NBA: Celtics control second half, top Heat to win Game 5 in East

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 28 points and the Boston Celtics shook off a slow first half to top the Miami Heat 121-108 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals and stave off elimination on Friday night.

The Heat lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 on Sunday.

Daniel Theis had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Celtics, who trailed by 12 early but outscored Miami 41-25 in the third quarter and never looked back. Kemba Walker scored 15 points, Marcus Smart had a 12-point, eight-rebound, eight-assist night and Gordon Hayward scored 10 for the Celtics.

Goran Dragic scored 23 points before fouling out with 4:27 left for Miami, which got 20 from Duncan Robinson.

Jimmy Butler scored 17, Tyler Herro and Jae Crowder each had 14 and Bam Adebayo 13 for the Heat — which could get nothing to fall from 3-point range.

Miami was 7 for 36 from beyond the arc, now shooting 24.8% on 3's in its last 13 quarters — after shooting 38.3% on those in the playoffs before that drought.

Brown made back-to-back 3's in the fourth quarter to turn an eight-point lead into a 103-89 margin with 8:05 left, and things weren't in doubt again. He turned a blew a kiss to the Heat bench after the second of those 3's, reminiscent of something Herro did during his 37-point barrage in Game 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0