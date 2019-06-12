PLAYOFFS

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Toronto 3, Golden State 2

Thursday, May 30: Toronto 118, Golden State 109

Sunday, June 2: Golden State 109, Toronto 104

Wednesday, June 5: Toronto 123, Golden State 109

Friday, June 7: Toronto 105, Golden State 92

Monday, June 10: Golden State 106, Toronto 105

Thursday, June 13: Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 16: Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m.

