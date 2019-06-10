PLAYOFFS

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Toronto 3, Golden State 2

Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109

Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104

Wednesday, June 5: Toronto 123, Golden State 109

Friday, June 7: Toronto 105, Golden State 92

Monday, June 10: Golden State 106, Toronto 105

Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Warriors 106, Raptors 105

GOLDEN STATE (106)

Iguodala 2-7 0-0 5, Durant 3-5 2-2 11, Dr.Green 4-9 0-0 10, Curry 10-23 6-6 31, Thompson 9-21 1-2 26, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Looney 2-4 0-0 4, Bogut 0-0 0-0 0, Cousins 6-8 1-4 14, Livingston 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 38-82 10-14 106.

TORONTO (105)

Leonard 9-24 6-8 26, Siakam 6-15 0-1 12, Gasol 4-6 7-8 17, Lowry 8-16 1-2 18, Da.Green 2-7 0-0 4, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Ibaka 5-8 5-6 15, VanVleet 3-7 2-2 11, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-85 21-27 105.

Golden State;34;28;22;22;—;106

Toronto;28;28;22;27;—;105

3-Point Goals—Golden State 20-42 (Thompson 7-13, Curry 5-14, Durant 3-3, Dr.Green 2-4, Cook 1-2, Iguodala 1-3, Cousins 1-3), Toronto 8-32 (VanVleet 3-6, Gasol 2-3, Leonard 2-7, Lowry 1-6, Powell 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Siakam 0-4, Da.Green 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 37 (Dr.Green 10), Toronto 43 (Leonard 12). Assists—Golden State 27 (Dr.Green 8), Toronto 19 (Leonard, Lowry 6). Total Fouls—Golden State 22, Toronto 19. Technicals—Dr.Green. A—20,144 (19,800).

