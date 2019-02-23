EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;44;16;.733;—

Philadelphia;38;22;.633;6

Boston;37;23;.617;7

Brooklyn;31;30;.508;13½

New York;11;48;.186;32½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Charlotte;28;31;.475;—

Orlando;27;33;.450;1½

Miami;26;32;.448;1½

Washington;24;36;.400;4½

Atlanta;20;40;.333;8½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;45;14;.763;—

Indiana;40;20;.667;5½

Detroit;28;30;.483;16½

Chicago;16;44;.267;29½

Cleveland;14;46;.233;31½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;34;25;.576;—

San Antonio;33;27;.550;1½

Dallas;26;32;.448;7½

New Orleans;27;34;.443;8

Memphis;23;38;.377;12

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;40;18;.690;—

Oklahoma City;38;21;.644;2½

Portland;36;23;.610;4½

Utah;32;26;.552;8

Minnesota;28;31;.475;12½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;42;17;.712;—

L.A. Clippers;33;27;.550;9½

Sacramento;31;28;.525;11

L.A. Lakers;29;30;.492;13

Phoenix;11;50;.180;32

Friday's late result

Oklahoma City 148, Utah 147, 2OT 

Saturday's results

Portland 130, Philadelphia 115

Atlanta 120, Phoenix 112

Brooklyn 117, Charlotte 115

Cleveland 112, Memphis 107

Indiana 119, Washington 112

New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 115

Detroit 119, Miami 96

Chicago 126, Boston 116

Sacramento 119, Oklahoma City 116

Houston 118, Golden State 112

Milwaukee 140, Minnesota 128

Dallas at Utah, late

Sunday's games

Orlando at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at New York, 6:30 p.m. 

Bucks 140,  Timberwolves 128

MINNESOTA (128)

Wiggins 7-15 1-2 18, Saric 2-11 2-2 7, Gibson 7-17 6-7 20, Teague 1-7 0-0 2, Okogie 6-9 0-0 14, Deng 4-7 1-1 10, Bates-Diop 3-3 2-3 8, Tolliver 6-8 0-0 17, Rose 10-15 3-3 23, Jones 4-10 1-2 9. Totals 50-102 16-20 128.

MILWAUKEE (140)

Middleton 10-18 4-4 28, Antetokounmpo 9-16 6-6 27, Lopez 7-13 2-2 19, Bledsoe 6-11 3-3 16, Brogdon 5-11 4-5 16, Ilyasova 4-8 2-2 13, Mirotic 7-11 0-0 17, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Snell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 50-95 21-22 140.<

Minnesota;32;38;39;19;—;128

Milwaukee;35;34;38;33;—;140

3-Point Goals—Minnesota 12-26 (Tolliver 5-7, Wiggins 3-5, Okogie 2-2, Deng 1-3, Saric 1-5, Jones 0-1, Teague 0-1, Rose 0-2), Milwaukee 19-43 (Middleton 4-10, Antetokounmpo 3-4, Ilyasova 3-4, Mirotic 3-6, Lopez 3-8, Brogdon 2-4, Bledsoe 1-4, Connaughton 0-1, Hill 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 41 (Wiggins 9), Milwaukee 49 (Antetokounmpo 10). Assists—Minnesota 29 (Jones 9), Milwaukee 28 (Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe 7). Total Fouls—Minnesota 16, Milwaukee 17. Technicals—Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second), Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Lopez. A—17,972 (17,500).

Bulls 126, Celtics 116

BOSTON (116)

Tatum 5-9 1-1 12, Morris 4-11 3-4 12, Horford 9-15 0-0 19, Irving 14-24 6-6 37, Smart 2-3 2-4 6, Hayward 2-6 0-0 5, Brown 5-12 2-4 14, Theis 3-3 2-2 8, Rozier 1-9 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-21 116.<

CHICAGO (126)

Porter Jr. 0-4 0-0 0, Markkanen 12-20 8-9 35, Lopez 6-8 5-5 17, Dunn 2-7 0-0 4, LaVine 17-29 3-3 42, Felicio 3-5 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 2-4 2-2 8, Harrison 1-1 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4 0-0 3, Selden 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 47-88 20-21 126.

Boston;33;18;30;35;—;116

Chicago;28;36;30;32;—;126

3-Point Goals—Boston 10-29 (Irving 3-6, Brown 2-5, Tatum 1-1, Hayward 1-3, Horford 1-3, Morris 1-4, Rozier 1-6, Smart 0-1), Chicago 12-30 (LaVine 5-11, Markkanen 3-7, Arcidiacono 2-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2, Selden 1-3, Dunn 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 32 (Smart, Morris 6), Chicago 49 (Markkanen 15). Assists—Boston 26 (Irving 10), Chicago 26 (Dunn 5). Total Fouls—Boston 18, Chicago 22. Technicals—Chicago coach Jim Boylen. A—21,295 (20,917).

