NBA: Dallas corrals Doncic with $207 million deal

Kidd, the point guard when another European star in Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks to the 2011 title, once again tried to explain his role in helping Doncic find postseason success for Dallas again.

“I think when you talk about Luka’s gift, he’s a special player,” Kidd said. “And for me, as a coach, it’s just to guide him. Be an extra set of eyes and ears to make the game as simple and as easy for him on the court. To give him the answers to the test so that he can do what he does at a very high level.”

Doncic put his name in the company of LeBron James with an early penchant for triple-doubles, and now sits 11th on that all-time list. The two-time All-Star has averaged 33.5 points in the playoffs with six 40-point games in two postseasons.

Both playoff trips ended in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers, and now Doncic is fresh off leading Slovenia to its first-ever Olympics in basketball and a fourth-place finish in Toyko.

Kidd believes he can turn Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis into the European duo the Mavericks envisioned when getting the 7-foot-3 Latvian in a blockbuster deal with the New York Knicks. The Mavericks also just re-signed a secondary piece in that trade, shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., to a $75 million, four-year contract.