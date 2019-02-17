EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;43;16;.729;—

Boston;37;21;.638;5½

Philadelphia;37;21;.638;5½

Brooklyn;30;29;.508;13

New York;11;47;.190;31½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Charlotte;27;30;.474;—

Miami;26;30;.464;½

Orlando;27;32;.458;1

Washington;24;34;.414;3½

Atlanta;19;39;.328;8½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;43;14;.754;—

Indiana;38;20;.655;5½

Detroit;26;30;.464;16½

Chicago;14;44;.241;29½

Cleveland;12;46;.207;31½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;33;24;.579;—

San Antonio;33;26;.559;1

Dallas;26;31;.456;7

New Orleans;26;33;.441;8

Memphis;23;36;.390;11

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;39;18;.684;—

Oklahoma City;37;20;.649;2

Portland;34;23;.596;5

Utah;32;25;.561;7

Minnesota;27;30;.474;12

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;41;16;.719;—

L.A. Clippers;32;27;.542;10

Sacramento;30;27;.526;11

L.A. Lakers;28;29;.491;13

Phoenix;11;48;.186;31

Thursday's games

Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m. 

Friday's games

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments