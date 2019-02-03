Grizzlies 96, Knicks 84
MEMPHIS (96)
Caboclo 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson Jr. 5-11 5-8 16, Gasol 11-19 1-1 24, Holiday 7-16 0-0 19, Conley 9-17 5-5 25, Washburn 0-1 1-2 1, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Rabb 2-6 1-2 5, Noah 2-4 0-0 4, Carter 0-3 0-0 0, Mack 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 37-91 13-18 96.
NEW YORK (84)
Knox 5-18 4-4 17, Vonleh 3-5 2-2 9, Jordan 3-4 6-8 12, Smith Jr. 3-9 2-4 8, Dotson 2-7 0-0 5, Hezonja 5-8 2-4 14, Kornet 4-9 0-0 11, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Trier 1-3 0-0 3, Matthews 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 28-73 16-22 84.<
Memphis;19;23;32;22;—;96
New York;22;19;21;22;—;84
3-Point Goals—Memphis 9-26 (Holiday 5-10, Conley 2-6, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Gasol 1-4, Caboclo 0-2, Mack 0-2), New York 12-40 (Kornet 3-7, Knox 3-9, Hezonja 2-4, Trier 1-1, Vonleh 1-3, Dotson 1-5, Matthews 1-7, Allen 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 49 (Gasol 9), New York 45 (Jordan 12). Assists—Memphis 25 (Conley 7), New York 20 (Smith Jr. 6). Total Fouls—Memphis 20, New York 16. A—17,025 (19,812).
Celtics 134, Thunder 129
OKLAHOMA CITY (129)
George 11-27 10-12 37, Grant 5-8 3-5 15, Adams 7-11 2-4 16, Westbrook 8-19 5-8 22, Ferguson 4-9 0-0 11, Noel 1-1 0-0 2, Patterson 2-2 0-0 5, Schroder 5-13 4-4 16, Diallo 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 45-92 25-34 129.<
BOSTON (134)
Tatum 4-8 3-4 11, Morris 8-14 1-1 19, Horford 8-13 0-0 17, Irving 14-19 1-1 30, Smart 6-11 2-2 18, Hayward 1-6 1-1 3, Brown 4-6 2-4 12, Theis 5-6 2-2 14, Rozier 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 54-91 13-17 134.<
Oklahoma City;29;29;35;36;—;129
Boston;31;35;33;35;—;134
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 14-35 (George 5-16, Ferguson 3-8, Grant 2-2, Schroder 2-5, Patterson 1-1, Westbrook 1-3), Boston 13-34 (Smart 4-9, Theis 2-2, Brown 2-2, Morris 2-8, Horford 1-2, Rozier 1-4, Irving 1-5, Tatum 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 42 (Westbrook 12), Boston 38 (Morris, Tatum, Rozier 7). Assists—Oklahoma City 25 (Westbrook 16), Boston 36 (Irving 11). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 18, Boston 22. Technicals—Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan, George. A—18,624 (18,624).
Raptors 121, Clippers 103
L.A. CLIPPERS (103)
Bradley 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 5-18 3-3 13, Harrell 5-8 0-0 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-15 1-2 19, Beverley 4-8 3-3 12, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Motley 1-3 2-3 4, Marjanovic 3-6 4-5 10, Robinson 2-5 2-2 7, Wallace 1-3 0-0 2, Thornwell 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 5-11 8-9 18. Totals 38-89 25-29 103.<
TORONTO (121)
Leonard 6-12 3-3 18, Siakam 4-10 6-7 15, Ibaka 6-9 3-4 16, VanVleet 4-10 0-0 9, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Anunoby 1-3 2-2 4, Powell 3-11 1-1 7, Miles 4-6 4-4 15, Boucher 4-6 0-0 8, Monroe 3-8 3-4 9, Wright 5-10 4-5 14, Loyd 1-5 0-1 2, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-94 26-31 121.<
L.A. Clippers;23;28;29;23;—;103
Toronto;23;42;32;24;—;121
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 2-12 (Beverley 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Wallace 0-1, Scott 0-1, Thornwell 0-1, Harris 0-2, Bradley 0-3), Toronto 9-33 (Miles 3-5, Leonard 3-5, Ibaka 1-2, Siakam 1-4, VanVleet 1-4, Boucher 0-1, Wright 0-1, Green 0-1, Anunoby 0-2, Loyd 0-3, Powell 0-5). Fouled Out—Harrell. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 36 (Marjanovic 9), Toronto 56 (Ibaka 12). Assists—L.A. Clippers 15 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams 3), Toronto 21 (VanVleet 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 24, Toronto 28. Technicals—L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A—19,800 (19,800).
LEADERS
Through Feb. 3
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Harden, HOU;49;518;504;1781;36.3
Davis, NOR;41;430;303;1203;29.3
Curry, GOL;41;400;181;1196;29.2
George, OKC;51;475;280;1419;27.8
Durant, GOL;52;500;334;1430;27.5
Leonard, TOR;40;381;259;1094;27.4
Embiid, PHL;49;441;396;1335;27.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;468;317;1276;26.6
Lillard, POR;51;443;316;1347;26.4
Griffin, DET;49;436;291;1283;26.2
Booker, PHX;41;363;211;1025;25.0
Beal, WAS;52;475;203;1285;24.7
Walker, CHA;52;443;228;1279;24.6
Irving, BOS;45;410;134;1070;23.8
LaVine, CHI;46;372;227;1050;22.8
Towns, MIN;52;429;236;1185;22.8
Mitchell, UTA;50;408;195;1120;22.4
Thompson, GOL;51;436;94;1113;21.8
Westbrook, OKC;44;361;174;946;21.5
DeRozan, SAN;50;408;238;1061;21.2
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Gobert, UTA;303;466;.650
Jordan, NYK;211;327;.645
Capela, HOU;315;499;.631
Harrell, LAC;339;544;.623
Adams, OKC;324;533;.608
Sabonis, IND;278;467;.595
McGee, LAL;219;369;.593
Ayton, PHX;342;582;.588
Collins, ATL;285;486;.586
Allen, BRO;222;384;.578
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;48;250;463;713;14.9
Jordan, NYK;51;162;536;698;13.7
Embiid, PHL;49;125;536;661;13.5
Davis, NOR;41;138;407;545;13.3
Gobert, UTA;54;202;490;692;12.8
Capela, HOU;42;208;320;528;12.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;109;491;600;12.5
Whiteside, MIA;45;171;389;560;12.4
Towns, MIN;52;176;454;630;12.1
Vucevic, ORL;52;139;484;623;12.0
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;44;484;11.0
Lowry, TOR;42;388;9.2
Harden, HOU;49;396;8.1
Simmons, PHL;52;419;8.1
Holiday, NOR;53;422;8.0
Jokic, DEN;51;394;7.7
Young, ATL;52;384;7.4
Green, GOL;37;273;7.4
Fox, SAC;51;367;7.2
Irving, BOS;45;315;7.0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.