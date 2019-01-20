EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;35;13;.729;—
Philadelphia;30;17;.638;4½
Boston;28;18;.609;6
Brooklyn;24;23;.511;10½
New York;10;34;.227;23
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;22;22;.500;—
Charlotte;22;24;.478;1
Washington;19;26;.422;3½
Orlando;19;27;.413;4
Atlanta;14;31;.311;8½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;33;12;.733;—
Indiana;31;15;.674;2½
Detroit;20;25;.444;13
Chicago;10;36;.217;23½
Cleveland;9;38;.191;25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;26;19;.578;—
San Antonio;27;21;.563;½
New Orleans;21;25;.457;5½
Dallas;20;25;.444;6
Memphis;19;27;.413;7½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;31;14;.689;—
Oklahoma City;27;18;.600;4
Portland;28;19;.596;4
Utah;26;21;.553;6
Minnesota;22;24;.478;9½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;32;14;.696;—
L.A. Clippers;25;21;.543;7
L.A. Lakers;25;22;.532;7½
Sacramento;24;22;.522;8
Phoenix;11;37;.229;22
Saturday's late result
Denver 124, Cleveland 102
Sunday's results
Indiana 120, Charlotte 95
L.A. Clippers 103, San Antonio 95
Minnesota 116, Phoenix 114
Monday's games
Oklahoma City at New York, 11:30 a.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, noon
Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 5 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Pacers 120, Hornets 95
CHARLOTTE (95)
Batum 1-4 4-5 6, Williams 3-13 1-2 9, Biyombo 3-5 4-5 10, Walker 8-18 4-5 23, Lamb 4-13 0-0 10, Bridges 3-4 0-0 8, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-4 2-4 7, Hernangomez 3-6 0-0 6, Parker 2-5 1-2 5, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Monk 4-9 1-2 11, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-82 17-25 95.<
INDIANA (120)
Bogdanovic 7-14 1-1 16, Young 3-5 0-0 7, Turner 3-9 0-0 9, Collison 8-14 0-0 19, Oladipo 8-20 3-3 21, McDermott 2-5 3-3 7, Sabonis 6-13 4-4 16, Leaf 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, O'Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 2-5 0-0 6, Holiday 1-2 0-0 3, Evans 6-10 1-1 14. Totals 47-100 12-12 120.<
Charlotte;26;15;30;24;—;95
Indiana;34;22;27;37;—;120
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 12-35 (Walker 3-9, Monk 2-3, Bridges 2-3, Lamb 2-6, Williams 2-9, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-2, Graham 0-1, Batum 0-2), Indiana 14-27 (Turner 3-5, Collison 3-5, Joseph 2-2, Oladipo 2-7, Bogdanovic 1-1, Evans 1-1, Young 1-2, Holiday 1-2, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 45 (Biyombo 12), Indiana 50 (Turner 16). Assists—Charlotte 20 (Walker 7), Indiana 34 (Collison 9). Total Fouls—Charlotte 14, Indiana 18. Technicals—Walker, Charlotte coach James Borrego, Bogdanovic. A—15,015 (20,000).
Timberwolves 116, Suns 114
PHOENIX (114)
Bridges 1-3 0-0 3, Warren 7-15 5-6 21, Bender 4-10 4-7 12, Melton 2-4 0-0 4, Booker 7-15 3-4 18, Jackson 4-10 6-8 15, Oubre Jr. 7-12 0-0 18, Acy 2-4 2-2 8, Okobo 2-5 0-0 4, Crawford 4-8 2-5 11. Totals 40-86 22-32 114.
MINNESOTA (116)
Wiggins 3-14 3-7 10, Gibson 7-8 3-3 17, Towns 8-22 13-13 30, Teague 1-3 1-1 4, Okogie 1-4 2-2 4, Deng 0-1 0-0 0, Saric 3-5 2-3 9, Tolliver 1-4 1-2 4, Dieng 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 12-24 7-9 31, Bayless 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 39-91 32-40 116.
Phoenix;31;36;29;18;—;114
Minnesota;29;35;27;25;—;116
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 12-39 (Oubre Jr. 4-7, Acy 2-4, Warren 2-5, Jackson 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Crawford 1-4, Booker 1-6, Okobo 0-1, Melton 0-2, Bender 0-5), Minnesota 6-24 (Bayless 1-2, Saric 1-2, Teague 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, Tolliver 1-4, Towns 1-5, Okogie 0-1, Deng 0-1, Rose 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 38 (Bender 10), Minnesota 44 (Towns 12). Assists—Phoenix 22 (Booker 6), Minnesota 22 (Teague 8). Total Fouls—Phoenix 27, Minnesota 26. Technicals—Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second) 2, Booker, Jackson. A—14,607 (19,356).
Clippers 103, Spurs 95
L.A. CLIPPERS (103)
Bradley 6-15 0-0 15, Harris 12-20 1-3 27, Harrell 7-13 4-4 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-15 0-0 7, Beverley 5-9 4-6 18, Motley 4-6 2-5 10, Gortat 1-2 1-2 3, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Thornwell 1-2 1-2 4, Wallace 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 39-85 14-24 103.
SAN ANTONIO (95)
White 3-8 2-4 9, Gay 9-12 0-0 19, Aldridge 13-21 3-5 30, Forbes 1-5 0-0 3, DeRozan 4-16 0-0 8, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 2-6 0-0 6, Gasol 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-2 0-4 2, Mills 2-5 2-2 6, Belinelli 4-9 2-2 12. Totals 39-84 9-17 95.
L.A. Clippers;38;22;20;23;—;103
San Antonio;26;27;20;22;—;95
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 11-21 (Beverley 4-7, Bradley 3-6, Harris 2-4, Thornwell 1-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Robinson 0-1), San Antonio 8-19 (Bertans 2-4, Belinelli 2-7, Aldridge 1-1, Gay 1-1, White 1-2, Forbes 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 41 (Beverley 12), San Antonio 51 (Aldridge 14). Assists—L.A. Clippers 23 (Harris 9), San Antonio 21 (White 4). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 18, San Antonio 25. A—18,354 (18,581).
