EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;44;16;.733;—
Philadelphia;38;22;.633;6
Boston;37;23;.617;7
Brooklyn;31;30;.508;13½
New York;11;48;.186;32½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;28;31;.475;—
Orlando;27;33;.450;1½
Miami;26;32;.448;1½
Washington;24;36;.400;4½
Atlanta;20;40;.333;8½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;45;14;.763;—
Indiana;40;20;.667;5½
Detroit;28;30;.483;16½
Chicago;16;44;.267;29½
Cleveland;14;46;.233;31½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;34;25;.576;—
San Antonio;33;27;.550;1½
Dallas;26;32;.448;7½
New Orleans;27;34;.443;8
Memphis;23;38;.377;12
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;40;18;.690;—
Oklahoma City;38;21;.644;2½
Portland;36;23;.610;4½
Utah;32;26;.552;8
Minnesota;28;31;.475;12½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;42;17;.712;—
L.A. Clippers;33;27;.550;9½
Sacramento;31;28;.525;11
L.A. Lakers;29;30;.492;13
Phoenix;11;50;.180;32
Friday's late result
Oklahoma City 148, Utah 147, 2OT
Saturday's results
Portland 130, Philadelphia 115
Atlanta 120, Phoenix 112
Brooklyn 117, Charlotte 115
Cleveland 112, Memphis 107
Indiana 119, Washington 112
New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 115
Detroit 119, Miami 96
Chicago 126, Boston 116
Sacramento 119, Oklahoma City 116
Houston 118, Golden State 112
Milwaukee 140, Minnesota 128
Dallas at Utah, late
Sunday's games
Orlando at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Bucks 140, Timberwolves 128
MINNESOTA (128)
Wiggins 7-15 1-2 18, Saric 2-11 2-2 7, Gibson 7-17 6-7 20, Teague 1-7 0-0 2, Okogie 6-9 0-0 14, Deng 4-7 1-1 10, Bates-Diop 3-3 2-3 8, Tolliver 6-8 0-0 17, Rose 10-15 3-3 23, Jones 4-10 1-2 9. Totals 50-102 16-20 128.
MILWAUKEE (140)
Middleton 10-18 4-4 28, Antetokounmpo 9-16 6-6 27, Lopez 7-13 2-2 19, Bledsoe 6-11 3-3 16, Brogdon 5-11 4-5 16, Ilyasova 4-8 2-2 13, Mirotic 7-11 0-0 17, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Snell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 50-95 21-22 140.<
Minnesota;32;38;39;19;—;128
Milwaukee;35;34;38;33;—;140
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 12-26 (Tolliver 5-7, Wiggins 3-5, Okogie 2-2, Deng 1-3, Saric 1-5, Jones 0-1, Teague 0-1, Rose 0-2), Milwaukee 19-43 (Middleton 4-10, Antetokounmpo 3-4, Ilyasova 3-4, Mirotic 3-6, Lopez 3-8, Brogdon 2-4, Bledsoe 1-4, Connaughton 0-1, Hill 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 41 (Wiggins 9), Milwaukee 49 (Antetokounmpo 10). Assists—Minnesota 29 (Jones 9), Milwaukee 28 (Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe 7). Total Fouls—Minnesota 16, Milwaukee 17. Technicals—Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second), Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Lopez. A—17,972 (17,500).
Bulls 126, Celtics 116
BOSTON (116)
Tatum 5-9 1-1 12, Morris 4-11 3-4 12, Horford 9-15 0-0 19, Irving 14-24 6-6 37, Smart 2-3 2-4 6, Hayward 2-6 0-0 5, Brown 5-12 2-4 14, Theis 3-3 2-2 8, Rozier 1-9 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-21 116.<
CHICAGO (126)
Porter Jr. 0-4 0-0 0, Markkanen 12-20 8-9 35, Lopez 6-8 5-5 17, Dunn 2-7 0-0 4, LaVine 17-29 3-3 42, Felicio 3-5 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 2-4 2-2 8, Harrison 1-1 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4 0-0 3, Selden 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 47-88 20-21 126.
Boston;33;18;30;35;—;116
Chicago;28;36;30;32;—;126
3-Point Goals—Boston 10-29 (Irving 3-6, Brown 2-5, Tatum 1-1, Hayward 1-3, Horford 1-3, Morris 1-4, Rozier 1-6, Smart 0-1), Chicago 12-30 (LaVine 5-11, Markkanen 3-7, Arcidiacono 2-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2, Selden 1-3, Dunn 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 32 (Smart, Morris 6), Chicago 49 (Markkanen 15). Assists—Boston 26 (Irving 10), Chicago 26 (Dunn 5). Total Fouls—Boston 18, Chicago 22. Technicals—Chicago coach Jim Boylen. A—21,295 (20,917).
