson 4-15, Curry 4-15, McKinnie 1-1, Durant 1-4, Iguodala 0-1, Cook 0-1, Green 0-3, Cousins 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 49 (Ayton 9), Golden State 48 (Green 11). Assists—Phoenix 26 (Booker 11), Golden State 34 (Green, Curry 8). Total Fouls—Phoenix 18, Golden State 24. Technicals—Booker, Cousins. A—19,596 (19,596).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.