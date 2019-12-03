NBA for Dec. 4

Bucks 132, Knicks 88
(Monday's game)
NEW YORK (88)
Knox II 1-9 3-4 5, Randle 5-12 9-11 19, Gibson 3-8 0-2 7, Smith Jr. 1-7 2-2 4, Barrett 0-9 2-2 2, Brazdeikis 2-9 1-2 6, Portis 3-8 0-0 7, Robinson 2-5 0-4 4, Allen 3-6 0-0 9, Dotson 5-10 3-4 15, Trier 3-5 2-2 10, Ellington 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-91 22-33 88.<
MILWAUKEE (132)
Middleton 7-10 0-0 16, G.Antetokounmpo 10-14 6-11 29, R.Lopez 1-5 2-2 4, Bledsoe 2-3 2-2 6, Matthews 2-7 1-1 6, T.Antetokounmpo 4-6 2-4 10, Wilson 8-9 0-0 19, Ilyasova 1-3 1-2 3, Bender 1-1 1-1 3, Hill 5-8 1-1 14, Korver 2-8 0-0 6, Connaughton 1-2 3-6 5, DiVincenzo 4-10 1-2 11. Totals 48-86 20-32 132.<
New York;15;30;17;26;—;88
Milwaukee;33;39;28;32;—;132
3-Point Goals—New York 10-39 (Allen 3-4, Trier 2-4, Dotson 2-7, Portis 1-3, Gibson 1-3, Brazdeikis 1-5, Randle 0-1, Barrett 0-2, Ellington 0-2, Smith Jr. 0-3, Knox II 0-5), Milwaukee 16-35 (Hill 3-4, Wilson 3-4, G.Antetokounmpo 3-4, Middleton 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-5, Korver 2-8, Matthews 1-5, R.Lopez 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 41 (Robinson 14), Milwaukee 58 (G.Antetokounmpo 15). Assists—New York 13 (Smith Jr. 3), Milwaukee 30 (Korver 5). Total Fouls—New York 21, Milwaukee 23. Technicals—Smith Jr.. A—17,385 (17,500).
Bulls 113, Kings 106
(Monday's game)
CHICAGO (113)
Dunn 3-8 0-0 6, Markkanen 6-12 4-4 20, Carter Jr. 4-8 2-2 10, Satoransky 3-9 8-8 14, LaVine 7-13 9-11 28, Young 3-6 0-0 7, Gafford 3-3 1-3 7, White 4-9 0-0 11, Arcidiacono 1-2 1-1 4, Valentine 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 36-75 25-29 113.<
SACRAMENTO (106)
Barnes 6-16 3-4 16, Bjelica 7-10 2-2 18, Holmes 9-12 2-2 20, Joseph 1-4 0-0 2, Hield 9-21 5-6 26, Ariza 0-4 2-2 2, Dedmon 1-2 0-0 2, Ferrell 3-5 2-2 9, Bogdanovic 4-9 1-2 11, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-83 17-20 106.<
Chicago;22;33;29;29;—;113
Sacramento;23;21;30;32;—;106
3-Point Goals—Chicago 16-37 (LaVine 5-7, Markkanen 4-8, White 3-6, Valentine 2-4, Young 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-2, Carter Jr. 0-1, Dunn 0-3, Satoransky 0-4), Sacramento 9-33 (Hield 3-13, Bjelica 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-5, Ferrell 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Dedmon 0-1, Joseph 0-2, Ariza 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 32 (Carter Jr. 10), Sacramento 41 (Holmes 9). Assists—Chicago 20 (Satoransky 5), Sacramento 22 (Joseph 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 20, Sacramento 26. Technicals—Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second). A—17,257 (17,608).