NBA for Dec. 11

Bucks 110, Magic 101
(Monday's game)
ORLANDO (101)
Isaac 5-13 0-0 10, Gordon 3-12 3-4 10, Birch 1-3 0-0 2, Fultz 4-14 5-6 13, Fournier 7-17 8-9 26, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 1-4 0-0 2, Carter-Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Augustin 5-12 2-2 13, Ross 8-14 3-5 23. Totals 35-92 21-26 101.<
MILWAUKEE (110)
Middleton 8-18 0-0 20, G.Antetokounmpo 12-22 6-12 32, B.Lopez 3-7 0-0 9, Bledsoe 3-9 0-0 6, Matthews 2-6 0-0 6, Ilyasova 4-5 1-2 11, R.Lopez 2-8 0-0 4, Hill 4-5 1-1 10, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 5-8 0-0 12, Korver 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 43-92 8-15 110.<
Orlando;20;20;33;28;—;101
Milwaukee;31;21;28;30;—;110
3-Point Goals—Orlando 10-31 (Ross 4-6, Fournier 4-8, Augustin 1-6, Gordon 1-6, Fultz 0-1, Isaac 0-2, Bamba 0-2), Milwaukee 16-41 (Middleton 4-10, B.Lopez 3-5, Ilyasova 2-2, DiVincenzo 2-3, Matthews 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 2-5, Hill 1-2, Bledsoe 0-2, Connaughton 0-2, Korver 0-2, R.Lopez 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 44 (Gordon 13), Milwaukee 54 (G.Antetokounmpo 15). Assists—Orlando 24 (Fultz 9), Milwaukee 30 (Bledsoe, G.Antetokounmpo 8). Total Fouls—Orlando 18, Milwaukee 19. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A—17,385 (17,500).
Raptors 93, Bulls 92
(Monday's game)
TORONTO (93)
Anunoby 4-9 2-3 10, Siakam 7-18 6-8 22, Gasol 4-7 0-0 9, Lowry 3-15 4-5 11, Powell 7-16 2-4 17, Miller 0-1 0-2 0, Hollis-Jefferson 3-7 0-0 6, Boucher 2-4 0-0 5, Ibaka 3-11 4-4 11, Davis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-90 18-26 93.<
CHICAGO (92)
Dunn 1-8 0-0 3, Markkanen 5-14 1-2 13, Carter Jr. 5-8 4-5 14, Satoransky 4-8 0-0 10, LaVine 6-18 5-7 20, Young 2-3 0-0 5, Gafford 7-9 0-0 14, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-7 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-3 0-0 0, Valentine 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 35-89 10-14 92.<
Toronto;30;19;22;22;—;93
Chicago;30;21;20;21;—;92
3-Point Goals—Toronto 7-29 (Siakam 2-6, Ibaka 1-1, Boucher 1-2, Gasol 1-2, Powell 1-6, Lowry 1-8, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Davis 0-1, Anunoby 0-2), Chicago 12-46 (Valentine 3-9, LaVine 3-10, Satoransky 2-6, Markkanen 2-6, Young 1-2, Dunn 1-6, Arcidiacono 0-2, White 0-5). Fouled Out—Carter Jr.. Rebounds—Toronto 54 (Ibaka 14), Chicago 45 (LaVine 11). Assists—Toronto 19 (Lowry 7), Chicago 30 (Satoransky 11). Total Fouls—Toronto 12, Chicago 20. Technicals—Young. A—14,775 (20,917).