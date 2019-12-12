NBA for Dec. 13

Bucks 127, Pelicans 112
(Wednesday's game)
NEW ORLEANS (112)
Ingram 9-22 4-4 25, Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Okafor 1-3 0-0 2, Holiday 8-11 1-2 21, Redick 10-16 8-8 31, Melli 0-3 0-0 0, Hayes 4-5 4-5 12, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Ball 2-9 1-3 6, Hart 3-10 0-0 9, Alexander-Walker 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 39-88 18-22 112.<
MILWAUKEE (127)
Middleton 11-22 1-1 24, Ilyasova 8-10 0-0 18, B.Lopez 3-10 1-2 9, Bledsoe 10-13 4-4 29, Matthews 3-5 0-0 9, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, R.Lopez 4-7 0-0 8, Hill 5-7 0-0 13, Korver 3-7 0-0 7, Brown 2-6 2-2 7, DiVincenzo 1-4 0-0 3, Connaughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 50-93 8-9 127.<
New Orleans;20;26;40;26;—;112
Milwaukee;35;34;36;22;—;127
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 16-45 (Holiday 4-6, Hart 3-7, Redick 3-7, Ingram 3-10, Alexander-Walker 2-2, Ball 1-5, Melli 0-3, Williams 0-5), Milwaukee 19-39 (Bledsoe 5-6, Hill 3-3, Matthews 3-5, Ilyasova 2-3, B.Lopez 2-4, Brown 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, Middleton 1-4, Korver 1-5, R.Lopez 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 42 (Ingram 10), Milwaukee 43 (Ilyasova 9). Assists—New Orleans 29 (Holiday, Okafor, Ball 6), Milwaukee 27 (Bledsoe 6). Total Fouls—New Orleans 17, Milwaukee 17. Technicals—B.Lopez, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer. A—17,385 (17,500).
Bulls 136, Hawks 102
(Wednesday's game)
ATLANTA (102)
Hunter 2-9 0-0 6, Parker 5-10 0-0 11, Jones 5-6 0-0 10, Tr.Young 4-14 6-7 15, Huerter 3-9 2-2 9, Reddish 4-11 5-8 16, Parsons 1-2 0-0 3, Fernando 1-3 3-3 5, Len 7-9 2-4 17, Crabbe 2-4 0-0 6, Carter 1-5 1-2 4, Bembry 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-83 19-26 102.<
CHICAGO (136)
Dunn 4-9 1-1 9, Markkanen 8-9 4-5 22, Carter Jr. 5-8 1-1 11, Satoransky 3-5 0-0 7, LaVine 12-16 4-4 35, Th.Young 7-16 0-0 15, Gafford 2-3 0-0 4, Kornet 0-2 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4, White 7-13 5-6 19, Valentine 4-8 2-2 10. Totals 54-94 17-19 136.<
Atlanta;33;19;35;15;—;102
Chicago;37;29;40;30;—;136
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 13-38 (Reddish 3-9, Crabbe 2-4, Hunter 2-5, Len 1-1, Parker 1-2, Carter 1-2, Parsons 1-2, Huerter 1-6, Tr.Young 1-6, Turner 0-1), Chicago 11-24 (LaVine 7-7, Markkanen 2-3, Satoransky 1-1, Th.Young 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Kornet 0-1, White 0-2, Dunn 0-3, Valentine 0-3). Fouled Out—Gafford. Rebounds—Atlanta 41 (Parker 7), Chicago 42 (Carter Jr. 10). Assists—Atlanta 26 (Tr.Young 13), Chicago 32 (Th.Young 6). Total Fouls—Atlanta 20, Chicago 25. Technicals—Atlanta coach Hawks (Delay of game) 2. A—15,084 (20,917).