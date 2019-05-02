PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid refused to get tripped up back home in the postseason, scoring 33 points and playing to the "MVP!" chants to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 116-95 victory over Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.
Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Embiid also had 10 rebounds, shaking off a pair of passive games and became the driving force on offense the Sixers needed as they chase their first NBA championship since 1983.
