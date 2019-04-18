NEW YORK — Ben Simmons scored a career playoff-high 31 points, Tobias Harris added 29 points and 16 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers shook off the absence of Joel Embiid to beat the Brooklyn Nets 131-115 on Thursday night for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.
Without their All-Star man in the middle, the 76ers relied on Simmons slashing to the basket, and Harris and JJ Redick shooting from the perimeter.
Simmons was 11 for 13 from the field, repeatedly getting to the rim even with the Nets sagging well off him in hopes he would shoot a jumper. He added nine assists and eventually quieted a crowd that loudly booed him every time he touched the ball early.
Harris had his playoff highs in both points and rebounds, and was 6 for 6 from 3-point range. Redick was 5 of 9 behind the arc and finished with 26 points.
Embiid warmed up before the game but the 76ers announced shortly before the start that the All-Star center wouldn't be available because of a sore left knee. Greg Monroe started in his place and had nine points and 13 rebounds.
SPURS 118, NUGGETS 108: In San Antonio, Derrick White scored a career-high 36 points on 15 of 21 shooting to give the Spurs a 2-1 series lead over Denver.
White's 36 points was 10 more than his previous career-high, which came on Jan. 31 against the Brooklyn Nets.
