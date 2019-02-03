Grizzlies 96, Knicks 84

MEMPHIS (96)

Caboclo 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson Jr. 5-11 5-8 16, Gasol 11-19 1-1 24, Holiday 7-16 0-0 19, Conley 9-17 5-5 25, Washburn 0-1 1-2 1, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Rabb 2-6 1-2 5, Noah 2-4 0-0 4, Carter 0-3 0-0 0, Mack 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 37-91 13-18 96.

NEW YORK (84)

Knox 5-18 4-4 17, Vonleh 3-5 2-2 9, Jordan 3-4 6-8 12, Smith Jr. 3-9 2-4 8, Dotson 2-7 0-0 5, Hezonja 5-8 2-4 14, Kornet 4-9 0-0 11, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Trier 1-3 0-0 3, Matthews 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 28-73 16-22 84.<

Memphis;19;23;32;22;—;96

New York;22;19;21;22;—;84

3-Point Goals—Memphis 9-26 (Holiday 5-10, Conley 2-6, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Gasol 1-4, Caboclo 0-2, Mack 0-2), New York 12-40 (Kornet 3-7, Knox 3-9, Hezonja 2-4, Trier 1-1, Vonleh 1-3, Dotson 1-5, Matthews 1-7, Allen 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 49 (Gasol 9), New York 45 (Jordan 12). Assists—Memphis 25 (Conley 7), New York 20 (Smith Jr. 6). Total Fouls—Memphis 20, New York 16. A—17,025 (19,812).

Celtics 134, Thunder 129

OKLAHOMA CITY (129)

George 11-27 10-12 37, Grant 5-8 3-5 15, Adams 7-11 2-4 16, Westbrook 8-19 5-8 22, Ferguson 4-9 0-0 11, Noel 1-1 0-0 2, Patterson 2-2 0-0 5, Schroder 5-13 4-4 16, Diallo 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 45-92 25-34 129.<

BOSTON (134)

Tatum 4-8 3-4 11, Morris 8-14 1-1 19, Horford 8-13 0-0 17, Irving 14-19 1-1 30, Smart 6-11 2-2 18, Hayward 1-6 1-1 3, Brown 4-6 2-4 12, Theis 5-6 2-2 14, Rozier 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 54-91 13-17 134.<

Oklahoma City;29;29;35;36;—;129

Boston;31;35;33;35;—;134

3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 14-35 (George 5-16, Ferguson 3-8, Grant 2-2, Schroder 2-5, Patterson 1-1, Westbrook 1-3), Boston 13-34 (Smart 4-9, Theis 2-2, Brown 2-2, Morris 2-8, Horford 1-2, Rozier 1-4, Irving 1-5, Tatum 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 42 (Westbrook 12), Boston 38 (Morris, Tatum, Rozier 7). Assists—Oklahoma City 25 (Westbrook 16), Boston 36 (Irving 11). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 18, Boston 22. Technicals—Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan, George. A—18,624 (18,624).

Raptors 121, Clippers 103

L.A. CLIPPERS (103)

Bradley 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 5-18 3-3 13, Harrell 5-8 0-0 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-15 1-2 19, Beverley 4-8 3-3 12, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Motley 1-3 2-3 4, Marjanovic 3-6 4-5 10, Robinson 2-5 2-2 7, Wallace 1-3 0-0 2, Thornwell 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 5-11 8-9 18. Totals 38-89 25-29 103.<

TORONTO (121)

Leonard 6-12 3-3 18, Siakam 4-10 6-7 15, Ibaka 6-9 3-4 16, VanVleet 4-10 0-0 9, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Anunoby 1-3 2-2 4, Powell 3-11 1-1 7, Miles 4-6 4-4 15, Boucher 4-6 0-0 8, Monroe 3-8 3-4 9, Wright 5-10 4-5 14, Loyd 1-5 0-1 2, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-94 26-31 121.<

L.A. Clippers;23;28;29;23;—;103

Toronto;23;42;32;24;—;121

3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 2-12 (Beverley 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Wallace 0-1, Scott 0-1, Thornwell 0-1, Harris 0-2, Bradley 0-3), Toronto 9-33 (Miles 3-5, Leonard 3-5, Ibaka 1-2, Siakam 1-4, VanVleet 1-4, Boucher 0-1, Wright 0-1, Green 0-1, Anunoby 0-2, Loyd 0-3, Powell 0-5). Fouled Out—Harrell. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 36 (Marjanovic 9), Toronto 56 (Ibaka 12). Assists—L.A. Clippers 15 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams 3), Toronto 21 (VanVleet 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 24, Toronto 28. Technicals—L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A—19,800 (19,800).

LEADERS

Through Feb. 3

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;49;518;504;1781;36.3

Davis, NOR;41;430;303;1203;29.3

Curry, GOL;41;400;181;1196;29.2

George, OKC;51;475;280;1419;27.8

Durant, GOL;52;500;334;1430;27.5

Leonard, TOR;40;381;259;1094;27.4

Embiid, PHL;49;441;396;1335;27.2

Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;468;317;1276;26.6

Lillard, POR;51;443;316;1347;26.4

Griffin, DET;49;436;291;1283;26.2

Booker, PHX;41;363;211;1025;25.0

Beal, WAS;52;475;203;1285;24.7

Walker, CHA;52;443;228;1279;24.6

Irving, BOS;45;410;134;1070;23.8

LaVine, CHI;46;372;227;1050;22.8

Towns, MIN;52;429;236;1185;22.8

Mitchell, UTA;50;408;195;1120;22.4

Thompson, GOL;51;436;94;1113;21.8

Westbrook, OKC;44;361;174;946;21.5

DeRozan, SAN;50;408;238;1061;21.2

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;303;466;.650

Jordan, NYK;211;327;.645

Capela, HOU;315;499;.631

Harrell, LAC;339;544;.623

Adams, OKC;324;533;.608

Sabonis, IND;278;467;.595

McGee, LAL;219;369;.593

Ayton, PHX;342;582;.588

Collins, ATL;285;486;.586

Allen, BRO;222;384;.578

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;48;250;463;713;14.9

Jordan, NYK;51;162;536;698;13.7

Embiid, PHL;49;125;536;661;13.5

Davis, NOR;41;138;407;545;13.3

Gobert, UTA;54;202;490;692;12.8

Capela, HOU;42;208;320;528;12.6

Antetokounmpo, MIL;48;109;491;600;12.5

Whiteside, MIA;45;171;389;560;12.4

Towns, MIN;52;176;454;630;12.1

Vucevic, ORL;52;139;484;623;12.0

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;44;484;11.0

Lowry, TOR;42;388;9.2

Harden, HOU;49;396;8.1

Simmons, PHL;52;419;8.1

Holiday, NOR;53;422;8.0

Jokic, DEN;51;394;7.7

Young, ATL;52;384;7.4

Green, GOL;37;273;7.4

Fox, SAC;51;367;7.2

Irving, BOS;45;315;7.0

