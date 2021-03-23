NBA: Even without Giannis, Bucks roll

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to another win.
Jrue Holiday led the way.
Holiday had 28 points and 14 assists to help the Bucks breeze past the Indiana Pacers 140-113 on Monday night for their seventh consecutive victory.
Milwaukee played without Antetokoumpo due to a sprained left knee, but the Bucks still shot 61.5% (24 of 39) from 3-point range and 56.4% overall.
“When somebody like our best player is not playing that night, we kind of lock in,” Holiday said. “Everybody has to do a little bit more. It’s a testament to the team we have.”
Coach Mike Budenholzer was unsure about Antetokounmpo’s status for Wednesday’s game against Boston. Budenholzer said he thinks the reigning two-time NBA MVP got hurt during a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
“We’re hoping it’s shorter rather than longer, but we’ll see how these first 48 to 72 hours go and we’ll know more then,” Budenholzer said before Monday’s game.
With Antetokounmpo out of the lineup, Pat Connaughton made his first start of the season and collected 20 points and nine rebounds while shooting 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Khris Middleton had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
The Bucks also played without reserve forward P.J. Tucker because of a sprained left ankle. Tucker played 12 minutes and was scoreless Monday in his second game since he was acquired in a trade with Houston last week.
“We’ll see how he does overnight and what he feels like and looks like tomorrow,” Budenholzer said.
Indiana wasn’t close to full strength, either.
The Pacers were missing Malcolm Brogdon (sore lower back) and Myles Turner (sprained left ankle) and remained without T.J. Warren, who hasn’t played since Dec. 29 due to a stress fracture in his left foot.
Even without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks made short work of the Pacers. Holiday recorded season highs in both points and assists.
Indiana’s Doug McDermott opened the game with a 3-pointer, but the Bucks scored the next 19 points and stayed in command the rest of the way.
The Bucks went 9 of 10 from 3-point range in the first 9½ minutes and led 48-26 by the end of the first quarter. That 48-point outburst represented the fifth-highest point total the Bucks have ever recorded in a single quarter.
Indiana got 22 points from Domantas Sabonis, 21 from Jeremy Lamb, 20 from McDermott and 19 from Caris LeVert.
JAZZ 120, BULLS 95: Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks, and Utah pounded Chicago.
The Western Conference leaders took control in the first half and rolled to their second straight win after losing five of eight.
Mitchell made five 3-pointers, one shy of his season high. The two-time All-Star also had six rebounds and six assists.
Gobert just missed the first triple-double by a Jazz player since Feb. 13, 2008, when Carlos Boozer had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists at Seattle. He also surpassed his previous high of eight blocks.
Gobert picked up his ninth block with 8:18 remaining in the game when he rejected a driving Coby White. He got subbed out about a minute later. Gobert checked back in with 5:37 left and exited for good with 1:38 remaining.
Joe Ingles made 5 of 6 3s and finished with 17 points. Jordan Clarkson scored 16, and Mike Conley added 15 points.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 27 points, though he made just 10 of 25 shots. Thaddeus Young added 14 points and nine rebounds. Lauri Markkanen scored just eight points in 19 minutes as the Bulls lost for the third time in four games.