PLAYOFFS
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Toronto 4, Golden State 2
Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109
Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104
Wednesday, June 5: Toronto 123, Golden State 109
Friday, June 7: Toronto 105, Golden State 92
Monday, June 10: Golden State 106, Toronto 105
Thursday, June 13: Toronto 114, Golden State 110
Raptors 114, Warriors 110
TORONTO (114)
Leonard 7-16 7-8 22, Siakam 10-17 3-4 26, Gasol 0-5 3-4 3, Lowry 9-16 4-6 26, Da.Green 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Ibaka 7-12 1-2 15, VanVleet 6-14 5-5 22. Totals 39-82 23-29 114.
GOLDEN STATE (110)
Iguodala 9-15 1-5 22, Dr.Green 5-10 0-2 11, Looney 3-7 0-0 6, Curry 6-17 6-6 21, Thompson 8-12 10-10 30, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Cousins 4-9 4-7 12, Bogut 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 3-5 0-0 6, Cook 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-80 21-30 110.
Toronto;33;27;26;28;—;114
Golden State;32;25;31;22;—;110
3-Point Goals—Toronto 13-33 (VanVleet 5-11, Lowry 4-7, Siakam 3-6, Leonard 1-5, Powell 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Gasol 0-2), Golden State 11-31 (Thompson 4-6, Iguodala 3-6, Curry 3-11, Dr.Green 1-4, Cousins 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Cook 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 39 (Siakam 10), Golden State 42 (Dr.Green 19). Assists—Toronto 25 (Lowry 10), Golden State 28 (Dr.Green 13). Total Fouls—Toronto 23, Golden State 23. Technicals—Golden State (Excess timeout). A—19,596 (19,596).
