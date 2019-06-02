PLAYOFFS

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Toronto 1, Golden State 1

Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109

Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104

Wednesday, June 5: Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Friday, June 7: Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m.

WARRIORS 109, RAPTORS 104

GOLDEN STATE (109)

Iguodala 3-8 0-0 8, Dr.Green 6-12 5-6 17, Cousins 3-8 4-4 11, Curry 6-17 8-9 23, Thompson 10-17 1-2 25, McKinnie 1-3 0-0 2, Jerebko 1-4 0-0 2, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 0-0 0-0 0, Bogut 3-3 0-0 6, Cook 3-6 0-0 9, Livingston 2-4 2-2 6, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-82 20-23 109.

TORONTO (104)

Leonard 8-20 16-16 34, Siakam 5-18 2-4 12, Gasol 2-7 2-2 6, Lowry 4-11 2-3 13, Da.Green 3-7 0-0 8, Powell 3-7 0-0 7, Ibaka 3-7 0-0 7, VanVleet 7-17 1-1 17. Totals 35-94 23-26 104.

Golden State;26;28;34;21;—;109

Toronto;27;32;21;24;—;104

3-Point Goals—Golden State 13-34 (Thompson 4-6, Cook 3-5, Curry 3-10, Iguodala 2-4, Cousins 1-3, Jerebko 0-2, McKinnie 0-2, Dr.Green 0-2), Toronto 11-38 (Lowry 3-7, Da.Green 2-5, VanVleet 2-8, Leonard 2-9, Ibaka 1-1, Powell 1-3, Gasol 0-2, Siakam 0-3). Fouled Out—Lowry. Rebounds—Golden State 42 (Cousins, Dr.Green 10), Toronto 49 (Leonard 14). Assists—Golden State 34 (Dr.Green 9), Toronto 17 (Siakam 5). Total Fouls—Golden State 26, Toronto 22. Technicals—Curry. A—20,014 (19,800).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments