PLAYOFFS
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Toronto 3, Golden State 1
Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109
Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104
Wednesday, June 5: Toronto 123, Golden State 109
Friday, June 7: Toronto 105, Golden State 92
Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m.
