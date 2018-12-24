EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;25;10;.714;—

Philadelphia;22;12;.647;2½

Boston;19;13;.594;4½

Brooklyn;16;19;.457;9

New York;9;25;.265;15½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Charlotte;16;16;.500;—

Miami;16;16;.500;—

Orlando;14;18;.438;2

Washington;13;21;.382;4

Atlanta;9;23;.281;7

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;22;10;.688;—

Indiana;22;12;.647;1

Detroit;15;16;.484;6½

Chicago;9;25;.265;14

Cleveland;8;26;.235;15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;17;15;.531;—

San Antonio;18;16;.529;—

Memphis;17;16;.515;½

Dallas;15;17;.469;2

New Orleans;15;19;.441;3

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;21;10;.677;—

Oklahoma City;21;11;.656;½

Portland;19;14;.576;3

Utah;16;18;.471;6½

Minnesota;15;18;.455;7

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;23;11;.676;—

L.A. Lakers;19;14;.576;3½

L.A. Clippers;19;14;.576;3½

Sacramento;18;15;.545;4½

Phoenix;8;26;.235;15

Monday's results

No games scheduled

Tuesday's games

Milwaukee at New York, 11 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. 

LEADERS

Through Dec. 23

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;29;274;255;928;32.0

Durant, GOL;34;339;248;987;29.0

Davis, NOR;30;301;209;840;28.0

James, LAL;33;334;175;911;27.6

Lillard, POR;33;291;211;895;27.1

Leonard, TOR;26;246;157;696;26.8

Embiid, PHL;33;290;255;870;26.4

Antetokounmpo, MIL;30;293;192;787;26.2

George, OKC;32;288;155;839;26.2

Griffin, DET;30;254;183;758;25.3

Walker, CHA;32;268;156;795;24.8

LaVine, CHI;28;236;146;665;23.8

Beal, WAS;34;297;126;800;23.5

DeRozan, SAN;34;301;178;786;23.1

Irving, BOS;30;259;82;681;22.7

Harris, LAC;33;269;109;714;21.6

Thompson, GOL;34;286;73;731;21.5

McCollum, POR;32;270;78;680;21.2

Hardaway Jr., NYK;32;216;151;673;21.0

Towns, MIN;33;248;136;690;20.9

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;189;291;.649

Capela, HOU;239;374;.639

Harrell, LAC;196;309;.634

Sabonis, IND;181;288;.628

McGee, LAL;152;243;.626

Jordan, DAL;132;212;.623

Favors, UTA;149;248;.601

Ayton, PHX;248;414;.599

Allen, Bro;152;256;.594

Adams, OKC;208;352;.591

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;31;175;306;481;15.5

Jordan, DAL;32;101;355;456;14.2

Whiteside, MIA;27;110;246;356;13.2

Embiid, PHL;33;79;355;434;13.2

Antetokounmpo, MIL;30;77;306;383;12.8

Davis, NOR;30;97;285;382;12.7

Gobert, UTA;34;121;296;417;12.3

Capela, HOU;32;153;235;388;12.1

Vucevic, ORL;31;81;285;366;11.8

Thompson, CLE;27;135;179;314;11.6

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;24;247;10.3

Lowry, TOR;30;294;9.8

Holiday, NOR;34;298;8.8

Wall, WAS;31;271;8.7

Harden, HOU;29;244;8.4

Paul, HOU;26;208;8.0

Simmons, PHL;33;262;7.9

Fox, SAC;33;249;7.5

Jokic, DEN;31;225;7.3

James, LAL;33;238;7.2

