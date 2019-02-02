Bucks 131, Wizards 115
MILWAUKEE (131)
Middleton 8-14 0-0 20, Antetokounmpo 10-20 17-17 37, Lopez 7-9 4-4 21, Brogdon 6-12 1-1 15, Snell 4-5 0-0 10, Ilyasova 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-4 0-0 5, Wood 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 4-10 2-2 13, Connaughton 3-7 0-0 7, Brown 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 45-90 24-24 131.
WASHINGTON (115)
Porter Jr. 7-14 2-2 18, Ariza 5-12 1-2 12, Bryant 6-9 0-0 12, Satoransky 4-7 1-1 10, Beal 8-16 7-8 24, Green 6-17 6-7 20, Dekker 1-6 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, McRae 3-5 2-6 9, Jenkins 1-1 0-0 3, Randle 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-93 19-26 115.
Milwaukee;38;35;27;31;—;131
Washington;26;24;34;31;—;115
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 17-39 (Middleton 4-7, Lopez 3-5, Hill 3-6, Snell 2-3, Brogdon 2-4, Wilson 1-2, Connaughton 1-4, Brown 1-5, Antetokounmpo 0-3), Washington 10-33 (Porter Jr. 2-4, Green 2-9, Jenkins 1-1, Randle 1-1, McRae 1-2, Satoransky 1-2, Beal 1-5, Ariza 1-6, Dekker 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 46 (Antetokounmpo 10), Washington 45 (Dekker 8). Assists—Milwaukee 30 (Middleton 6), Washington 28 (Satoransky 6). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 19, Washington 19. Technicals—Washington coach Scott Brooks. A—20,409 (20,356).
Hornets 125, Bulls 118
CHICAGO (118)
Selden 3-8 0-0 7, Markkanen 8-13 13-13 30, Lopez 2-3 3-3 7, Dunn 3-11 0-0 7, LaVine 7-12 3-3 18, Felicio 2-2 0-0 4, Portis 13-23 3-3 33, Harrison 4-6 1-1 10, Arcidiacono 0-1 2-2 2, Sampson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-81 25-25 118.
CHARLOTTE (125)
Batum 6-10 0-0 16, Williams 5-9 1-2 13, Biyombo 2-3 1-2 5, Walker 10-23 13-14 37, Lamb 5-11 2-2 13, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-6 2-2 8, Bridges 5-7 1-2 13, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 2, T.Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Monk 6-9 5-5 18. Totals 43-82 25-29 125.
Chicago;26;34;26;32;—;118
Charlotte;27;24;37;37;—;125
3-Point Goals—Chicago 9-24 (Portis 4-8, Harrison 1-1, Dunn 1-2, LaVine 1-2, Selden 1-3, Markkanen 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, Sampson 0-2), Charlotte 14-32 (Batum 4-7, Walker 4-9, Bridges 2-3, Williams 2-4, Monk 1-3, Lamb 1-4, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 39 (Markkanen, Portis 9), Charlotte 36 (Lamb 9). Assists—Chicago 20 (Arcidiacono 6), Charlotte 25 (Walker 10). Total Fouls—Chicago 20, Charlotte 21. A—19,114 (19,077).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.