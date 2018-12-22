Heat 94, Bucks 87

MILWAUKEE (87)

Middleton 7-18 2-2 18, Antetokounmpo 3-12 3-4 9, Lopez 4-11 0-1 9, Bledsoe 4-12 9-11 17, Snell 3-8 0-0 9, Wilson 2-6 0-0 5, Maker 0-1 1-2 1, Hill 4-6 1-2 10, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 31-83 16-22 87.

MIAMI (94)

McGruder 3-7 0-0 8, J.Johnson 5-9 0-0 11, Whiteside 5-17 1-4 11, Winslow 3-8 0-0 8, Richardson 5-11 4-5 16, Jones Jr. 2-5 1-3 5, Olynyk 4-12 1-1 11, Adebayo 2-5 0-0 4, T.Johnson 1-6 4-4 7, Wade 4-9 5-6 13. Totals 34-89 16-23 94.

Milwaukee;8;30;20;29;—;87

Miami;21;16;35;22;—;94

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 9-43 (Snell 3-8, Middleton 2-11, Hill 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Brown 1-3, Lopez 1-7, Maker 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Connaughton 0-2, Bledsoe 0-4), Miami 10-32 (McGruder 2-3, Richardson 2-5, Winslow 2-6, Olynyk 2-9, T.Johnson 1-3, J.Johnson 1-4, Jones Jr. 0-1, Wade 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 48 (Antetokounmpo 13), Miami 56 (Whiteside 13). Assists—Milwaukee 20 (Bledsoe 6), Miami 22 (Winslow 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 19, Miami 18. A—19,600 (19,600).

Clippers 132, Nuggets 111

DENVER (111)

Hernangomez 3-8 1-3 8, Jokic 7-15 3-3 19, Plumlee 3-8 2-4 8, Murray 6-16 5-5 18, Craig 2-5 2-2 6, Lyles 5-8 2-3 13, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Welsh 3-7 0-0 8, Goodwin 1-3 2-2 5, Morris 6-9 2-2 15, Young 0-4 0-0 0, Beasley 5-14 1-1 11. Totals 41-97 20-25 111.

L.A. CLIPPERS (132)

T.Harris 7-15 4-4 21, Gallinari 7-11 4-4 21, Gortat 2-5 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-10 2-2 14, Bradley 4-6 0-0 9, Scott 4-7 0-0 9, Harrell 9-11 2-3 20, Marjanovic 3-6 0-0 6, Beverley 4-6 2-2 12, Williams 2-5 2-2 6, Wallace 4-9 0-0 8, Thornwell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 53-92 16-17 132.

Denver;26;33;27;25;—;111

L.A. Clippers;34;34;35;29;—;132

3-Point Goals—Denver 9-31 (Jokic 2-2, Welsh 2-5, Goodwin 1-1, Lyles 1-3, Morris 1-3, Hernangomez 1-4, Murray 1-6, Craig 0-1, Young 0-3, Beasley 0-3), L.A. Clippers 10-20 (Gallinari 3-5, T.Harris 3-5, Beverley 2-4, Bradley 1-1, Scott 1-3, Williams 0-1, Wallace 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 37 (Plumlee 9), L.A. Clippers 56 (Gortat 11). Assists—Denver 21 (Morris 5), L.A. Clippers 28 (Williams 7). Total Fouls—Denver 16, L.A. Clippers 23. Technicals—Jokic 2, Harrell. Ejected—Jokic. A—16,571 (18,997).

76ers 126, Raptors 101

TORONTO (101)

Anunoby 2-4 0-0 5, Siakam 11-21 4-4 26, Monroe 3-7 0-0 6, Lowry 6-16 6-6 20, Green 3-12 2-2 9, Miles 1-4 0-0 3, Powell 4-8 3-3 13, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 1-5 2-4 4, VanVleet 5-14 0-0 12, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-95 17-19 101.

PHILADELPHIA (126)

Butler 4-10 4-4 12, Muscala 1-3 1-2 4, Embiid 10-15 7-9 27, Simmons 11-13 4-6 26, Redick 7-12 4-6 22, Bolden 1-3 2-2 4, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Shamet 1-5 1-1 3, McConnell 3-11 0-0 6, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Korkmaz 6-9 2-3 16, Milton 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 46-85 26-35 126.

Toronto;30;29;20;22;—;101

Philadelphia;29;36;26;35;—;126

3-Point Goals—Toronto 10-40 (Powell 2-4, VanVleet 2-6, Lowry 2-9, Richardson 1-1, Anunoby 1-2, Miles 1-4, Green 1-5, Wright 0-1, Brown 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Siakam 0-6), Philadelphia 8-24 (Redick 4-5, Korkmaz 2-5, Milton 1-1, Muscala 1-3, Bolden 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McConnell 0-2, Butler 0-2, Shamet 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 41 (Monroe 8), Philadelphia 53 (Simmons 12). Assists—Toronto 17 (Lowry 5), Philadelphia 33 (Simmons 8). Total Fouls—Toronto 24, Philadelphia 21. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second) 2, Toronto coach Nick Nurse, Butler, Embiid, Simmons. A—20,691 (20,478).

Wizards 149, Suns 147, 3OT

PHOENIX (146)

Bridges 2-4 0-0 5, Warren 9-18 7-12 28, Ayton 11-18 4-5 26, Melton 4-5 0-0 10, Booker 12-28 7-8 33, Jackson 1-8 0-0 2, Oubre Jr. 6-14 5-6 20, Holmes 6-8 0-0 12, Crawford 4-12 2-2 10. Totals 55-115 25-33 146.<

WASHINGTON (149)

Ariza 5-18 3-4 14, Green 4-8 10-10 20, Bryant 14-14 3-3 31, Satoransky 6-12 3-4 17, Beal 17-33 2-2 40, Dekker 2-3 0-0 4, Morris 8-18 0-0 20, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 0-5 3-4 3. Totals 56-111 24-27 149.<

Phoenix;29;26;24;30;13;10;14;—;146

Washington;33;22;28;26;13;10;17;—;149

3-Point Goals—Phoenix 11-35 (Warren 3-6, Oubre Jr. 3-8, Melton 2-2, Booker 2-12, Bridges 1-2, Jackson 0-2, Crawford 0-3), Washington 13-36 (Morris 4-7, Beal 4-12, Green 2-4, Satoransky 2-4, Ariza 1-7, Randle 0-2). Fouled Out—Morris, Ayton. Rebounds—Phoenix 50 (Ayton 17), Washington 53 (Bryant 13). Assists—Phoenix 30 (Booker 14), Washington 40 (Beal 15). Total Fouls—Phoenix 28, Washington 26. Technicals—Morris. A—16,571 (20,356).

LEADERS

Through Dec. 21

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;28;262;247;889;31.8

Durant, GOL;32;320;228;923;28.8

Davis, NOR;29;294;198;814;28.1

James, LAL;32;326;171;889;27.8

Lillard, POR;32;280;202;862;26.9

Antetokounmpo, MIL;29;290;189;778;26.8

Leonard, TOR;26;246;157;696;26.8

Embiid, PHL;32;280;248;843;26.3

Griffin, DET;29;250;177;743;25.6

George, OKC;30;262;141;765;25.5

Walker, CHA;31;260;154;774;25.0

LaVine, CHI;28;236;146;665;23.8

Beal, WAS;32;278;122;753;23.5

DeRozan, SAN;33;289;174;758;23.0

Irving, BOS;29;250;79;656;22.6

Thompson, GOL;32;276;69;705;22.0

Harris, LAC;31;250;103;661;21.3

McCollum, POR;31;260;77;658;21.2

Wall, WAS;30;235;117;635;21.2

Hardaway Jr., NYK;32;216;151;673;21.0

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;181;276;.656

Capela, HOU;231;363;.636

Harrell, LAC;181;287;.631

McGee, LAL;152;243;.626

Sabonis, IND;175;281;.623

Jordan, DAL;122;196;.622

Favors, UTA;142;233;.609

Allen, Bro;147;247;.595

Adams, OKC;195;330;.591

Antetokounmpo, MIL;290;491;.591

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;30;173;293;466;15.5

Jordan, DAL;30;94;329;423;14.1

Whiteside, MIA;25;106;231;337;13.5

Embiid, PHL;32;78;345;423;13.2

Antetokounmpo, MIL;29;77;293;370;12.8

Davis, NOR;29;95;270;365;12.6

Gobert, UTA;33;118;289;407;12.3

Vucevic, ORL;30;76;283;359;12.0

Capela, HOU;31;145;220;365;11.8

Thompson, CLE;27;135;179;314;11.6

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;22;228;10.4

Lowry, TOR;29;289;10.0

Wall, WAS;30;266;8.9

Holiday, NOR;33;292;8.8

Harden, HOU;28;234;8.4

Teague, MIN;23;192;8.3

Paul, HOU;26;208;8.0

Simmons, PHL;32;254;7.9

Fox, SAC;32;238;7.4

Jokic, DEN;30;222;7.4

