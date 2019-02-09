EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;41;16;.719;—
Philadelphia;35;20;.636;5
Boston;35;21;.625;5½
Brooklyn;29;28;.509;12
New York;10;45;.182;30
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;27;28;.491;—
Miami;25;28;.472;1
Washington;24;32;.429;3½
Orlando;24;32;.429;3½
Atlanta;18;37;.327;9
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;41;14;.745;—
Indiana;37;19;.661;4½
Detroit;25;29;.463;15½
Chicago;13;43;.232;28½
Cleveland;11;45;.196;30½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;32;23;.582;—
San Antonio;32;26;.552;1½
Dallas;25;29;.463;6½
New Orleans;25;32;.439;8
Memphis;23;34;.404;10
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;37;18;.673;—
Oklahoma City;36;19;.655;1
Portland;33;21;.611;3½
Utah;32;24;.571;5½
Minnesota;25;30;.455;12
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;39;15;.722;—
L.A. Clippers;31;26;.544;9½
Sacramento;29;26;.527;10½
L.A. Lakers;28;27;.509;11½
Phoenix;11;46;.193;29½
Saturday's results
Orlando 103, Milwaukee 83
Utah 125, San Antonio 105
Indiana 105, Cleveland 90
Charlotte 129, Atlanta 120
Toronto 104, New York 99
L.A. Clippers 123, Boston 112
Memphis 99, New Orleans 90
Washington 134, Chicago 125
Oklahoma City 117, Houston 112
Sunday's games
Portland at Dallas, 2 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Magic 103, Bucks 83
ORLANDO (103)
Isaac 7-12 0-0 17, Gordon 6-15 2-3 14, Vucevic 7-16 0-0 15, Augustin 4-7 1-1 9, Fournier 3-13 0-0 7, Frazier Jr. 3-3 0-0 6, Iwundu 1-5 0-0 3, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 2-2 2-2 6, Briscoe 4-5 0-0 9, Ross 6-12 0-0 15, Grant 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-94 5-6 103.<
MILWAUKEE (83)
Snell 3-5 0-0 6, Middleton 4-17 3-3 11, Lopez 4-12 1-1 9, Bledsoe 7-13 3-6 19, Brogdon 4-18 6-6 14, Wilson 2-8 0-0 4, Ilyasova 1-5 0-0 2, Wood 0-0 2-2 2, Duval 1-2 0-0 3, Hill 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Connaughton 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 31-95 15-18 83.
Orlando;20;39;20;24;—;103
Milwaukee;19;30;15;19;—;83
3-Point Goals—Orlando 10-27 (Ross 3-5, Isaac 3-6, Briscoe 1-1, Iwundu 1-3, Vucevic 1-4, Fournier 1-5, Martin 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Augustin 0-1), Milwaukee 6-35 (Hill 2-2, Bledsoe 2-4, Duval 1-1, Connaughton 1-5, Ilyasova 0-2, Brown 0-2, Brogdon 0-4, Middleton 0-4, Wilson 0-5, Lopez 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 57 (Vucevic 17), Milwaukee 51 (Middleton 12). Assists—Orlando 28 (Briscoe 7), Milwaukee 18 (Bledsoe 5). Total Fouls—Orlando 20, Milwaukee 16. A—17,812 (17,500).
Wizards 134, Bulls 125
WASHINGTON (134)
Ariza 8-12 0-0 19, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 5-8 2-2 13, Satoransky 3-8 1-1 7, Beal 13-21 4-4 31, Johnson 5-6 1-2 14, Parker 9-15 2-2 20, Portis 4-11 2-3 10, McRae 0-3 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 8-10 0-0 20. Totals 55-95 12-14 134.
CHICAGO (125)
Porter Jr. 6-15 3-5 17, Markkanen 9-17 1-2 20, Lopez 7-10 4-5 18, Dunn 3-6 0-0 6, LaVine 11-17 4-5 26, Felicio 2-2 1-3 5, Harrison 0-5 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 1-5 2-2 4, Selden 5-13 6-6 17, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4 0-0 5, Sampson 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 49-97 21-28 125.
Washington;34;42;30;28;—;134
Chicago;32;29;35;29;—;125
3-Point Goals—Washington 12-27 (Randle 4-5, Johnson 3-4, Ariza 3-7, Bryant 1-2, Beal 1-3, Green 0-1, Portis 0-2, Parker 0-3), Chicago 6-24 (Porter Jr. 2-5, Sampson 1-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2, Selden 1-3, Markkanen 1-6, Harrison 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-2, LaVine 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 39 (Portis 12), Chicago 45 (Markkanen 11). Assists—Washington 38 (Satoransky 11), Chicago 28 (Dunn 8). Total Fouls—Washington 23, Chicago 15. Technicals—Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A—19,942 (20,917).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.