NBA: Dallas corrals Doncic with $207 million deal

Luka Doncic welcomed all his bosses with the Dallas Mavericks to his home country of Slovenia to watch the young superstar sign the richest contract in club history.
Now that the record rookie supermax extension of $207 million is in the books, it’s back to the business of trying to win for a franchise that hasn’t advanced in the playoffs since winning its only championship 10 years ago.
The Mavericks have the most important piece of their next title pursuit under contract through 2026-27, although that final season in a five-year deal that starts in 2022-23 is a player option.
Doncic was eligible for the massive payday because he made the All-NBA first team twice, in his second and third seasons. At 22, he is the youngest in league history with multiple first-team selections.
“I still kind of don’t know what to say because I never imagined this happening,” Doncic said. “I was only dreaming of only playing in the NBA.”
New general manager Nico Harrison made the trip along with new coach Jason Kidd. Both were hired after the firing of longtime GM Donnie Nelson in June, followed a day later by the resignation of coach Rick Carlisle.
Agent Bill Duffy acknowledged Nelson’s role in targeting Doncic when he was a teenager playing for Real Madrid, and engineering the draft night trade in 2018 that sent Doncic, the third overall pick, to Dallas while Atlanta got No. 5 selection Trae Young.
Kidd, the point guard when another European star in Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks to the 2011 title, once again tried to explain his role in helping Doncic find postseason success for Dallas again.
“I think when you talk about Luka’s gift, he’s a special player,” Kidd said. “And for me, as a coach, it’s just to guide him. Be an extra set of eyes and ears to make the game as simple and as easy for him on the court. To give him the answers to the test so that he can do what he does at a very high level.”
Doncic put his name in the company of LeBron James with an early penchant for triple-doubles, and now sits 11th on that all-time list. The two-time All-Star has averaged 33.5 points in the playoffs with six 40-point games in two postseasons.
Both playoff trips ended in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers, and now Doncic is fresh off leading Slovenia to its first-ever Olympics in basketball and a fourth-place finish in Toyko.
Kidd believes he can turn Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis into the European duo the Mavericks envisioned when getting the 7-foot-3 Latvian in a blockbuster deal with the New York Knicks. The Mavericks also just re-signed a secondary piece in that trade, shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., to a $75 million, four-year contract.
“I think we made some great moves in free agency, but I think one of the most important things to win is the chemistry that the team has on the court,” Doncic said. “Like for example in Slovenia we had amazing chemistry, and I think that led us to winning games.”
Notes
Former University of Wisconsin center Frank Kaminsky has been re-signed by the Phoenix Suns after their run to the NBA Finals, the team announced Monday.
Details of the contract were not disclosed.
He appeared in 10 games during the postseason — four of which were against the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the six-game finals.
Kaminsky will be entering his seventh season after being drafted ninth overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2015. He was the unanimous men’s national player of the year in 2015 after helping UW to the Final Four twice.
Kaminsky joined the Suns in 2019. He has played in 86 regular-season games — including 26 starts — over the past two seasons, averaging 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.
- Jordan Nwora had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks led by as many as 18 points before holding off and beating Los Angeles 81-78 in the NBA Summer League on Monday night.
Nwora, who competed with Nigeria in the Olympics, made three 3-pointers during an 11-0 run that put Milwaukee ahead 46-28 in the second quarter.
Los Angeles battled back in the third, and Daniel Oturu gave the Clippers a 76-75 lead — its first since 10-9 — with 2:18 remaining. Theo Pinson made two free throws to give Milwaukee a three-point lead with 18 seconds left, and Keon Johnson missed an open 3-pointer.
Jay Scrubb led the Clippers with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Oturu had 12 points and 10 boards.
PELICANS 94, BULLS 77: Trey Murphy had 26 points and nine rebounds, Naji Marshall added 18 points and New Orleans pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Murphy, the 17th overall pick in this year’s draft who was part of a swap with Memphis for 10th overall choice Ziaire Williams, was 6 of 9 from 3 and 9 of 15 overall.
Devon Dotson scored 16 points, and Patrick Williams had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls.
- The Brooklyn Nets have signed veteran Australian guard Patty Mills.
The NBA team did not disclose terms of the deal for the free agent, who has appeared in 739 career games across 12 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers. He has averaged 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
This past season with the Spurs, the 32-year-old Mills appeared in 68 games and averaged 10.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, hitting a career-high 161 3-pointers.
Mills has been a member of the Australian National Team since 2007. At the Tokyo Olympics, he had 42 points and nine assists in helping Australia to a bronze medal, its first in Olympic men’s basketball.