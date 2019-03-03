Hawks 123, Bulls 119
ATLANTA (123)
Bazemore 4-10 1-2 10, Dedmon 4-9 5-7 13, Len 9-18 5-8 28, Young 6-9 3-3 18, Huerter 5-9 0-2 12, Bembry 1-8 1-2 3, Johnson 4-4 0-0 11, Poythress 2-6 3-4 9, Carter 1-5 0-0 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Adams 5-9 0-0 14. Totals 42-89 18-28 123.
CHICAGO (118)
Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-3 0-0 6, Markkanen 6-21 4-5 19, Lopez 8-10 0-0 16, Dunn 6-12 0-0 14, LaVine 3-9 6-7 12, Felicio 4-5 2-4 10, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 5-9 3-3 13, Blakeney 8-13 0-0 17, Selden 4-7 1-2 9. Totals 47-92 16-21 118.
Atlanta;35;32;29;27;—;123
Chicago;32;28;31;27;—;118
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 21-42 (Len 5-8, Adams 4-7, Johnson 3-3, Young 3-4, Poythress 2-3, Huerter 2-4, Carter 1-3, Bazemore 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Bembry 0-3), Chicago 8-27 (Markkanen 3-9, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-3, Dunn 2-5, Blakeney 1-2, Harrison 0-1, LaVine 0-2, Arcidiacono 0-2, Selden 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 46 (Dedmon 12), Chicago 42 (Markkanen 9). Assists—Atlanta 30 (Bembry 7), Chicago 25 (Dunn 6). Total Fouls—Atlanta 18, Chicago 20. Technicals—Young 2, Dunn, Chicago coach Pete Myers. Ejected—Young. A—20,526 (20,917).
Thunder 99, Grizzlies 95
MEMPHIS (95)
Holiday 3-8 0-0 7, Caboclo 3-6 4-4 11, Valanciunas 6-13 4-4 16, Wright 6-14 4-4 17, Bradley 11-19 3-3 27, Parsons 0-1 1-2 1, Miles 3-8 0-0 7, Noah 1-5 0-0 2, Carter 1-2 2-2 4, Dorsey 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 35-79 18-19 95.
OKLAHOMA CITY (99)
Ferguson 1-5 2-2 4, Grant 3-11 7-8 13, Adams 6-10 1-6 13, Westbrook 7-20 4-6 22, Schroder 6-22 4-4 17, Nader 4-10 4-4 15, Morris 3-9 0-1 7, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Felton 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 33-93 24-33 99.
Memphis;28;24;23;20;—;95
Oklahoma City;25;21;21;32;—;99
3-Point Goals—Memphis 7-22 (Bradley 2-6, Caboclo 1-1, Dorsey 1-2, Holiday 1-3, Wright 1-4, Miles 1-4, Parsons 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1), Oklahoma City 9-30 (Westbrook 4-13, Nader 3-6, Morris 1-2, Schroder 1-4, Grant 0-2, Ferguson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 44 (Valanciunas 13), Oklahoma City 53 (Adams 22). Assists—Memphis 22 (Bradley 7), Oklahoma City 19 (Schroder 6). Total Fouls—Memphis 25, Oklahoma City 19. Technicals—Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second), Noah, Westbrook, Schroder. A—18,203 (18,203).
Pistons 112, Raptors 107
TORONTO (107)
Green 2-6 0-0 6, Siakam 10-20 0-2 21, Gasol 2-10 8-8 13, Lowry 11-24 7-9 35, Lin 0-8 1-2 1, Powell 4-9 1-1 11, Anunoby 5-10 2-2 13, Ibaka 2-7 0-0 5, McCaw 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-96 19-24 107.
DETROIT (112)
Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Griffin 9-21 7-10 27, Drummond 5-10 5-8 15, Jackson 8-14 0-1 19, Ellington 3-6 3-5 11, Maker 2-6 2-2 6, Pachulia 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 4-6 1-1 9, Galloway 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson III 2-3 0-0 4, Kennard 6-10 2-2 19. Totals 40-86 20-29 112.
Toronto;19;26;33;22;7;—;107
Detroit;24;24;25;27;12;—;112
3-Point Goals—Toronto 14-39 (Lowry 6-14, Powell 2-4, Green 2-4, Ibaka 1-1, Gasol 1-2, Siakam 1-4, Anunoby 1-4, McCaw 0-1, Lin 0-5), Detroit 12-33 (Kennard 5-9, Jackson 3-5, Ellington 2-4, Griffin 2-8, Drummond 0-1, Maker 0-2, Galloway 0-4). Fouled Out—Gasol. Rebounds—Toronto 50 (Ibaka 11), Detroit 46 (Drummond 17). Assists—Toronto 22 (Siakam, Lowry, Gasol 5), Detroit 25 (Smith 8). Total Fouls—Toronto 28, Detroit 24. Technicals—Siakam, Green, Pachulia 2. Ejected—Pachulia. A—19,161 (20,491).
Wizards 135, Timberwolves 121
MINNESOTA (121)
Wiggins 6-12 2-4 14, Saric 5-9 2-5 13, Towns 12-18 2-2 28, Teague 4-9 2-2 10, Okogie 1-3 0-0 2, Bates-Diop 4-7 0-1 8, Gibson 6-8 2-2 14, Tolliver 2-7 1-1 6, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Rose 8-17 2-2 18, Reynolds 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 52-99 13-19 121.
WASHINGTON (135)
Ariza 5-10 3-5 16, Green 5-8 3-5 13, Portis 10-18 3-4 26, Satoransky 6-8 2-2 14, Beal 7-19 6-7 22, Brown Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Parker 9-13 3-3 22, Dekker 3-4 4-4 11, Bryant 3-7 2-2 9, Randle 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 49-98 26-32 135.
Minnesota;36;28;23;34;—;121
Washington;40;22;35;38;—;135
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 4-27 (Towns 2-6, Saric 1-3, Tolliver 1-5, Gibson 0-1, Dieng 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Rose 0-1, Wiggins 0-2, Jones 0-2, Teague 0-2, Bates-Diop 0-2), Washington 11-33 (Ariza 3-6, Portis 3-6, Beal 2-7, Dekker 1-1, Parker 1-3, Bryant 1-3, Satoransky 0-1, Green 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Randle 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 46 (Gibson, Towns 10), Washington 46 (Portis 12). Assists—Minnesota 25 (Teague 8), Washington 30 (Beal 8). Total Fouls—Minnesota 24, Washington 19. Technicals—Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A—17,869 (20,356).
Cavaliers 107, Magic 93
ORLANDO (93)
Isaac 3-8 1-2 7, Gordon 7-16 0-0 15, Vucevic 13-16 2-2 28, Augustin 6-12 5-5 19, Fournier 4-13 0-0 11, Iwundu 2-3 0-0 4, Birch 1-2 1-2 3, Briscoe 2-6 0-0 4, Ross 1-12 0-0 2. Totals 39-88 9-11 93.
CLEVELAND (107)
Osman 6-13 0-0 14, Love 3-11 7-8 16, Nance Jr. 5-9 0-0 11, Sexton 6-11 4-4 17, Knight 1-5 0-0 2, Chriss 1-4 1-2 3, Dellavedova 4-9 0-0 11, Clarkson 5-9 5-5 18, Nwaba 3-7 2-2 8, Stauskas 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 36-83 21-23 107.
Orlando;24;24;24;21;—;93
Cleveland;29;23;15;40;—;107
3-Point Goals—Orlando 6-26 (Fournier 3-7, Augustin 2-5, Gordon 1-5, Briscoe 0-1, Isaac 0-2, Ross 0-6), Cleveland 14-43 (Clarkson 3-6, Dellavedova 3-6, Love 3-8, Osman 2-6, Stauskas 1-2, Nance Jr. 1-4, Sexton 1-4, Nwaba 0-2, Chriss 0-2, Knight 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 41 (Vucevic 13), Cleveland 44 (Love 14). Assists—Orlando 23 (Vucevic 6), Cleveland 20 (Nance Jr. 4). Total Fouls—Orlando 17, Cleveland 15. Technicals—Augustin. A—19,432 (20,562).
Rockets 115, Celtics 104
HOUSTON (115)
Gordon 11-18 2-6 32, Tucker 3-6 0-0 9, Capela 3-4 2-4 8, Paul 4-10 4-5 15, Harden 14-31 8-9 42, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Nene 1-1 1-3 3, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Rivers 2-6 1-2 6. Totals 38-80 18-29 115.
BOSTON (104)
Tatum 5-15 1-2 12, Morris 0-3 0-2 0, Horford 7-8 4-4 19, Irving 7-11 7-8 24, Smart 4-8 7-7 18, Hayward 3-7 0-0 6, Brown 7-13 1-1 15, Theis 1-1 0-0 2, Baynes 1-4 2-2 4, Rozier 2-7 0-3 4. Totals 37-77 22-29 104.
Houston;33;32;35;15;—;115
Boston;23;20;35;26;—;104
3-Point Goals—Houston 21-51 (Gordon 8-12, Harden 6-18, Tucker 3-5, Paul 3-8, Rivers 1-5, Clark 0-1, Green 0-2), Boston 8-28 (Irving 3-5, Smart 3-6, Horford 1-2, Tatum 1-4, Hayward 0-1, Baynes 0-1, Morris 0-2, Rozier 0-3, Brown 0-4). Fouled Out—Harden. Rebounds—Houston 42 (Capela 9), Boston 44 (Irving 9). Assists—Houston 22 (Paul 12), Boston 23 (Smart, Irving 6). Total Fouls—Houston 23, Boston 23. Technicals—Morris. A—18,624 (18,624).
Clippers 128, Knicks 107
NEW YORK (107)
Knox 1-6 4-5 6, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Vonleh 6-8 4-5 17, Smith Jr. 3-11 2-4 8, Dotson 5-14 3-4 17, Kornet 1-6 3-3 6, Ellenson 1-5 3-4 5, M.Robinson 7-8 2-2 16, Mudiay 6-15 2-2 16, Trier 5-7 3-4 16, Jenkins 0-5 0-1 0. Totals 35-88 26-34 107.
L.A. CLIPPERS (128)
Shamet 7-12 0-0 21, Gallinari 8-15 1-1 20, Zubac 3-9 1-2 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-9 1-1 15, Beverley 1-3 0-0 3, Harrell 9-15 0-2 18, Green 6-11 1-1 16, Motley 1-2 1-1 3, J.Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 4-14 8-9 18, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 2-5 0-0 5, Temple 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 48-98 13-17 128.
New York;20;26;32;29;—;107
L.A. Clippers;38;44;19;27;—;128
3-Point Goals—New York 11-29 (Dotson 4-8, Trier 3-3, Mudiay 2-4, Vonleh 1-2, Kornet 1-4, Knox 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Ellenson 0-2, Smith Jr. 0-3), L.A. Clippers 19-35 (Shamet 7-11, Green 3-4, Gallinari 3-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Williams 2-6, Wallace 1-1, Beverley 1-2, J.Robinson 0-1, Harrell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 46 (M.Robinson 13), L.A. Clippers 53 (Zubac 11). Assists—New York 23 (Smith Jr. 6), L.A. Clippers 33 (Williams 6). Total Fouls—New York 19, L.A. Clippers 28. Technicals—Harrell. A—19,068 (18,997).
Trail Blazers 118, Hornets 108
PORTLAND (118)
Harkless 3-8 0-0 6, Aminu 6-9 1-1 14, Nurkic 8-13 10-11 26, Lillard 9-20 1-1 23, McCollum 2-13 0-0 6, Layman 1-4 0-0 2, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Kanter 2-8 2-2 6, Curry 3-5 1-2 8, Hood 9-14 6-6 27. Totals 43-96 21-23 118.<
CHARLOTTE (108)
Bridges 4-7 0-0 10, Williams 2-6 1-1 6, Zeller 4-10 1-2 9, Walker 5-21 6-6 18, Batum 2-7 2-2 8, Kaminsky 5-10 6-7 18, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 5-8 3-4 14, Lamb 9-13 1-1 23. Totals 37-83 20-23 108.
Portland;32;24;25;37;—;118
Charlotte;25;25;30;28;—;108
3-Point Goals—Portland 11-32 (Lillard 4-10, Hood 3-6, McCollum 2-4, Curry 1-2, Aminu 1-3, Harkless 0-1, Layman 0-2, Collins 0-2, Kanter 0-2), Charlotte 14-33 (Lamb 4-4, Bridges 2-4, Batum 2-5, Kaminsky 2-6, Walker 2-9, Parker 1-2, Williams 1-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 48 (Nurkic 15), Charlotte 35 (Biyombo 9). Assists—Portland 26 (Nurkic, McCollum 6), Charlotte 25 (Walker 12). Total Fouls—Portland 23, Charlotte 21. Technicals—Walker. A—18,355 (19,077).
