NBA: Bucks select Seton Hall forward, Greek swingman in NBA draft

He sat out the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals – the Bucks won both contests to take the series 4-2 – but returned for the next series and ended up earning NBA Finals MVP honors. Antetokounmpo averaged an astounding 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5 assists to help the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 4-2 and earn their first championship in 50 years.

Horst didn’t speculate on a possible return date for guard Donte DiVincenzo, who tore a ligament in his left ankle in Game 3 of a first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat and missed the rest of the postseason.

“It’s too early to know,” Horst said. “He’s ahead of where he should be at this time and doing an incredible job right now, but it’s still hard to tell what the timeline would be.”

Ayo Dosunmu was sure of one thing. No way were there 37 players better than him in this draft.

If he’s entering the NBA with a bit of chip on his shoulder, the Illinois star guard can take some comfort knowing he will be playing for his hometown team.

The Chicago Bulls drafted Dosunmu with the No. 38 overall pick on Thursday, adding an aggressive backcourt scorer who helped the Illini emerge as one of the nation’s best teams.