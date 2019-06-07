PLAYOFFS

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Toronto 3, Golden State 1

Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109

Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104

Wednesday, June 5: Toronto 123, Golden State 109

Friday, June 7: Toronto 105, Golden State 92

Monday, June 10: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Raptors 105, Warriors 92

TORONTO (105)

Leonard 11-22 9-9 36, Siakam 6-14 7-8 19, Gasol 3-8 2-2 9, Lowry 3-12 4-4 10, Da.Green 1-8 0-0 3, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Ibaka 9-12 1-1 20, VanVleet 3-9 0-0 8, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-86 23-24 105.

GOLDEN STATE (92)

Iguodala 1-6 1-2 3, Dr.Green 3-6 4-4 10, Cousins 3-6 0-1 6, Curry 9-22 7-8 27, Thompson 11-18 0-0 28, McKinnie 1-4 0-2 2, Looney 5-8 0-2 10, Bogut 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 2-3 2-2 6, Cook 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 35-78 14-21 92.

Toronto;17;25;37;26;—;105

Golden State;23;23;21;25;—;92

3-Point Goals—Toronto 10-32 (Leonard 5-9, VanVleet 2-5, Ibaka 1-1, Gasol 1-4, Da.Green 1-7, Siakam 0-2, Lowry 0-4), Golden State 8-27 (Thompson 6-10, Curry 2-9, Dr.Green 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Iguodala 0-3, Cook 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 38 (Leonard 12), Golden State 42 (Dr.Green 9). Assists—Toronto 22 (Lowry 7), Golden State 26 (Dr.Green 12). Total Fouls—Toronto 21, Golden State 23. Technical—Dr.Green. A—19,596 (19,596).

