NBA: Coaches look for balance between winning, development

"These guys have been great with it here at Golden State with as much as they've played not only throughout the season but then in the postseason, too. Those long years can be really tough."

It has been far tougher for the Warriors (6-24) this season. They have struggled while relying on so many inexperienced players because of injuries to stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, as well as Kevin Durant's departure in free agency.

Hours before tipoff on any given game day fans arriving early might see a variety of Warriors coaching faces on the floor guiding the long list of young Golden State players.

Coach Steve Kerr has placed an even greater emphasis on development, noting, "given the number of young players we've added positions to the staff and we've really re-evaluated everything we've done."

In Portland, Terry Stotts has a different approach, noting it's a comfort thing for each individual coach. He prefers a smaller staff — five coaches total — with everyone handling multiple roles that include player development. The Trail Blazers also have two or three video staff members who assist on the floor.