PLAYOFFS
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Toronto 1, Golden State 1
Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109
Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104
Wednesday, June 5: Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Friday, June 7: Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m.
WARRIORS 109, RAPTORS 104
GOLDEN STATE (109)
Iguodala 3-8 0-0 8, Dr.Green 6-12 5-6 17, Cousins 3-8 4-4 11, Curry 6-17 8-9 23, Thompson 10-17 1-2 25, McKinnie 1-3 0-0 2, Jerebko 1-4 0-0 2, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 0-0 0-0 0, Bogut 3-3 0-0 6, Cook 3-6 0-0 9, Livingston 2-4 2-2 6, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-82 20-23 109.
TORONTO (104)
Leonard 8-20 16-16 34, Siakam 5-18 2-4 12, Gasol 2-7 2-2 6, Lowry 4-11 2-3 13, Da.Green 3-7 0-0 8, Powell 3-7 0-0 7, Ibaka 3-7 0-0 7, VanVleet 7-17 1-1 17. Totals 35-94 23-26 104.
Golden State;26;28;34;21;—;109
Toronto;27;32;21;24;—;104
3-Point Goals—Golden State 13-34 (Thompson 4-6, Cook 3-5, Curry 3-10, Iguodala 2-4, Cousins 1-3, Jerebko 0-2, McKinnie 0-2, Dr.Green 0-2), Toronto 11-38 (Lowry 3-7, Da.Green 2-5, VanVleet 2-8, Leonard 2-9, Ibaka 1-1, Powell 1-3, Gasol 0-2, Siakam 0-3). Fouled Out—Lowry. Rebounds—Golden State 42 (Cousins, Dr.Green 10), Toronto 49 (Leonard 14). Assists—Golden State 34 (Dr.Green 9), Toronto 17 (Siakam 5). Total Fouls—Golden State 26, Toronto 22. Technicals—Curry. A—20,014 (19,800).
