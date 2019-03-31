HAWKS 136, BUCKS 135, OT
MILWAUKEE (135)
Colson 5-18 4-4 15, Wilson 4-11 2-2 12, Lopez 5-12 6-6 19, Frazier 8-17 2-2 20, Brown 10-22 2-2 27, Ilyasova 3-7 0-0 7, Hill 7-15 2-2 18, Connaughton 6-14 4-5 17. Totals 48-116 22-23 135.
ATLANTA (136)
Anderson 9-16 2-4 24, Collins 9-14 2-5 23, Len 10-15 0-0 23, Young 5-19 0-0 12, Huerter 3-9 0-0 9, Bembry 5-10 4-6 16, Davis 3-6 0-0 6, Bazemore 2-11 0-0 6, Adams 3-7 0-0 8, Carter 3-11 2-2 9. Totals 52-118 10-17 136.
Milwaukee;43;28;26;25;13;—;135
Atlanta;26;42;30;24;14;—;136
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 17-55 (Brown 5-10, Lopez 3-8, Wilson 2-4, Hill 2-7, Frazier 2-7, Ilyasova 1-3, Connaughton 1-7, Colson 1-9), Atlanta 22-61 (Anderson 4-8, Collins 3-5, Huerter 3-6, Len 3-6, Bazemore 2-6, Adams 2-6, Bembry 2-6, Young 2-9, Carter 1-8, Davis 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 71 (Colson 16), Atlanta 58 (Collins, Anderson 12). Assists—Milwaukee 30 (Frazier 15), Atlanta 36 (Young 16). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 20, Atlanta 13. Technicals—Young. A—16,660 (18,118).
MAVERICKS 106, THUNDER 103
DALLAS (106)
Jackson 2-3 0-0 4, Nowitzki 2-10 2-3 7, Powell 4-14 2-2 11, Brunson 5-11 7-10 18, Lee 3-7 1-2 9, Finney-Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Kleber 0-3 0-0 0, Mejri 2-3 0-0 5, Harris 5-10 1-2 15, Burke 10-18 1-2 25, Broekhoff 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 37-87 16-23 106.
OKLAHOMA CITY (103)
George 8-20 6-7 27, Grant 6-16 0-0 14, Adams 10-17 0-3 20, Westbrook 9-19 4-4 25, Ferguson 0-2 3-4 3, Nader 0-3 0-0 0, Morris 1-6 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Felton 1-3 0-0 2, Schroder 3-11 1-2 8. Totals 38-98 16-22 103.
Dallas;31;27;22;26;—;106
Oklahoma City;24;32;19;28;—;103
3-Point Goals—Dallas 16-44 (Harris 4-8, Burke 4-8, Lee 2-5, Mejri 1-1, Broekhoff 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-3, Brunson 1-4, Nowitzki 1-5, Powell 1-6, Kleber 0-2), Oklahoma City 11-43 (George 5-12, Westbrook 3-8, Grant 2-8, Schroder 1-6, Felton 0-1, Adams 0-1, Ferguson 0-2, Nader 0-2, Morris 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Dallas 52 (Nowitzki 13), Oklahoma City 49 (Adams 15). Assists—Dallas 18 (Burke 8), Oklahoma City 19 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls—Dallas 19, Oklahoma City 21. Technicals—Harris, Westbrook. A—18,203 (18,203).
LAKERS 130, PELICANS 102
L.A. LAKERS (130)
Stephenson 0-7 0-0 0, Wagner 2-8 2-2 7, McGee 9-15 5-7 23, Rondo 9-14 2-2 24, Caldwell-Pope 8-16 3-3 19, Bullock 6-11 2-2 18, Muscala 4-9 0-0 10, J.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Caruso 7-11 5-6 23, Bonga 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 48-101 19-22 130.
NEW ORLEANS (102)
K.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Randle 5-8 5-6 17, Okafor 7-8 1-2 15, Payton 3-6 2-2 8, Clark 5-15 0-0 11, Hill 4-7 3-4 14, Johnson 2-8 0-0 4, Wood 5-13 5-5 15, Diallo 5-6 2-2 12, Bertans 2-9 0-0 6. Totals 38-83 18-21 102.
L.A. Lakers;26;35;44;25;—;130
New Orleans;26;36;22;18;—;102
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 15-38 (Caruso 4-4, Bullock 4-6, Rondo 4-7, Muscala 2-6, Wagner 1-5, Jones 0-1, Bonga 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-3, Stephenson 0-4), New Orleans 8-31 (Hill 3-5, Randle 2-4, Bertans 2-9, Clark 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Payton 0-1, Wood 0-2, K.Williams 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 46 (McGee 16), New Orleans 45 (Wood 11). Assists—L.A. Lakers 30 (Rondo 12), New Orleans 19 (Payton 6). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 20, New Orleans 16. A—18,562 (16,867).
KINGS 113, SPURS 106
SACRAMENTO (113)
Barnes 5-12 4-4 15, Bjelica 4-8 1-2 10, Cauley-Stein 6-9 5-5 17, Fox 5-12 2-3 12, Hield 8-15 6-7 26, Brewer 2-3 1-2 6, Koufos 1-3 0-0 2, Ferrell 4-8 0-0 10, Bogdanovic 4-11 5-5 15. Totals 39-81 24-28 113.
SAN ANTONIO (106)
DeRozan 8-16 0-0 16, Gay 8-12 0-0 18, Aldridge 12-24 3-6 27, White 3-10 0-0 6, Forbes 5-9 3-3 15, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Poeltl 0-1 2-2 2, Mills 2-8 0-0 5, Belinelli 5-11 2-3 14. Totals 44-94 10-14 106.
Sacramento;28;30;31;24;—;113
San Antonio;30;27;30;19;—;106
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 11-25 (Hield 4-6, Ferrell 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-5, Bjelica 1-2, Brewer 1-2, Barnes 1-4, Fox 0-2), San Antonio 8-27 (Forbes 2-4, Gay 2-4, Belinelli 2-6, Bertans 1-3, Mills 1-7, Aldridge 0-1, White 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 42 (Koufos 11), San Antonio 42 (Aldridge 18). Assists—Sacramento 20 (Fox, Bogdanovic 5), San Antonio 24 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls—Sacramento 15, San Antonio 22. Technicals—San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich 2. A—18,407 (18,581).
WIZARDS 95, NUGGETS 90
WASHINGTON (95)
Brown Jr. 9-16 1-1 24, Portis 1-9 0-0 2, Bryant 9-16 2-3 20, Satoransky 1-6 3-4 5, Beal 6-16 5-5 17, Parker 8-16 3-6 20, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Randle 0-2 0-0 0, McRae 3-9 1-1 7. Totals 37-92 15-20 95.
DENVER (90)
Barton 4-15 0-1 10, Millsap 3-13 7-9 13, Jokic 11-15 1-3 23, Murray 4-8 2-2 12, Harris 4-13 0-0 9, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-7 1-1 9, Lyles 1-4 1-2 3, Morris 2-8 0-0 5, Beasley 2-10 1-2 6. Totals 35-93 13-20 90.
Washington;23;30;22;20;—;95
Denver;34;28;10;18;—;90
3-Point Goals—Washington 6-24 (Brown Jr. 5-7, Parker 1-5, Satoransky 0-1, McRae 0-2, Bryant 0-2, Portis 0-3, Beal 0-4), Denver 7-36 (Murray 2-5, Barton 2-10, Morris 1-4, Beasley 1-5, Harris 1-7, Millsap 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Jokic 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 54 (Bryant 14), Denver 57 (Millsap 16). Assists—Washington 24 (McRae 7), Denver 18 (Barton, Jokic 4). Total Fouls—Washington 21, Denver 18. Technicals—Beal, Jokic 2. Ejected—Jokic. A—17,356 (19,520).
WARRIORS 137, HORNETS 90
CHARLOTTE (90)
Bridges 4-10 0-0 9, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 4-14 0-0 9, Bacon 3-9 2-2 9, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-3 0-0 2, Kaminsky 4-10 0-0 10, Hernangomez 4-8 14-15 22, Mack 1-4 1-2 3, Graham 1-5 0-0 2, Lamb 3-7 4-4 11, Batum 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 3-6 1-2 9. Totals 30-85 22-25 90.<
GOLDEN STATE (137)
Durant 5-5 0-0 11, Green 4-6 0-0 10, Cousins 3-4 2-2 8, Curry 8-14 4-4 25, Thompson 9-16 0-0 24, McKinnie 3-4 1-2 8, Jerebko 4-7 3-3 12, Looney 3-6 0-0 6, Bell 2-8 0-0 4, Bogut 3-4 0-0 6, Cook 8-13 0-0 21, Livingston 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 53-88 10-12 137.<
Charlotte;27;22;23;18;—;90
Golden State;35;36;34;32;—;137
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 8-32 (Monk 2-4, Kaminsky 2-5, Walker 1-4, Bacon 1-4, Lamb 1-4, Bridges 1-4, Williams 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Batum 0-2, Graham 0-3), Golden State 21-33 (Thompson 6-9, Cook 5-6, Curry 5-8, Green 2-4, Durant 1-1, McKinnie 1-2, Jerebko 1-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 28 (Bridges, Hernangomez 5), Golden State 50 (Bogut 8). Assists—Charlotte 24 (Lamb 5), Golden State 41 (Durant, Green 9). Total Fouls—Charlotte 11, Golden State 19. Ejected—Cousins. A—19,596 (19,596).
