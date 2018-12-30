EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;27;11;.711;—
Philadelphia;23;14;.622;3½
Boston;21;14;.600;4½
Brooklyn;17;21;.447;10
New York;9;28;.243;17½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;17;18;.486;—
Miami;17;18;.486;—
Orlando;16;19;.457;1
Washington;14;23;.378;4
Atlanta;11;24;.314;6
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;25;10;.714;—
Indiana;24;12;.667;1½
Detroit;16;18;.471;8½
Chicago;10;27;.270;16
Cleveland;8;29;.216;18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;20;15;.571;—
San Antonio;20;17;.541;1
Memphis;18;17;.514;2
Dallas;17;18;.486;3
New Orleans;16;21;.432;5
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;23;11;.676;—
Oklahoma City;22;13;.629;1½
Portland;21;16;.568;3½
Utah;18;19;.486;6½
Minnesota;17;19;.472;7
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;24;13;.649;—
L.A. Clippers;21;15;.583;2½
L.A. Lakers;21;16;.568;3
Sacramento;19;17;.528;4½
Phoenix;9;28;.243;15
Saturday's late results
Denver 122, Phoenix 118
Golden State 115, Portland 105
San Antonio 122, L.A. Clippers 111
Sunday's results
Orlando 109, Detroit 107
Minnesota 113, Miami 104
Toronto 95, Chicago 89
Dallas 105, Oklahoma City 103
Portland 129, Philadelphia 95
L.A. Lakers 121, Sacramento 114
Monday's games
Atlanta at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Boston at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Raptors 95, Bulls 89
CHICAGO (89)
Holiday 5-11 0-0 11, Markkanen 6-14 2-2 18, Carter Jr. 6-10 4-4 16, Dunn 6-15 2-2 14, LaVine 3-17 7-7 13, Hutchison 5-5 0-0 11, Lopez 0-4 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 1-2 0-0 3, Harrison 1-2 1-3 3. Totals 33-80 16-18 89.<
TORONTO (95)
Leonard 8-22 10-11 27, Siakam 7-12 5-6 20, Ibaka 4-10 0-0 8, VanVleet 3-12 2-2 10, Green 4-8 0-0 10, Anunoby 2-6 0-0 5, Powell 2-9 0-0 4, Boucher 1-2 0-0 3, Monroe 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 3-8 1-1 8. Totals 34-92 18-20 95.
Chicago;20;19;26;24;—;89
Toronto;14;26;28;27;—;95
3-Point Goals—Chicago 7-20 (Markkanen 4-7, Hutchison 1-1, Arcidiacono 1-2, Holiday 1-5, Carter Jr. 0-1, Dunn 0-1, LaVine 0-3), Toronto 9-33 (Green 2-5, VanVleet 2-7, Siakam 1-1, Boucher 1-2, Wright 1-2, Anunoby 1-3, Leonard 1-6, Ibaka 0-2, Powell 0-5). Fouled Out—LaVine. Rebounds—Chicago 44 (Carter Jr. 11), Toronto 52 (Siakam 12). Assists—Chicago 16 (Dunn 8), Toronto 17 (VanVleet 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 16, Toronto 15. A—19,800 (19,800).
Magic 109, Pistons 107
DETROIT (107)
Bullock 4-14 4-4 15, Griffin 4-10 6-6 15, Drummond 7-13 0-0 14, Jackson 5-15 0-0 11, Brown 4-8 2-2 10, Johnson 2-6 3-5 8, Pachulia 2-5 4-4 8, Galloway 2-7 2-2 6, Calderon 2-3 0-0 4, Kennard 7-11 0-0 16. Totals 39-92 21-23 107.
ORLANDO (109)
Isaac 1-4 2-2 4, Gordon 8-15 5-7 22, Vucevic 10-15 2-2 22, Augustin 6-11 10-10 26, Fournier 6-10 0-0 13, Iwundu 0-3 2-2 2, Bamba 2-7 0-0 4, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 3-7 1-1 7, Ross 4-13 0-0 9. Totals 40-85 22-24 109.
Detroit;21;38;24;24;—;107
Orlando;31;31;23;24;—;109
3-Point Goals—Detroit 8-31 (Bullock 3-8, Kennard 2-5, Griffin 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Jackson 1-6, Drummond 0-1, Brown 0-1, Calderon 0-1, Galloway 0-3), Orlando 7-24 (Augustin 4-7, Fournier 1-2, Gordon 1-4, Ross 1-5, Iwundu 0-1, Vucevic 0-2, Bamba 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 51 (Drummond 15), Orlando 45 (Vucevic 11). Assists—Detroit 21 (Griffin 5), Orlando 21 (Augustin 8). Total Fouls—Detroit 21, Orlando 20. A—17,761 (18,846).
Trail Blazers 129, 76ers 95
PHILADELPHIA (95)
Butler 2-12 1-1 5, Chandler 2-4 1-1 5, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Simmons 7-12 5-10 19, Redick 3-11 3-3 11, Bolden 3-9 1-2 8, Muscala 2-6 1-2 7, Shamet 2-10 0-0 4, Jackson 3-8 4-4 10, McConnell 6-7 1-2 14, Korkmaz 3-12 2-2 10. Totals 34-96 19-27 95.
PORTLAND (129)
Turner 4-6 0-0 8, Aminu 5-6 5-5 16, Nurkic 7-11 0-1 14, Lillard 6-10 0-0 15, McCollum 13-18 5-5 35, Layman 1-3 0-0 3, Leonard 3-4 3-4 9, Collins 3-4 1-4 7, Swanigan 1-2 2-2 4, Curry 3-7 0-0 7, Simons 0-3 0-0 0, Baldwin IV 1-4 3-4 5, Stauskas 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 49-83 19-25 129.
Philadelphia;20;21;26;28;—;95
Portland;31;39;36;23;—;129
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 8-43 (Muscala 2-6, Redick 2-7, Korkmaz 2-9, McConnell 1-1, Bolden 1-6, Chandler 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Butler 0-2, Jackson 0-3, Shamet 0-5), Portland 12-22 (McCollum 4-7, Lillard 3-6, Stauskas 2-2, Layman 1-2, Curry 1-2, Aminu 1-2, Simons 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 36 (Bolden 8), Portland 59 (Aminu, Leonard 8). Assists—Philadelphia 18 (Butler 6), Portland 28 (Lillard 5). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 21, Portland 22. Technicals—Nurkic. A—19,393 (19,393).
Mavericks 105, Thunder 103
OKLAHOMA CITY (103)
George 12-24 9-12 36, Grant 4-8 2-2 10, Adams 4-5 0-2 8, Westbrook 4-22 1-2 9, Nader 1-5 0-0 3, Patterson 4-5 0-0 10, Noel 1-1 0-0 2, Felton 1-2 0-0 3, Schroder 8-19 1-2 19, Diallo 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 40-93 14-21 103.<
DALLAS (105)
Barnes 6-13 3-3 16, Kleber 1-5 0-0 3, Jordan 4-6 4-6 12, Smith Jr. 5-10 2-2 14, Doncic 9-19 3-4 25, Finney-Smith 3-5 3-3 10, Nowitzki 2-4 0-0 6, Powell 2-7 2-4 6, Barea 2-8 0-0 6, Harris 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 37-81 17-22 105.
Oklahoma City;28;31;14;30;—;103
Dallas;27;30;27;21;—;105
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 9-38 (George 3-11, Patterson 2-3, Schroder 2-7, Felton 1-2, Nader 1-4, Grant 0-1, Diallo 0-1, Adams 0-1, Westbrook 0-8), Dallas 14-39 (Doncic 4-11, Nowitzki 2-3, Barea 2-5, Smith Jr. 2-5, Harris 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-3, Barnes 1-5, Kleber 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 39 (Adams, Westbrook 9), Dallas 49 (Jordan 17). Assists—Oklahoma City 17 (Westbrook 8), Dallas 21 (Barea 10). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 23, Dallas 19. Technicals—Westbrook, Smith Jr.. A—20,380 (19,200).
Timberwolves 113, Heat 104
MINNESOTA (113)
Covington 4-9 7-7 16, Gibson 6-10 2-3 14, Towns 12-24 7-9 34, Jones 5-12 2-2 12, Wiggins 5-16 2-2 13, Saric 4-10 3-3 13, Dieng 1-2 1-2 4, Bayless 0-4 0-0 0, Okogie 1-7 5-8 7. Totals 38-94 29-36 113.<
MIAMI (104)
McGruder 3-10 0-0 7, Jones Jr. 7-11 2-2 16, Whiteside 3-9 2-3 8, Winslow 4-15 1-2 10, Richardson 4-13 7-7 17, Olynyk 4-8 2-3 13, Adebayo 1-3 2-2 4, Wade 8-15 5-7 21, T.Johnson 3-6 1-2 8. Totals 37-90 22-28 104.
Minnesota;30;25;31;27;—;113
Miami;19;35;23;27;—;104
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 8-24 (Towns 3-6, Saric 2-3, Dieng 1-1, Wiggins 1-3, Covington 1-5, Jones 0-1, Bayless 0-2, Okogie 0-3), Miami 8-24 (Olynyk 3-6, Richardson 2-7, T.Johnson 1-1, Winslow 1-4, McGruder 1-5, Jones Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out—Towns. Rebounds—Minnesota 49 (Towns 18), Miami 52 (Whiteside 13). Assists—Minnesota 24 (Towns 7), Miami 19 (Wade 5). Total Fouls—Minnesota 22, Miami 28. Technicals—Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second), Wade, Winslow. A—19,600 (19,600).
Lakers 121, Kings 114
SACRAMENTO (114)
Shumpert 3-12 1-2 8, Bjelica 2-5 0-0 5, Cauley-Stein 5-10 1-1 11, Fox 12-19 1-2 26, Hield 7-17 3-4 21, Jackson 1-4 2-2 5, Koufos 2-3 0-0 4, Ferrell 3-5 1-1 8, Bogdanovic 9-18 0-0 21, McLemore 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 46-95 9-12 114.<
L.A. LAKERS (121)
Ingram 9-13 2-4 21, Kuzma 5-17 4-4 18, McGee 4-8 0-0 8, Ball 6-14 0-4 13, Hart 8-14 3-5 22, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, J.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 3-5 0-0 6, Caldwell-Pope 9-21 3-3 26, Stephenson 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 47-98 12-20 121.
Sacramento;31;37;28;18;—;114
L.A. Lakers;37;27;28;29;—;121
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 13-34 (Hield 4-11, Bogdanovic 3-6, McLemore 1-1, Ferrell 1-1, Bjelica 1-2, Fox 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Shumpert 1-7), L.A. Lakers 15-44 (Caldwell-Pope 5-13, Kuzma 4-10, Hart 3-8, Stephenson 1-2, Ingram 1-3, Ball 1-6, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Chandler 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 45 (Cauley-Stein 12), L.A. Lakers 50 (McGee 12). Assists—Sacramento 24 (Fox 7), L.A. Lakers 30 (Ingram 9). Total Fouls—Sacramento 23, L.A. Lakers 17. Technicals—L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second) 3. A—18,997 (18,997).
