Toronto 4, Golden State 2

Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109

Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104

Wednesday, June 5: Toronto 123, Golden State 109

Friday, June 7: Toronto 105, Golden State 92

Monday, June 10: Golden State 106, Toronto 105

Thursday, June 13: Toronto 114, Golden State 110

Raptors 114, Warriors 110

TORONTO (114)

Leonard 7-16 7-8 22, Siakam 10-17 3-4 26, Gasol 0-5 3-4 3, Lowry 9-16 4-6 26, Da.Green 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Ibaka 7-12 1-2 15, VanVleet 6-14 5-5 22. Totals 39-82 23-29 114.

GOLDEN STATE (110)

Iguodala 9-15 1-5 22, Dr.Green 5-10 0-2 11, Looney 3-7 0-0 6, Curry 6-17 6-6 21, Thompson 8-12 10-10 30, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Cousins 4-9 4-7 12, Bogut 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 3-5 0-0 6, Cook 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-80 21-30 110.

Toronto;33;27;26;28;—;114

Golden State;32;25;31;22;—;110

3-Point Goals—Toronto 13-33 (VanVleet 5-11, Lowry 4-7, Siakam 3-6, Leonard 1-5, Powell 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Gasol 0-2), Golden State 11-31 (Thompson 4-6, Iguodala 3-6, Curry 3-11, Dr.Green 1-4, Cousins 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Cook 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 39 (Siakam 10), Golden State 42 (Dr.Green 19). Assists—Toronto 25 (Lowry 10), Golden State 28 (Dr.Green 13). Total Fouls—Toronto 23, Golden State 23. Technicals—Golden State (Excess timeout). A—19,596 (19,596).

