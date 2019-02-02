Bucks 131, Wizards 115

MILWAUKEE (131)

Middleton 8-14 0-0 20, Antetokounmpo 10-20 17-17 37, Lopez 7-9 4-4 21, Brogdon 6-12 1-1 15, Snell 4-5 0-0 10, Ilyasova 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-4 0-0 5, Wood 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 4-10 2-2 13, Connaughton 3-7 0-0 7, Brown 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 45-90 24-24 131.

WASHINGTON (115)

Porter Jr. 7-14 2-2 18, Ariza 5-12 1-2 12, Bryant 6-9 0-0 12, Satoransky 4-7 1-1 10, Beal 8-16 7-8 24, Green 6-17 6-7 20, Dekker 1-6 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, McRae 3-5 2-6 9, Jenkins 1-1 0-0 3, Randle 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-93 19-26 115.

Milwaukee;38;35;27;31;—;131

Washington;26;24;34;31;—;115

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 17-39 (Middleton 4-7, Lopez 3-5, Hill 3-6, Snell 2-3, Brogdon 2-4, Wilson 1-2, Connaughton 1-4, Brown 1-5, Antetokounmpo 0-3), Washington 10-33 (Porter Jr. 2-4, Green 2-9, Jenkins 1-1, Randle 1-1, McRae 1-2, Satoransky 1-2, Beal 1-5, Ariza 1-6, Dekker 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 46 (Antetokounmpo 10), Washington 45 (Dekker 8). Assists—Milwaukee 30 (Middleton 6), Washington 28 (Satoransky 6). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 19, Washington 19. Technicals—Washington coach Scott Brooks. A—20,409 (20,356).

Hornets 125, Bulls 118

CHICAGO (118)

Selden 3-8 0-0 7, Markkanen 8-13 13-13 30, Lopez 2-3 3-3 7, Dunn 3-11 0-0 7, LaVine 7-12 3-3 18, Felicio 2-2 0-0 4, Portis 13-23 3-3 33, Harrison 4-6 1-1 10, Arcidiacono 0-1 2-2 2, Sampson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-81 25-25 118.

CHARLOTTE (125)

Batum 6-10 0-0 16, Williams 5-9 1-2 13, Biyombo 2-3 1-2 5, Walker 10-23 13-14 37, Lamb 5-11 2-2 13, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-6 2-2 8, Bridges 5-7 1-2 13, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 2, T.Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Monk 6-9 5-5 18. Totals 43-82 25-29 125.

Chicago;26;34;26;32;—;118

Charlotte;27;24;37;37;—;125

3-Point Goals—Chicago 9-24 (Portis 4-8, Harrison 1-1, Dunn 1-2, LaVine 1-2, Selden 1-3, Markkanen 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, Sampson 0-2), Charlotte 14-32 (Batum 4-7, Walker 4-9, Bridges 2-3, Williams 2-4, Monk 1-3, Lamb 1-4, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 39 (Markkanen, Portis 9), Charlotte 36 (Lamb 9). Assists—Chicago 20 (Arcidiacono 6), Charlotte 25 (Walker 10). Total Fouls—Chicago 20, Charlotte 21. A—19,114 (19,077).

