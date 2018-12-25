Bucks 109, Knicks 95
MILWAUKEE (109)
Antetokounmpo 13-21 4-7 30, Middleton 2-12 1-1 6, Lopez 5-10 9-9 20, Brogdon 7-14 2-2 17, Bledsoe 4-8 3-4 11, Wilson 1-4 2-6 5, Maker 5-8 2-5 12, Hill 2-4 0-0 5, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, DiVincenzo 0-0 0-0 0, Snell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-89 23-34 109.
NEW YORK (95)
Knox 8-20 4-4 21, Vonleh 4-8 5-6 14, Kanter 4-8 3-3 12, Mudiay 5-14 0-0 11, Hardaway Jr. 4-18 5-6 14, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Kornet 3-6 0-0 9, Burke 1-7 0-0 2, Dotson 1-2 0-0 2, Trier 4-10 0-2 8. Totals 35-96 17-21 95.
Milwaukee;22;26;36;25;—;109
New York;24;22;22;27;—;95
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 6-32 (Brown 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Hill 1-3, Brogdon 1-5, Lopez 1-6, Middleton 1-7, Bledsoe 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Maker 0-2, Snell 0-2), New York 8-28 (Kornet 3-6, Kanter 1-2, Vonleh 1-2, Mudiay 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 1-4, Knox 1-5, Dotson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Burke 0-1, Trier 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 50 (Antetokounmpo 14), New York 57 (Vonleh 15). Assists—Milwaukee 22 (Bledsoe 5), New York 17 (Mudiay 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 19, New York 25. A—19,812 (19,812).
Rockets 113, Thunder 109
OKLAHOMA CITY (109)
George 10-25 4-4 28, Grant 7-13 0-0 15, Adams 8-11 1-2 17, Westbrook 6-20 7-10 21, Ferguson 3-9 0-0 8, Nader 0-3 0-0 0, Patterson 0-2 2-2 2, Noel 1-1 0-1 2, Schroder 5-11 0-0 10, Diallo 3-3 0-2 6. Totals 43-98 14-21 109.
HOUSTON (113)
House Jr. 3-6 1-1 9, Tucker 5-8 0-2 11, Capela 8-15 0-1 16, Harden 15-35 6-7 41, Gordon 7-18 0-0 17, Nene 1-1 0-0 2, Rivers 3-6 2-4 10, Green 2-8 2-2 7. Totals 44-97 11-17 113.
Oklahoma City;22;38;28;21;—;109
Houston;22;30;34;27;—;113
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 9-30 (George 4-9, Ferguson 2-6, Westbrook 2-6, Grant 1-3, Patterson 0-1, Nader 0-2, Schroder 0-3), Houston 14-44 (Harden 5-16, Gordon 3-11, Rivers 2-3, House Jr. 2-4, Tucker 1-3, Green 1-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 52 (George 14), Houston 54 (Capela 23). Assists—Oklahoma City 23 (Westbrook 9), Houston 18 (Harden 7). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 22, Houston 25. Technicals—Westbrook. A—18,055 (18,500).
Celtics 121, 76ers 114
PHILADELPHIA (114)
Butler 9-21 3-3 24, Chandler 5-11 2-2 15, Embiid 10-17 12-12 34, Simmons 4-9 3-7 11, Redick 5-16 3-5 17, Muscala 1-9 0-0 3, Shamet 2-4 0-0 5, McConnell 1-2 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-92 23-29 114.<
BOSTON (121)
Tatum 7-18 8-9 23, Morris 8-13 4-4 23, Horford 2-10 0-0 4, Irving 17-33 1-1 40, Smart 2-8 0-0 6, Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Hayward 2-6 1-2 5, Theis 2-7 1-2 6, Rozier 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 45-108 17-20 121.<
Philadelphia;25;26;38;19;6;—;114
Boston;32;25;29;22;13;—;121
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 15-40 (Redick 4-10, Chandler 3-6, Butler 3-7, Embiid 2-4, Shamet 1-2, Korkmaz 1-2, Muscala 1-8, McConnell 0-1), Boston 14-41 (Irving 5-10, Morris 3-5, Rozier 2-3, Smart 2-5, Theis 1-3, Tatum 1-7, Brown 0-1, Hayward 0-2, Horford 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 56 (Embiid 16), Boston 55 (Tatum, Irving 10). Assists—Philadelphia 25 (Simmons 8), Boston 21 (Horford 5). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 21, Boston 21. Technicals—Redick, Smart. A—18,624 (18,624).
Lakers 127, Warriors 101
L.A. LAKERS (127)
James 6-11 5-8 17, Kuzma 6-14 5-7 19, Zubac 9-10 0-0 18, Ball 2-6 1-2 6, Ingram 4-9 5-6 14, Mykhailiuk 2-2 0-0 6, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, Rondo 6-11 2-2 15, Hart 4-9 2-2 12, Stephenson 4-6 0-0 11, Caldwell-Pope 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 47-85 20-27 127.<
GOLDEN STATE (101)
Durant 5-13 8-8 21, Green 2-7 0-1 4, Looney 5-9 0-0 10, Curry 5-17 3-3 15, Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, McKinnie 2-10 1-2 5, Jerebko 1-6 0-0 2, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Cook 1-2 0-2 2, Livingston 3-6 1-2 7, Lee 2-3 1-1 5, Iguodala 9-12 2-2 23. Totals 38-93 16-21 101.
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 13-33 (Stephenson 3-4, Mykhailiuk 2-2, Hart 2-6, Kuzma 2-6, Ingram 1-3, Rondo 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Ball 1-4, James 0-2), Golden State 9-36 (Iguodala 3-5, Durant 3-8, Curry 2-8, Thompson 1-3, Lee 0-1, Cook 0-1, Looney 0-1, McKinnie 0-2, Green 0-3, Jerebko 0-4). Fouled Out—Green. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 49 (James 13), Golden State 38 (Durant 7). Assists—L.A. Lakers 27 (Rondo 10), Golden State 28 (Durant 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 20, Golden State 21. A—19,596 (19,596).
LEADERS
Through Dec. 24
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Harden, HOU;29;274;255;928;32.0
Durant, GOL;34;339;248;987;29.0
Davis, NOR;30;301;209;840;28.0
James, LAL;33;334;175;911;27.6
Lillard, POR;33;291;211;895;27.1
Leonard, TOR;26;246;157;696;26.8
Embiid, PHL;33;290;255;870;26.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL;30;293;192;787;26.2
George, OKC;32;288;155;839;26.2
Griffin, DET;30;254;183;758;25.3
Walker, CHA;32;268;156;795;24.8
LaVine, CHI;28;236;146;665;23.8
Beal, WAS;34;297;126;800;23.5
DeRozan, SAN;34;301;178;786;23.1
Irving, BOS;30;259;82;681;22.7
Harris, LAC;33;269;109;714;21.6
Thompson, GOL;34;286;73;731;21.5
McCollum, POR;32;270;78;680;21.2
Hardaway Jr., NYK;32;216;151;673;21.0
Towns, MIN;33;248;136;690;20.9
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Gobert, UTA;189;291;.649
Capela, HOU;239;374;.639
Harrell, LAC;196;309;.634
Sabonis, IND;181;288;.628
McGee, LAL;152;243;.626
Jordan, DAL;132;212;.623
Favors, UTA;149;248;.601
Ayton, PHX;248;414;.599
Allen, Bro;152;256;.594
Adams, OKC;208;352;.591
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;31;175;306;481;15.5
Jordan, DAL;32;101;355;456;14.2
Whiteside, MIA;27;110;246;356;13.2
Embiid, PHL;33;79;355;434;13.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL;30;77;306;383;12.8
Davis, NOR;30;97;285;382;12.7
Gobert, UTA;34;121;296;417;12.3
Capela, HOU;32;153;235;388;12.1
Vucevic, ORL;31;81;285;366;11.8
Thompson, CLE;27;135;179;314;11.6
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;24;247;10.3
Lowry, TOR;30;294;9.8
Holiday, NOR;34;298;8.8
Wall, WAS;31;271;8.7
Harden, HOU;29;244;8.4
Paul, HOU;26;208;8.0
Simmons, PHL;33;262;7.9
Fox, SAC;33;249;7.5
Jokic, DEN;31;225;7.3
James, LAL;33;238;7.2
