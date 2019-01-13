Bucks 133, Hawks 114
MILWAUKEE (133)
Middleton 8-19 1-2 17, Antetokounmpo 9-17 14-19 33, Lopez 4-6 0-0 9, Bledsoe 9-13 4-4 24, Brogdon 5-13 3-4 14, Ilyasova 2-5 0-0 5, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Wilson 3-3 0-2 8, Hill 5-7 0-0 11, Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Snell 2-4 0-0 5, Connaughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-92 24-33 133.
ATLANTA (114)
Bembry 7-15 2-2 18, Collins 6-17 1-1 13, Spellman 4-9 1-2 13, Young 7-16 11-13 26, Huerter 3-9 3-4 11, Prince 3-6 0-0 7, Len 5-8 2-2 12, Lin 2-10 3-4 7, Carter 1-4 0-0 3, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 39-96 24-30 114.
Milwaukee;35;29;31;38;—;133
Atlanta;32;23;29;30;—;114
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 11-30 (Wilson 2-2, Bledsoe 2-6, Snell 1-1, Brown 1-2, Ilyasova 1-2, Hill 1-3, Lopez 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Brogdon 1-5, Smith 0-1, Middleton 0-2), Atlanta 12-38 (Spellman 4-7, Huerter 2-5, Bembry 2-6, Prince 1-1, Anderson 1-1, Carter 1-4, Young 1-5, Dorsey 0-1, Collins 0-4, Lin 0-4). Fouled Out—Len, Lopez. Rebounds—Milwaukee 39 (Middleton 11), Atlanta 54 (Collins 11). Assists—Milwaukee 28 (Bledsoe 10), Atlanta 19 (Lin 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 25, Atlanta 30. Technicals—Antetokounmpo, Lopez. A—16,292 (18,118).
76ers 108, Knicks 105
PHILADELPHIA (108)
Butler 7-15 2-2 16, Chandler 2-5 2-2 7, Embiid 9-24 8-12 26, Simmons 10-13 0-2 20, Redick 6-13 7-8 22, Muscala 2-5 1-2 6, Bolden 0-2 0-0 0, McConnell 3-4 0-0 6, Korkmaz 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 40-87 22-30 108.
NEW YORK (105)
Knox 12-23 3-4 31, Thomas 2-4 0-0 4, Vonleh 0-3 3-6 3, Mudiay 7-17 4-4 19, Dotson 2-5 2-3 8, Hezonja 3-6 3-3 9, Kornet 7-13 6-8 23, Ntilikina 4-11 0-2 8, Trier 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 21-30 105.
Philadelphia;36;30;17;25;—;108
New York;24;26;32;23;—;105
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 6-20 (Redick 3-8, Chandler 1-2, Muscala 1-3, Shamet 1-4, Bolden 0-1, Embiid 0-2), New York 10-31 (Knox 4-9, Kornet 3-8, Dotson 2-3, Mudiay 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Hezonja 0-1, Ntilikina 0-1, Vonleh 0-1, Trier 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 56 (Simmons 22), New York 34 (Knox 7). Assists—Philadelphia 22 (Simmons 9), New York 24 (Ntilikina 6). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 21, New York 21. A—18,596 (19,812).
Warriors 119, Mavericks 114
GOLDEN STATE (119)
Durant 10-21 6-7 28, Green 2-6 0-0 4, Looney 1-3 0-0 2, Curry 17-32 3-3 48, Thompson 7-20 0-0 16, McKinnie 4-5 0-0 10, Jerebko 1-4 0-0 3, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Livingston 1-2 0-0 2, Iguodala 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 45-99 10-12 119.<
DALLAS (114)
Barnes 6-15 6-6 22, Kleber 2-7 2-2 6, Jordan 5-8 3-5 13, Doncic 8-18 5-8 26, Matthews 3-11 0-0 8, Finney-Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Nowitzki 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 3-7 2-3 8, Harris 4-5 0-1 9, Brunson 3-10 4-4 12. Totals 38-91 22-29 114.<
Golden State;25;37;30;27;—;119
Dallas;29;25;34;26;—;114
3-Point Goals—Golden State 19-45 (Curry 11-19, McKinnie 2-3, Durant 2-4, Thompson 2-11, Jerebko 1-1, Iguodala 1-3, Looney 0-1, Green 0-3), Dallas 16-38 (Doncic 5-10, Barnes 4-10, Brunson 2-3, Matthews 2-6, Nowitzki 1-2, Harris 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-3, Kleber 0-1, Powell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 49 (Jerebko 8), Dallas 51 (Jordan 14). Assists—Golden State 26 (Green 7), Dallas 21 (Matthews, Doncic 5). Total Fouls—Golden State 22, Dallas 14. Technicals—Jerebko, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle. A—20,340 (19,200).
Raptors 140, Wizards 138
TORONTO (140)
Leonard 15-29 8-9 41, Siakam 9-16 6-6 24, Ibaka 3-9 2-3 10, Lowry 4-15 2-3 12, D.Green 5-12 3-4 16, Anunoby 2-6 3-3 7, Powell 3-5 1-2 9, Monroe 1-1 2-4 4, Wright 7-11 2-2 17. Totals 49-104 29-36 140.
WASHINGTON (138)
Ariza 8-16 3-6 23, J.Green 4-11 2-2 12, Bryant 8-13 1-1 18, Satoransky 2-13 0-0 4, Beal 17-36 3-7 43, Porter Jr. 10-19 2-2 27, Brown Jr. 3-3 0-0 7, Dekker 0-3 0-0 0, Mahinmi 2-3 0-0 4, Randle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 54-119 11-18 138.
Toronto;36;25;37;26;7;9;—;140
Washington;21;29;34;40;7;7;—;138
3-Point Goals—Toronto 13-36 (Leonard 3-6, D.Green 3-8, Powell 2-3, Ibaka 2-3, Lowry 2-10, Wright 1-2, Anunoby 0-2, Siakam 0-2), Washington 19-44 (Beal 6-12, Porter Jr. 5-10, Ariza 4-10, J.Green 2-6, Brown Jr. 1-1, Bryant 1-2, Satoransky 0-3). Fouled Out—Ariza, Siakam. Rebounds—Toronto 58 (Siakam 19), Washington 52 (Bryant 11). Assists—Toronto 24 (Lowry 11), Washington 36 (Beal 15). Total Fouls—Toronto 27, Washington 28. Technicals—J.Green. A—16,919 (20,356).
Magic 116, Rockets 109
HOUSTON (109)
House Jr. 5-13 0-0 14, Tucker 2-6 4-4 8, Capela 8-12 1-2 17, Harden 11-32 15-16 38, Rivers 10-14 1-1 25, Ennis III 1-2 0-2 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Chriss 0-0 2-2 2, Green 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 38-86 23-27 109.
ORLANDO (116)
Isaac 2-5 2-2 7, A.Gordon 8-15 4-4 22, Vucevic 9-16 3-4 22, Augustin 3-7 2-2 9, Fournier 6-11 6-6 19, Iwundu 2-8 4-5 8, Birch 3-4 1-1 7, Briscoe 2-5 0-0 5, Ross 6-14 3-4 17. Totals 41-85 25-28 116.
Houston;26;33;29;21;—;109
Orlando;18;34;34;30;—;116
3-Point Goals—Houston 10-42 (Rivers 4-7, House Jr. 4-7, Green 1-7, Harden 1-17, Tucker 0-4), Orlando 9-24 (A.Gordon 2-3, Ross 2-7, Isaac 1-1, Briscoe 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Augustin 1-3, Fournier 1-4, Iwundu 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Houston 38 (Capela 10), Orlando 45 (Vucevic 9). Assists—Houston 20 (Harden 12), Orlando 25 (Vucevic 6). Total Fouls—Houston 21, Orlando 21. Technicals—Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A—16,982 (18,846).
Nuggets 116, Trail Blazers 113
PORTLAND (113)
Layman 5-6 2-2 13, Aminu 2-7 4-4 9, Nurkic 5-14 2-2 12, Lillard 8-21 8-8 26, McCollum 7-19 0-0 18, Leonard 3-6 0-0 7, Collins 3-4 0-0 8, Curry 2-3 0-0 4, Turner 4-5 5-6 13, Stauskas 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 40-88 21-22 113.<
DENVER (116)
Craig 1-4 1-1 3, Millsap 4-7 3-3 11, Jokic 15-23 6-8 40, Murray 9-18 5-5 24, Beasley 5-9 0-0 13, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-7 0-1 8, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 5-6 0-0 10, Barton 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 45-81 17-20 116.<
Portland;32;28;28;25;—;113
Denver;34;24;35;23;—;116
3-Point Goals—Portland 12-34 (McCollum 4-10, Collins 2-3, Lillard 2-10, Stauskas 1-1, Layman 1-2, Leonard 1-3, Aminu 1-5), Denver 9-22 (Jokic 4-7, Beasley 3-5, Barton 1-2, Murray 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Craig 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 39 (Aminu 12), Denver 35 (Jokic 10). Assists—Portland 25 (Lillard 7), Denver 21 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls—Portland 22, Denver 20. Technicals—Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A—19,520 (19,520).
Cavaliers 101, Lakers 95
CLEVELAND (101)
Hood 6-14 5-5 18, Osman 8-17 2-4 20, Thompson 7-14 1-2 15, Sexton 7-14 2-4 17, Burks 4-10 7-8 17, Blossomgame 1-3 0-0 2, Zizic 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 1-4 0-0 3, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkson 4-11 0-0 9. Totals 38-89 17-23 101.
L.A. LAKERS (95)
Ingram 8-14 5-8 22, Kuzma 11-23 5-9 29, McGee 1-3 0-0 2, Ball 5-14 1-2 13, Hart 3-12 2-2 9, Beasley 3-7 2-3 8, Mykhailiuk 1-2 0-0 3, Zubac 2-3 1-1 5, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Stephenson 0-4 0-2 0, Caldwell-Pope 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 36-91 16-27 95.
Cleveland;32;19;24;26;—;101
L.A. Lakers;24;22;19;30;—;95
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 8-21 (Burks 2-5, Osman 2-6, Dellavedova 1-1, Clarkson 1-2, Sexton 1-2, Hood 1-5), L.A. Lakers 7-34 (Kuzma 2-7, Ball 2-8, Ingram 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Hart 1-8, Stephenson 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 52 (Thompson 14), L.A. Lakers 51 (Kuzma 9). Assists—Cleveland 18 (Burks 4), L.A. Lakers 21 (Ball 8). Total Fouls—Cleveland 21, L.A. Lakers 22. Technicals—Stephenson. A—18,997 (18,997).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.