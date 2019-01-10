Heat 115, Celtics 99
BOSTON (99)
Tatum 4-11 7-7 17, Morris 7-13 0-0 17, Horford 1-8 0-0 2, Irving 10-19 0-0 22, Smart 5-10 4-5 18, Hayward 3-7 0-0 6, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 0-1 2, Theis 1-4 0-0 2, Yabusele 2-2 0-0 5, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Wanamaker 0-1 2-2 2, Rozier 1-8 2-2 4. Totals 36-89 15-17 99.
MIAMI (115)
McGruder 1-4 0-0 3, J.Johnson 5-15 1-2 12, Whiteside 4-8 1-2 9, Winslow 5-9 1-2 13, Richardson 7-13 0-0 18, Jones Jr. 6-9 0-0 14, Olynyk 0-1 0-0 0, Adebayo 3-5 2-2 8, T.Johnson 4-8 0-0 11, Waiters 3-12 0-0 8, Wade 8-12 0-0 19. Totals 46-96 5-8 115.
Boston;24;19;29;27;—;99
Miami;28;33;22;32;—;115
3-Point Goals—Boston 12-34 (Smart 4-8, Morris 3-5, Tatum 2-4, Irving 2-6, Yabusele 1-1, Brown 0-1, Hayward 0-2, Rozier 0-3, Horford 0-4), Miami 18-39 (Richardson 4-8, T.Johnson 3-5, Wade 3-5, Jones Jr. 2-3, Winslow 2-4, Waiters 2-7, McGruder 1-2, J.Johnson 1-4, Olynyk 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 37 (Morris, Rozier 6), Miami 51 (Whiteside 10). Assists—Boston 20 (Irving 5), Miami 33 (Winslow 11). Total Fouls—Boston 10, Miami 18. A—19,600 (19,600).
Nuggets 121, Clippers 100
L.A. CLIPPERS (100)
T.Harris 7-15 4-4 18, Gallinari 6-17 3-6 18, Gortat 3-3 0-0 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4 0-0 3, Bradley 1-6 0-0 2, Harrell 7-9 2-2 16, Motley 1-4 4-5 6, Scott 1-4 0-0 3, Marjanovic 0-3 0-0 0, Beverley 1-3 0-0 2, Wallace 3-4 1-4 7, Williams 7-15 4-5 19, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 18-26 100.
DENVER (121)
Craig 6-8 0-0 14, Millsap 2-9 4-4 8, Jokic 8-19 2-3 18, Murray 10-16 1-1 23, Beasley 6-10 0-0 15, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 2, Lydon 1-1 0-0 3, Lyles 3-11 0-0 7, Plumlee 7-8 3-5 17, Goodwin 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 6-12 0-0 14. Totals 50-99 10-13 121.
L.A. Clippers;25;29;22;24;—;100
Denver;37;28;28;28;—;121
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 6-24 (Gallinari 3-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Scott 1-2, Williams 1-3, Marjanovic 0-1, T.Harris 0-2, Beverley 0-2, Motley 0-2, Bradley 0-4), Denver 11-28 (Beasley 3-5, Craig 2-2, Murray 2-4, Morris 2-4, Lydon 1-1, Lyles 1-4, Millsap 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2, Jokic 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 38 (T.Harris 11), Denver 53 (Jokic 14). Assists—L.A. Clippers 21 (Williams 5), Denver 29 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 16, Denver 23. Technicals—Beverley. Ejected—Beverley. A—15,742 (19,520).
Kings 112, Pistons 102
DETROIT (102)
Kennard 1-8 2-2 5, Bullock 4-9 4-4 15, Drummond 5-9 2-3 12, R.Jackson 3-11 0-0 6, Brown 6-11 2-2 15, Johnson 5-10 4-4 16, Leuer 4-5 1-2 9, Galloway 2-7 2-2 8, Calderon 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson III 1-4 4-5 6, Thomas 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 35-83 21-24 102.
SACRAMENTO (112)
Shumpert 5-10 0-0 13, Bjelica 2-5 2-2 7, Cauley-Stein 5-10 4-6 14, Fox 5-8 1-4 12, Hield 8-13 0-0 18, J.Jackson 3-10 1-1 7, Bagley III 4-5 2-2 10, Giles III 5-9 4-4 14, Ferrell 4-6 1-1 11, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, McLemore 0-0 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 44-86 15-20 112.<
Detroit;21;27;26;28;—;102
Sacramento;34;31;26;21;—;112
3-Point Goals—Detroit 11-38 (Bullock 3-6, Thomas 2-3, Johnson 2-6, Galloway 2-7, Brown 1-3, Kennard 1-6, Robinson III 0-2, R.Jackson 0-5), Sacramento 9-22 (Shumpert 3-4, Ferrell 2-3, Hield 2-5, Fox 1-2, Bjelica 1-2, Mason 0-1, Bogdanovic 0-2, J.Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 37 (Leuer, Drummond 11), Sacramento 48 (Cauley-Stein 14). Assists—Detroit 22 (Calderon, Bullock 6), Sacramento 29 (Fox 6). Total Fouls—Detroit 21, Sacramento 22. A—16,916 (17,608).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.