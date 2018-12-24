EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;25;10;.714;—
Philadelphia;22;12;.647;2½
Boston;19;13;.594;4½
Brooklyn;16;19;.457;9
New York;9;25;.265;15½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;16;16;.500;—
Miami;16;16;.500;—
Orlando;14;18;.438;2
Washington;13;21;.382;4
Atlanta;9;23;.281;7
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;22;10;.688;—
Indiana;22;12;.647;1
Detroit;15;16;.484;6½
Chicago;9;25;.265;14
Cleveland;8;26;.235;15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;17;15;.531;—
San Antonio;18;16;.529;—
Memphis;17;16;.515;½
Dallas;15;17;.469;2
New Orleans;15;19;.441;3
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;21;10;.677;—
Oklahoma City;21;11;.656;½
Portland;19;14;.576;3
Utah;16;18;.471;6½
Minnesota;15;18;.455;7
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;23;11;.676;—
L.A. Lakers;19;14;.576;3½
L.A. Clippers;19;14;.576;3½
Sacramento;18;15;.545;4½
Phoenix;8;26;.235;15
Monday's results
No games scheduled
Tuesday's games
Milwaukee at New York, 11 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
LEADERS
Through Dec. 23
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Harden, HOU;29;274;255;928;32.0
Durant, GOL;34;339;248;987;29.0
Davis, NOR;30;301;209;840;28.0
James, LAL;33;334;175;911;27.6
Lillard, POR;33;291;211;895;27.1
Leonard, TOR;26;246;157;696;26.8
Embiid, PHL;33;290;255;870;26.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL;30;293;192;787;26.2
George, OKC;32;288;155;839;26.2
Griffin, DET;30;254;183;758;25.3
Walker, CHA;32;268;156;795;24.8
LaVine, CHI;28;236;146;665;23.8
Beal, WAS;34;297;126;800;23.5
DeRozan, SAN;34;301;178;786;23.1
Irving, BOS;30;259;82;681;22.7
Harris, LAC;33;269;109;714;21.6
Thompson, GOL;34;286;73;731;21.5
McCollum, POR;32;270;78;680;21.2
Hardaway Jr., NYK;32;216;151;673;21.0
Towns, MIN;33;248;136;690;20.9
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Gobert, UTA;189;291;.649
Capela, HOU;239;374;.639
Harrell, LAC;196;309;.634
Sabonis, IND;181;288;.628
McGee, LAL;152;243;.626
Jordan, DAL;132;212;.623
Favors, UTA;149;248;.601
Ayton, PHX;248;414;.599
Allen, Bro;152;256;.594
Adams, OKC;208;352;.591
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;31;175;306;481;15.5
Jordan, DAL;32;101;355;456;14.2
Whiteside, MIA;27;110;246;356;13.2
Embiid, PHL;33;79;355;434;13.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL;30;77;306;383;12.8
Davis, NOR;30;97;285;382;12.7
Gobert, UTA;34;121;296;417;12.3
Capela, HOU;32;153;235;388;12.1
Vucevic, ORL;31;81;285;366;11.8
Thompson, CLE;27;135;179;314;11.6
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;24;247;10.3
Lowry, TOR;30;294;9.8
Holiday, NOR;34;298;8.8
Wall, WAS;31;271;8.7
Harden, HOU;29;244;8.4
Paul, HOU;26;208;8.0
Simmons, PHL;33;262;7.9
Fox, SAC;33;249;7.5
Jokic, DEN;31;225;7.3
James, LAL;33;238;7.2
