NBA for Dec. 6

Bucks 127, Pistons 103
(Wednesday's game)
MILWAUKEE (127)
Middleton 6-12 3-3 17, G.Antetokounmpo 12-21 7-9 35, B.Lopez 1-3 2-2 5, Bledsoe 6-11 0-0 13, Matthews 3-6 2-2 8, Ilyasova 4-10 2-2 10, Wilson 2-5 1-1 6, R.Lopez 4-6 0-0 10, Hill 0-2 3-3 3, DiVincenzo 2-6 2-2 6, Connaughton 2-5 0-0 5, Korver 2-3 3-3 9. Totals 44-90 25-27 127.<
DETROIT (103)
Snell 3-6 0-0 7, Griffin 4-17 6-8 16, Drummond 11-17 1-4 23, B.Brown 0-6 0-0 0, Mykhailiuk 2-8 0-0 6, Doumbouya 0-0 0-0 0, Maker 2-2 0-0 5, Morris 1-5 2-2 5, Wood 3-6 1-3 7, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Rose 6-15 2-2 14, Galloway 7-10 2-3 20. Totals 39-93 14-22 103.<
Milwaukee;22;37;33;35;—;127
Detroit;24;24;24;31;—;103
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 14-35 (G.Antetokounmpo 4-8, R.Lopez 2-3, Korver 2-3, Middleton 2-4, Bledsoe 1-2, B.Lopez 1-2, Connaughton 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Ilyasova 0-3, Matthews 0-3, DiVincenzo 0-3), Detroit 11-36 (Galloway 4-5, Mykhailiuk 2-6, Griffin 2-8, Maker 1-1, Morris 1-3, Snell 1-4, Frazier 0-1, Drummond 0-1, B.Brown 0-2, Wood 0-2, Rose 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 55 (G.Antetokounmpo 9), Detroit 40 (Drummond 14). Assists—Milwaukee 25 (Bledsoe 6), Detroit 25 (Rose, Drummond 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 18, Detroit 19. Technicals—Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, Matthews, Middleton, B.Brown, Griffin, Drummond. A—15,742 (20,491).
Bulls 106, Grizzlies 99
(Wednesday's game)
MEMPHIS (99)
Jackson Jr. 6-20 1-2 15, Crowder 5-13 2-2 15, Valanciunas 12-17 8-10 32, Jones 2-7 2-2 6, Brooks 2-11 1-1 5, Caboclo 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 1-8 0-0 2, Melton 3-8 2-2 8, Guduric 0-1 2-2 2, Watanabe 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 37-96 18-21 99.<
CHICAGO (106)
Dunn 4-7 0-0 10, Markkanen 5-9 1-2 15, Carter Jr. 5-8 6-8 16, Satoransky 3-10 7-9 13, LaVine 7-13 9-11 25, Gafford 1-1 2-4 4, Young 3-10 2-2 9, White 1-8 0-1 3, Arcidiacono 1-4 0-0 3, Valentine 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 33-77 27-37 106.<
Memphis;20;15;29;35;—;99
Chicago;27;23;28;28;—;106
3-Point Goals—Memphis 7-30 (Crowder 3-10, Allen 2-3, Jackson Jr. 2-5, Caboclo 0-1, Guduric 0-1, Jones 0-1, Melton 0-1, Brooks 0-4, Hill 0-4), Chicago 13-33 (Markkanen 4-8, Dunn 2-4, Valentine 2-5, LaVine 2-5, Young 1-2, White 1-3, Arcidiacono 1-3, Carter Jr. 0-1, Satoransky 0-2). Fouled Out—Dunn. Rebounds—Memphis 46 (Valanciunas 13), Chicago 50 (Carter Jr. 13). Assists—Memphis 24 (Melton 7), Chicago 22 (Satoransky 8). Total Fouls—Memphis 28, Chicago 22. Technicals—Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A—15,017 (20,917).