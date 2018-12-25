Bucks 109, Knicks 95

MILWAUKEE (109)

Antetokounmpo 13-21 4-7 30, Middleton 2-12 1-1 6, Lopez 5-10 9-9 20, Brogdon 7-14 2-2 17, Bledsoe 4-8 3-4 11, Wilson 1-4 2-6 5, Maker 5-8 2-5 12, Hill 2-4 0-0 5, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, DiVincenzo 0-0 0-0 0, Snell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 40-89 23-34 109.

NEW YORK (95)

Knox 8-20 4-4 21, Vonleh 4-8 5-6 14, Kanter 4-8 3-3 12, Mudiay 5-14 0-0 11, Hardaway Jr. 4-18 5-6 14, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Kornet 3-6 0-0 9, Burke 1-7 0-0 2, Dotson 1-2 0-0 2, Trier 4-10 0-2 8. Totals 35-96 17-21 95.

Milwaukee;22;26;36;25;—;109

New York;24;22;22;27;—;95

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 6-32 (Brown 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Hill 1-3, Brogdon 1-5, Lopez 1-6, Middleton 1-7, Bledsoe 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Maker 0-2, Snell 0-2), New York 8-28 (Kornet 3-6, Kanter 1-2, Vonleh 1-2, Mudiay 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 1-4, Knox 1-5, Dotson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Burke 0-1, Trier 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 50 (Antetokounmpo 14), New York 57 (Vonleh 15). Assists—Milwaukee 22 (Bledsoe 5), New York 17 (Mudiay 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 19, New York 25. A—19,812 (19,812).

Rockets 113, Thunder 109

OKLAHOMA CITY (109)

George 10-25 4-4 28, Grant 7-13 0-0 15, Adams 8-11 1-2 17, Westbrook 6-20 7-10 21, Ferguson 3-9 0-0 8, Nader 0-3 0-0 0, Patterson 0-2 2-2 2, Noel 1-1 0-1 2, Schroder 5-11 0-0 10, Diallo 3-3 0-2 6. Totals 43-98 14-21 109.

HOUSTON (113)

House Jr. 3-6 1-1 9, Tucker 5-8 0-2 11, Capela 8-15 0-1 16, Harden 15-35 6-7 41, Gordon 7-18 0-0 17, Nene 1-1 0-0 2, Rivers 3-6 2-4 10, Green 2-8 2-2 7. Totals 44-97 11-17 113.

Oklahoma City;22;38;28;21;—;109

Houston;22;30;34;27;—;113

3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 9-30 (George 4-9, Ferguson 2-6, Westbrook 2-6, Grant 1-3, Patterson 0-1, Nader 0-2, Schroder 0-3), Houston 14-44 (Harden 5-16, Gordon 3-11, Rivers 2-3, House Jr. 2-4, Tucker 1-3, Green 1-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 52 (George 14), Houston 54 (Capela 23). Assists—Oklahoma City 23 (Westbrook 9), Houston 18 (Harden 7). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 22, Houston 25. Technicals—Westbrook. A—18,055 (18,500).

Celtics 121, 76ers 114

PHILADELPHIA (114)

Butler 9-21 3-3 24, Chandler 5-11 2-2 15, Embiid 10-17 12-12 34, Simmons 4-9 3-7 11, Redick 5-16 3-5 17, Muscala 1-9 0-0 3, Shamet 2-4 0-0 5, McConnell 1-2 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-92 23-29 114.<

BOSTON (121)

Tatum 7-18 8-9 23, Morris 8-13 4-4 23, Horford 2-10 0-0 4, Irving 17-33 1-1 40, Smart 2-8 0-0 6, Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Hayward 2-6 1-2 5, Theis 2-7 1-2 6, Rozier 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 45-108 17-20 121.<

Philadelphia;25;26;38;19;6;—;114

Boston;32;25;29;22;13;—;121

3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 15-40 (Redick 4-10, Chandler 3-6, Butler 3-7, Embiid 2-4, Shamet 1-2, Korkmaz 1-2, Muscala 1-8, McConnell 0-1), Boston 14-41 (Irving 5-10, Morris 3-5, Rozier 2-3, Smart 2-5, Theis 1-3, Tatum 1-7, Brown 0-1, Hayward 0-2, Horford 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 56 (Embiid 16), Boston 55 (Tatum, Irving 10). Assists—Philadelphia 25 (Simmons 8), Boston 21 (Horford 5). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 21, Boston 21. Technicals—Redick, Smart. A—18,624 (18,624).

Lakers 127, Warriors 101

L.A. LAKERS (127)

James 6-11 5-8 17, Kuzma 6-14 5-7 19, Zubac 9-10 0-0 18, Ball 2-6 1-2 6, Ingram 4-9 5-6 14, Mykhailiuk 2-2 0-0 6, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, Rondo 6-11 2-2 15, Hart 4-9 2-2 12, Stephenson 4-6 0-0 11, Caldwell-Pope 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 47-85 20-27 127.<

GOLDEN STATE (101)

Durant 5-13 8-8 21, Green 2-7 0-1 4, Looney 5-9 0-0 10, Curry 5-17 3-3 15, Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, McKinnie 2-10 1-2 5, Jerebko 1-6 0-0 2, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Cook 1-2 0-2 2, Livingston 3-6 1-2 7, Lee 2-3 1-1 5, Iguodala 9-12 2-2 23. Totals 38-93 16-21 101.

3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 13-33 (Stephenson 3-4, Mykhailiuk 2-2, Hart 2-6, Kuzma 2-6, Ingram 1-3, Rondo 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Ball 1-4, James 0-2), Golden State 9-36 (Iguodala 3-5, Durant 3-8, Curry 2-8, Thompson 1-3, Lee 0-1, Cook 0-1, Looney 0-1, McKinnie 0-2, Green 0-3, Jerebko 0-4). Fouled Out—Green. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 49 (James 13), Golden State 38 (Durant 7). Assists—L.A. Lakers 27 (Rondo 10), Golden State 28 (Durant 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 20, Golden State 21. A—19,596 (19,596).

LEADERS

Through Dec. 24

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Harden, HOU;29;274;255;928;32.0

Durant, GOL;34;339;248;987;29.0

Davis, NOR;30;301;209;840;28.0

James, LAL;33;334;175;911;27.6

Lillard, POR;33;291;211;895;27.1

Leonard, TOR;26;246;157;696;26.8

Embiid, PHL;33;290;255;870;26.4

Antetokounmpo, MIL;30;293;192;787;26.2

George, OKC;32;288;155;839;26.2

Griffin, DET;30;254;183;758;25.3

Walker, CHA;32;268;156;795;24.8

LaVine, CHI;28;236;146;665;23.8

Beal, WAS;34;297;126;800;23.5

DeRozan, SAN;34;301;178;786;23.1

Irving, BOS;30;259;82;681;22.7

Harris, LAC;33;269;109;714;21.6

Thompson, GOL;34;286;73;731;21.5

McCollum, POR;32;270;78;680;21.2

Hardaway Jr., NYK;32;216;151;673;21.0

Towns, MIN;33;248;136;690;20.9

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;189;291;.649

Capela, HOU;239;374;.639

Harrell, LAC;196;309;.634

Sabonis, IND;181;288;.628

McGee, LAL;152;243;.626

Jordan, DAL;132;212;.623

Favors, UTA;149;248;.601

Ayton, PHX;248;414;.599

Allen, Bro;152;256;.594

Adams, OKC;208;352;.591

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;31;175;306;481;15.5

Jordan, DAL;32;101;355;456;14.2

Whiteside, MIA;27;110;246;356;13.2

Embiid, PHL;33;79;355;434;13.2

Antetokounmpo, MIL;30;77;306;383;12.8

Davis, NOR;30;97;285;382;12.7

Gobert, UTA;34;121;296;417;12.3

Capela, HOU;32;153;235;388;12.1

Vucevic, ORL;31;81;285;366;11.8

Thompson, CLE;27;135;179;314;11.6

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;24;247;10.3

Lowry, TOR;30;294;9.8

Holiday, NOR;34;298;8.8

Wall, WAS;31;271;8.7

Harden, HOU;29;244;8.4

Paul, HOU;26;208;8.0

Simmons, PHL;33;262;7.9

Fox, SAC;33;249;7.5

Jokic, DEN;31;225;7.3

James, LAL;33;238;7.2

