Bucks 122, Mavericks 107
MILWAUKEE (122)
Snell 2-6 0-0 4, G.Antetokounmpo 13-19 2-2 29, Lopez 8-14 2-2 20, Bledsoe 7-13 0-0 18, Brogdon 9-14 0-0 18, Wilson 1-6 2-4 5, Ilyasova 2-4 4-4 8, Duval 1-1 0-0 2, Hill 2-4 0-0 4, Connaughton 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 51-94 10-12 122.
DALLAS (107)
Hardaway Jr. 5-12 1-2 12, Finney-Smith 3-7 0-0 9, Kleber 4-9 1-2 11, Doncic 7-14 3-7 20, Brunson 2-6 0-0 5, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Nowitzki 2-9 0-0 6, Powell 3-6 3-3 12, Macon 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 1-4 0-0 3, Burke 5-9 5-6 18, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Broekhoff 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 36-87 13-20 107.
Milwaukee;29;35;30;28;—;122
Dallas;29;22;35;21;—;107
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 10-36 (Bledsoe 4-7, Brown 2-4, Lopez 2-6, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Wilson 1-4, Connaughton 0-1, Ilyasova 0-2, Hill 0-2, Brogdon 0-3, Snell 0-4), Dallas 22-53 (Burke 3-5, Finney-Smith 3-6, Powell 3-6, Doncic 3-7, Broekhoff 2-5, Nowitzki 2-6, Kleber 2-7, Jackson 1-1, Harris 1-3, Brunson 1-3, Hardaway Jr. 1-3, Lee 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 51 (G.Antetokounmpo 17), Dallas 37 (Powell 8). Assists—Milwaukee 25 (Bledsoe, G.Antetokounmpo 5), Dallas 23 (Burke 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 21, Dallas 15. A—20,420 (19,200).
Bulls 125, Nets 106
CHICAGO (125)
Porter Jr. 7-9 0-0 18, Markkanen 11-18 5-6 31, Lopez 6-8 0-0 12, Dunn 5-11 3-4 14, LaVine 10-17 5-7 26, Felicio 1-4 3-4 5, Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-2 0-0 0, Blakeney 0-0 0-0 0, Selden 4-6 0-0 11, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-7 3-3 8, Sampson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-85 19-24 125.
BROOKLYN (106)
Kurucs 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 2-5 0-0 6, Allen 4-8 4-4 12, Russell 8-21 6-6 23, Harris 7-13 2-2 19, Hollis-Jefferson 2-7 0-0 4, Carroll 3-8 0-0 7, Davis 0-1 2-2 2, Napier 0-5 0-0 0, Crabbe 7-12 0-0 19, LeVert 5-11 1-2 11. Totals 39-94 15-16 106.
Chicago;32;23;38;32;—;125
Brooklyn;27;21;32;26;—;106
3-Point Goals—Chicago 14-28 (Porter Jr. 4-5, Markkanen 4-7, Selden 3-3, LaVine 1-2, Dunn 1-5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1), Brooklyn 13-41 (Crabbe 5-9, Harris 3-7, Graham 2-5, Kurucs 1-2, Carroll 1-4, Russell 1-8, LeVert 0-3, Napier 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 50 (Markkanen 18), Brooklyn 33 (Allen 10). Assists—Chicago 27 (Dunn 9), Brooklyn 26 (Russell 6). Total Fouls—Chicago 21, Brooklyn 21. Technicals—Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A—15,267 (17,732).
