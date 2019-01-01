EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;28;11;.718;—
Philadelphia;23;14;.622;4
Boston;21;15;.583;5½
Brooklyn;17;21;.447;10½
New York;9;29;.237;18½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;18;18;.500;—
Miami;17;18;.486;½
Orlando;16;20;.444;2
Washington;14;23;.378;4½
Atlanta;11;25;.306;7
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;26;10;.722;—
Indiana;25;12;.676;1½
Detroit;16;19;.457;9½
Chicago;10;27;.270;16½
Cleveland;8;29;.216;18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;21;15;.583;—
San Antonio;21;17;.553;1
Memphis;18;18;.500;3
Dallas;17;19;.472;4
New Orleans;17;21;.447;5
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;24;11;.686;—
Oklahoma City;23;13;.639;1½
Portland;22;16;.579;3½
Utah;18;20;.474;7½
Minnesota;17;20;.459;8
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;25;13;.658;—
L.A. Clippers;21;15;.583;3
L.A. Lakers;21;16;.568;3½
Sacramento;19;18;.514;5½
Phoenix;9;29;.237;16
Monday's results
Indiana 116, Atlanta 108
Charlotte 125, Orlando 100
Houston 113, Memphis 101
San Antonio 120, Boston 111
New Orleans 123, Minnesota 114
Oklahoma City 122, Dallas 102
Golden State 132, Phoenix 109<
Tuesday's results
Toronto 122, Utah 116
Milwaukee 121, Detroit 98
Denver 115, New York 108
Portland 113, Sacramento 108, OT
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Bucks 121, Pistons 98
DETROIT (98)
Bullock 2-8 0-1 6, Griffin 9-20 7-7 29, Drummond 6-12 3-5 15, Jackson 8-10 1-1 19, B.Brown 0-7 0-0 0, Leuer 3-5 0-0 6, Calderon 0-5 0-0 0, Galloway 0-7 0-0 0, Kennard 3-10 0-0 8, Robinson III 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 3-6 5-7 13. Totals 35-92 16-21 98.
MILWAUKEE (121)
Middleton 9-14 3-4 22, Antetokounmpo 6-11 3-5 15, Lopez 7-13 4-5 25, Bledsoe 7-14 4-4 18, Brogdon 6-7 0-0 13, J.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Maker 1-2 1-3 3, Hill 3-4 2-5 8, DiVincenzo 0-0 0-0 0, S.Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Snell 4-5 0-0 9, Connaughton 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 47-79 17-26 121.
Detroit;27;25;21;25;—;98
Milwaukee;35;33;24;29;—;121
3-Point Goals—Detroit 12-33 (Griffin 4-9, Thomas 2-2, Jackson 2-3, Kennard 2-4, Bullock 2-5, B.Brown 0-1, Leuer 0-1, Calderon 0-4, Galloway 0-4), Milwaukee 10-27 (Lopez 7-12, Snell 1-2, Brogdon 1-2, Middleton 1-4, Hill 0-1, Maker 0-1, S.Brown 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Bledsoe 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 43 (Leuer, Griffin 9), Milwaukee 43 (Antetokounmpo 8). Assists—Detroit 23 (Griffin 4), Milwaukee 28 (Antetokounmpo 7). Total Fouls—Detroit 26, Milwaukee 19. Technicals—Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second), Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second) 2, Maker, Lopez. A—17,534 (17,500).
Trail Blazers 113, Kings 108
PORTLAND (113)
Harkless 5-10 0-0 11, Aminu 4-9 2-2 13, Nurkic 5-10 14-16 24, Lillard 8-21 8-8 25, McCollum 8-19 0-2 16, Collins 2-7 0-0 4, Leonard 0-2 0-0 0, Curry 6-9 2-2 18, Stauskas 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 39-90 26-30 113.
SACRAMENTO (108)
Shumpert 4-11 0-0 9, Bjelica 4-12 5-7 14, Cauley-Stein 2-14 1-2 5, Fox 6-19 1-1 13, Hield 11-23 0-0 27, Jackson 2-6 0-0 5, Giles III 3-5 0-0 6, Koufos 1-2 0-0 2, Ferrell 4-4 0-0 8, Bogdanovic 7-19 2-2 19. Totals 44-115 9-12 108.
Portland 26 38 19 20 10—113
Sacramento 25 25 27 26 5—108
3-Point Goals—Portland 9-32 (Curry 4-6, Aminu 3-5, Harkless 1-2, Lillard 1-9, Stauskas 0-2, Collins 0-3, McCollum 0-5), Sacramento 11-33 (Hield 5-8, Bogdanovic 3-11, Jackson 1-4, Shumpert 1-4, Bjelica 1-5, Fox 0-1). Fouled Out—Bjelica. Rebounds—Portland 56 (Nurkic 23), Sacramento 53 (Bjelica 16). Assists—Portland 22 (Nurkic 7), Sacramento 24 (Bogdanovic 5). Total Fouls—Portland 19, Sacramento 23. A—17,583 (17,608).
Nuggets 115, Knicks 108
NEW YORK (108)
Knox 7-16 2-3 18, Vonleh 2-8 1-1 5, Kornet 6-9 3-3 19, Mudiay 7-20 0-2 15, Hardaway Jr. 7-12 1-1 16, Kanter 6-11 5-6 17, Ntilikina 4-6 0-0 10, Trier 3-9 0-0 7, Dotson 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 42-93 13-18 108.<
DENVER (115)
Hernangomez 2-4 2-2 8, Jokic 8-16 2-3 19, Plumlee 4-5 0-0 8, Murray 4-12 0-0 8, Craig 5-10 1-2 13, Millsap 6-13 4-10 16, Lyles 4-7 0-0 9, Morris 2-8 0-0 5, Beasley 8-15 2-2 23, Harris 1-5 4-4 6. Totals 44-95 15-23 115.<
New York;32;24;28;24;—;108
Denver;28;27;27;33;—;115
3-Point Goals—New York 11-27 (Kornet 4-7, Ntilikina 2-3, Knox 2-7, Trier 1-1, Mudiay 1-2, Hardaway Jr. 1-4, Dotson 0-1, Vonleh 0-2), Denver 12-34 (Beasley 5-9, Hernangomez 2-4, Craig 2-5, Jokic 1-2, Lyles 1-3, Morris 1-4, Murray 0-3, Millsap 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 43 (Vonleh 14), Denver 53 (Jokic 14). Assists—New York 28 (Mudiay 9), Denver 36 (Jokic 15). Total Fouls—New York 21, Denver 19. A—19,520 (19,520).
Raptors 122, Jazz 116
UTAH (116)
Ingles 0-5 2-3 2, Favors 8-12 5-8 21, Gobert 6-7 4-5 16, Rubio 6-17 2-3 14, Mitchell 7-23 3-3 19, Crowder 9-15 7-7 30, O'Neale 0-0 0-0 0, Sefolosha 1-3 0-0 3, Exum 4-11 0-0 8, Korver 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 42-97 23-29 116.<
TORONTO (122)
Leonard 16-22 13-17 45, Siakam 9-15 7-7 28, Ibaka 3-10 1-4 8, VanVleet 3-5 1-2 8, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 6-11 0-0 14, Anunoby 1-2 0-0 2, Monroe 2-5 3-4 7, Wright 4-8 0-1 8. Totals 45-82 25-35 122.<
Utah;24;29;32;31;—;116
Toronto;26;25;44;27;—;122
3-Point Goals—Utah 9-32 (Crowder 5-7, Mitchell 2-8, Sefolosha 1-2, Korver 1-4, Favors 0-2, Rubio 0-4, Ingles 0-5), Toronto 7-20 (Siakam 3-4, Powell 2-4, VanVleet 1-2, Ibaka 1-3, Wright 0-2, Green 0-2, Leonard 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 43 (Favors, Gobert 9), Toronto 45 (Siakam 10). Assists—Utah 23 (Rubio 8), Toronto 18 (VanVleet 5). Total Fouls—Utah 27, Toronto 21. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A—19,800 (19,800).
