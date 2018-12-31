EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;27;11;.711;—

Philadelphia;23;14;.622;3½

Boston;21;14;.600;4½

Brooklyn;17;21;.447;10

New York;9;28;.243;17½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Charlotte;17;18;.486;—

Miami;17;18;.486;—

Orlando;16;19;.457;1

Washington;14;23;.378;4

Atlanta;11;24;.314;6

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;25;10;.714;—

Indiana;24;12;.667;1½

Detroit;16;18;.471;8½

Chicago;10;27;.270;16

Cleveland;8;29;.216;18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;20;15;.571;—

San Antonio;20;17;.541;1

Memphis;18;17;.514;2

Dallas;17;18;.486;3

New Orleans;16;21;.432;5

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;23;11;.676;—

Oklahoma City;22;13;.629;1½

Portland;21;16;.568;3½

Utah;18;19;.486;6½

Minnesota;17;19;.472;7

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;24;13;.649;—

L.A. Clippers;21;15;.583;2½

L.A. Lakers;21;16;.568;3

Sacramento;19;17;.528;4½

Phoenix;9;28;.243;15

Monday's games

Atlanta at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m. 

Tuesday's games

Utah at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New York at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. 

Wednesday's games

Atlanta at Washington, 66 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

LEADERS

Through Dec. 30

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;32;310;289;1055;33.0

Durant, GOL;37;365;263;1059;28.6

Davis, NOR;33;341;228;942;28.5

James, LAL;34;340;180;928;27.3

Lillard, POR;37;327;221;991;26.8

Leonard, TOR;29;270;182;774;26.7

Antetokounmpo, MIL;33;329;209;879;26.6

George, OKC;34;310;168;903;26.6

Embiid, PHL;35;309;270;927;26.5

Walker, CHA;35;310;166;906;25.9

Booker, PHX;27;245;129;683;25.3

Griffin, DET;33;273;193;814;24.7

Beal, WAS;37;327;134;874;23.6

LaVine, CHI;31;256;165;730;23.5

Irving, BOS;33;291;98;770;23.3

DeRozan, SAN;37;325;199;856;23.1

Towns, MIN;36;278;155;775;21.5

McCollum, POR;36;300;94;764;21.2

Thompson, GOL;37;306;78;783;21.2

Harris, LAC;36;283;119;756;21.0

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;211;322;.655

Jordan, DAL;146;228;.640

Harrell, LAC;218;343;.636

Capela, HOU;259;409;.633

Sabonis, IND;196;312;.628

McGee, LAL;156;251;.622

Ayton, PHX;276;454;.608

Favors, UTA;158;264;.598

Adams, OKC;225;378;.595

Antetokounmpo, MIL;329;561;.586

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;34;191;328;519;15.3

Jordan, DAL;35;109;391;500;14.3

Embiid, PHL;35;81;384;465;13.3

Davis, NOR;33;109;319;428;13.0

Whiteside, MIA;30;117;268;385;12.8

Antetokounmpo, MIL;33;83;338;421;12.8

Gobert, UTA;37;135;327;462;12.5

Capela, HOU;35;174;263;437;12.5

Vucevic, ORL;34;90;320;410;12.1

Towns, MIN;36;118;314;432;12.0

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;27;272;10.1

Lowry, TOR;30;294;9.8

Wall, WAS;32;279;8.7

Holiday, NOR;37;321;8.7

Harden, HOU;32;263;8.2

Paul, HOU;26;208;8.0

Simmons, PHL;36;285;7.9

Fox, SAC;36;277;7.7

Jokic, DEN;34;252;7.4

Young, ATL;35;259;7.4

