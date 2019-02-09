EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;41;16;.719;—

Philadelphia;35;20;.636;5

Boston;35;21;.625;5½

Brooklyn;29;28;.509;12

New York;10;45;.182;30

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Charlotte;27;28;.491;—

Miami;25;28;.472;1

Washington;24;32;.429;3½

Orlando;24;32;.429;3½

Atlanta;18;37;.327;9

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;41;14;.745;—

Indiana;37;19;.661;4½

Detroit;25;29;.463;15½

Chicago;13;43;.232;28½

Cleveland;11;45;.196;30½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;32;23;.582;—

San Antonio;32;26;.552;1½

Dallas;25;29;.463;6½

New Orleans;25;32;.439;8

Memphis;23;34;.404;10

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;37;18;.673;—

Oklahoma City;36;19;.655;1

Portland;33;21;.611;3½

Utah;32;24;.571;5½

Minnesota;25;30;.455;12

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;39;15;.722;—

L.A. Clippers;31;26;.544;9½

Sacramento;29;26;.527;10½

L.A. Lakers;28;27;.509;11½

Phoenix;11;46;.193;29½

Saturday's results

Orlando 103, Milwaukee 83

Utah 125, San Antonio 105

Indiana 105, Cleveland 90

Charlotte 129, Atlanta 120

Toronto 104, New York 99

L.A. Clippers 123, Boston 112

Memphis 99, New Orleans 90

Washington 134, Chicago 125

Oklahoma City 117, Houston 112

Sunday's games

Portland at Dallas, 2 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 7:30 p.m. 

Magic 103, Bucks 83

ORLANDO (103)

Isaac 7-12 0-0 17, Gordon 6-15 2-3 14, Vucevic 7-16 0-0 15, Augustin 4-7 1-1 9, Fournier 3-13 0-0 7, Frazier Jr. 3-3 0-0 6, Iwundu 1-5 0-0 3, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 2-2 2-2 6, Briscoe 4-5 0-0 9, Ross 6-12 0-0 15, Grant 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-94 5-6 103.<

MILWAUKEE (83)

Snell 3-5 0-0 6, Middleton 4-17 3-3 11, Lopez 4-12 1-1 9, Bledsoe 7-13 3-6 19, Brogdon 4-18 6-6 14, Wilson 2-8 0-0 4, Ilyasova 1-5 0-0 2, Wood 0-0 2-2 2, Duval 1-2 0-0 3, Hill 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Connaughton 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 31-95 15-18 83.

Orlando;20;39;20;24;—;103

Milwaukee;19;30;15;19;—;83

3-Point Goals—Orlando 10-27 (Ross 3-5, Isaac 3-6, Briscoe 1-1, Iwundu 1-3, Vucevic 1-4, Fournier 1-5, Martin 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Augustin 0-1), Milwaukee 6-35 (Hill 2-2, Bledsoe 2-4, Duval 1-1, Connaughton 1-5, Ilyasova 0-2, Brown 0-2, Brogdon 0-4, Middleton 0-4, Wilson 0-5, Lopez 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 57 (Vucevic 17), Milwaukee 51 (Middleton 12). Assists—Orlando 28 (Briscoe 7), Milwaukee 18 (Bledsoe 5). Total Fouls—Orlando 20, Milwaukee 16. A—17,812 (17,500).

Wizards 134, Bulls 125

WASHINGTON (134)

Ariza 8-12 0-0 19, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 5-8 2-2 13, Satoransky 3-8 1-1 7, Beal 13-21 4-4 31, Johnson 5-6 1-2 14, Parker 9-15 2-2 20, Portis 4-11 2-3 10, McRae 0-3 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 8-10 0-0 20. Totals 55-95 12-14 134.

CHICAGO (125)

Porter Jr. 6-15 3-5 17, Markkanen 9-17 1-2 20, Lopez 7-10 4-5 18, Dunn 3-6 0-0 6, LaVine 11-17 4-5 26, Felicio 2-2 1-3 5, Harrison 0-5 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 1-5 2-2 4, Selden 5-13 6-6 17, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4 0-0 5, Sampson 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 49-97 21-28 125.

Washington;34;42;30;28;—;134

Chicago;32;29;35;29;—;125

3-Point Goals—Washington 12-27 (Randle 4-5, Johnson 3-4, Ariza 3-7, Bryant 1-2, Beal 1-3, Green 0-1, Portis 0-2, Parker 0-3), Chicago 6-24 (Porter Jr. 2-5, Sampson 1-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2, Selden 1-3, Markkanen 1-6, Harrison 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-2, LaVine 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 39 (Portis 12), Chicago 45 (Markkanen 11). Assists—Washington 38 (Satoransky 11), Chicago 28 (Dunn 8). Total Fouls—Washington 23, Chicago 15. Technicals—Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A—19,942 (20,917).

