EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;43;16;.729;—
Boston;37;21;.638;5½
Philadelphia;37;21;.638;5½
Brooklyn;30;29;.508;13
New York;11;47;.190;31½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;27;30;.474;—
Miami;26;30;.464;½
Orlando;27;32;.458;1
Washington;24;34;.414;3½
Atlanta;19;39;.328;8½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;43;14;.754;—
Indiana;38;20;.655;5½
Detroit;26;30;.464;16½
Chicago;14;44;.241;29½
Cleveland;12;46;.207;31½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;33;24;.579;—
San Antonio;33;26;.559;1
Dallas;26;31;.456;7
New Orleans;26;33;.441;8
Memphis;23;36;.390;11
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;39;18;.684;—
Oklahoma City;37;20;.649;2
Portland;34;23;.596;5
Utah;32;25;.561;7
Minnesota;27;30;.474;12
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;41;16;.719;—
L.A. Clippers;32;27;.542;10
Sacramento;30;27;.526;11
L.A. Lakers;28;29;.491;13
Phoenix;11;48;.186;31
Thursday's games
Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Indiana, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
