NBA: Bucks select Seton Hall forward, Greek swingman in NBA draft

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks traded down in the second round of the NBA draft Thursday night and selected a couple of frontcourt players in Sandro Mamukelashvili of Seton Hall and Georgios Kalaitzakis of Greece.
The Bucks made these moves a week after their parade that celebrated their first NBA title since 1971.
Milwaukee started the night with the 31st overall pick, the first selection of the second round. The Bucks selected 6-foot-10 forward Isaiah Todd but traded his draft rights to the Indiana Pacers. Todd, who played for the NBA G League Ignite this past season, later got traded to Washington.
The Bucks got two of the last seven picks in this year’s draft – No. 54 and No. 60 – as well as two future second-round picks. Mamukelashvili went 54th. Kalaitzakis was taken with the 60th and final pick in the draft.
Mamukelashvili, a 6-11 forward, was the co-Big East player of the year last season. He ranked second in the Big East in scoring (17.5), fifth in rebounding (7.6) and 12th in assists (3.2).
Kalaitzakis is a 6-7 forward who spent the 2020-21 season with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League. The 22-year-old averaged 2.6 points, 1 rebound and 8.2 minutes in 27 games in the Greek Basket League and EuroLeague.
Milwaukee traded its first-round pick to Houston when it acquired P.J. Tucker in March, but the Bucks also received the Rockets’ second-round pick in that deal. That ended up being the 31st overall choice.
The Bucks exiting a draft without any first-round picks isn’t unusual.
They had the 24th overall pick last year and selected R.J. Hampton but traded his draft rights as part of a four-team deal that enabled them to acquire Jrue Holiday, a key player in this year’s title run. The Bucks did end up with second-round selections Jordan Nwora and Sam Merrill that year.
Two years ago, the Bucks selected Kevin Porter Jr. with the 30th overall pick but traded his draft rights and Tony Snell to Detroit for Jon Leuer, a move that enabled them to clear salary cap space. Porter eventually landed in Cleveland.
The Bucks haven’t made a first-round pick that they’ve kept since taking Donte DiVincenzo out of Villanova with the 17th overall selection in 2018.
Notea
Bucks general manager Jon Horst says Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t need any type of offseason procedure for the left knee that the two-time MVP hyperextended during the team’s NBA title run.
“He’s fine,” Horst said Friday. “I can’t explain it, but he’s fine.”
Antetokounmpo hurt his knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed awkwardly after attempting to block a dunk attempt by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. Antetokounmpo later said he worried that he’d be out for a year.
He sat out the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals – the Bucks won both contests to take the series 4-2 – but returned for the next series and ended up earning NBA Finals MVP honors. Antetokounmpo averaged an astounding 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5 assists to help the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 4-2 and earn their first championship in 50 years.
Horst didn’t speculate on a possible return date for guard Donte DiVincenzo, who tore a ligament in his left ankle in Game 3 of a first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat and missed the rest of the postseason.
“It’s too early to know,” Horst said. “He’s ahead of where he should be at this time and doing an incredible job right now, but it’s still hard to tell what the timeline would be.”
- Ayo Dosunmu was sure of one thing. No way were there 37 players better than him in this draft.
If he’s entering the NBA with a bit of chip on his shoulder, the Illinois star guard can take some comfort knowing he will be playing for his hometown team.
The Chicago Bulls drafted Dosunmu with the No. 38 overall pick on Thursday, adding an aggressive backcourt scorer who helped the Illini emerge as one of the nation’s best teams.
“This is like an unreal feeling,” he said. “I can’t really explain how I’m feeling right now. I’ve just got to let it die down. I grew up watching Chicago every day, every game.”
A Chicago product who played at Morgan Park High, Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists as a junior and helped lead Illinois to the Big Ten Tournament championship last season. The top-seeded Illini lost to Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a struggling Dosunmu finished with nine points and six turnovers.
The Bulls traded their first-round pick to Orlando as part of the midseason deal for Nikola Vucevic, assuming the two-time All-Star center would help them make a playoff run last year. It didn’t work out that way.
The Bulls finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 31-41, two games behind Charlotte for the final play-in spot and out of the postseason for the fourth straight year.
- The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell and the rights to first-round pick Isaiah Jackson. The Lakers will also receive second-round picks from the Wizards in 2024 and 2028.
- The Timberwolves sent point guard Ricky Rubio to Cleveland in exchange for forward Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round pick and cash.