CHICAGO — Joel Embiid had 20 points and 10 rebounds, JJ Redick scored 23 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 116-96 on Saturday night.

Embiid dominated inside, Redick supplied the outside touch and the 76ers got back to winning after dropping three in a row, even though guard Jimmy Butler missed his second consecutive game because of back tightness. They also bumped their lead over idle Boston for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference to two games.

Embiid had five assists and blocked three shots in his second straight start after missing three in a row. The All-Star center has been dealing with a sore left knee, and the Sixers are managing his workload with the playoffs approaching.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments