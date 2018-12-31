EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;27;11;.711;—
Philadelphia;23;14;.622;3½
Boston;21;14;.600;4½
Brooklyn;17;21;.447;10
New York;9;28;.243;17½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;17;18;.486;—
Miami;17;18;.486;—
Orlando;16;19;.457;1
Washington;14;23;.378;4
Atlanta;11;24;.314;6
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;25;10;.714;—
Indiana;24;12;.667;1½
Detroit;16;18;.471;8½
Chicago;10;27;.270;16
Cleveland;8;29;.216;18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;20;15;.571;—
San Antonio;20;17;.541;1
Memphis;18;17;.514;2
Dallas;17;18;.486;3
New Orleans;16;21;.432;5
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;23;11;.676;—
Oklahoma City;22;13;.629;1½
Portland;21;16;.568;3½
Utah;18;19;.486;6½
Minnesota;17;19;.472;7
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;24;13;.649;—
L.A. Clippers;21;15;.583;2½
L.A. Lakers;21;16;.568;3
Sacramento;19;17;.528;4½
Phoenix;9;28;.243;15
Monday's games
Atlanta at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Boston at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Utah at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New York at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Atlanta at Washington, 66 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
LEADERS
Through Dec. 30
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Harden, HOU;32;310;289;1055;33.0
Durant, GOL;37;365;263;1059;28.6
Davis, NOR;33;341;228;942;28.5
James, LAL;34;340;180;928;27.3
Lillard, POR;37;327;221;991;26.8
Leonard, TOR;29;270;182;774;26.7
Antetokounmpo, MIL;33;329;209;879;26.6
George, OKC;34;310;168;903;26.6
Embiid, PHL;35;309;270;927;26.5
Walker, CHA;35;310;166;906;25.9
Booker, PHX;27;245;129;683;25.3
Griffin, DET;33;273;193;814;24.7
Beal, WAS;37;327;134;874;23.6
LaVine, CHI;31;256;165;730;23.5
Irving, BOS;33;291;98;770;23.3
DeRozan, SAN;37;325;199;856;23.1
Towns, MIN;36;278;155;775;21.5
McCollum, POR;36;300;94;764;21.2
Thompson, GOL;37;306;78;783;21.2
Harris, LAC;36;283;119;756;21.0
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Gobert, UTA;211;322;.655
Jordan, DAL;146;228;.640
Harrell, LAC;218;343;.636
Capela, HOU;259;409;.633
Sabonis, IND;196;312;.628
McGee, LAL;156;251;.622
Ayton, PHX;276;454;.608
Favors, UTA;158;264;.598
Adams, OKC;225;378;.595
Antetokounmpo, MIL;329;561;.586
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;34;191;328;519;15.3
Jordan, DAL;35;109;391;500;14.3
Embiid, PHL;35;81;384;465;13.3
Davis, NOR;33;109;319;428;13.0
Whiteside, MIA;30;117;268;385;12.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL;33;83;338;421;12.8
Gobert, UTA;37;135;327;462;12.5
Capela, HOU;35;174;263;437;12.5
Vucevic, ORL;34;90;320;410;12.1
Towns, MIN;36;118;314;432;12.0
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;27;272;10.1
Lowry, TOR;30;294;9.8
Wall, WAS;32;279;8.7
Holiday, NOR;37;321;8.7
Harden, HOU;32;263;8.2
Paul, HOU;26;208;8.0
Simmons, PHL;36;285;7.9
Fox, SAC;36;277;7.7
Jokic, DEN;34;252;7.4
Young, ATL;35;259;7.4
