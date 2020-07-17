NBA: Bucks guard Bledsoe tests positive for the coronavirus

Harden is a virtual cinch to win his third consecutive scoring title. He's averaging 34.4 points, well ahead of second-place Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. Beal, who isn't participating in the restart because of an injury, finished the season averaging 30.5 points.

The only way Harden could fall below Beal's average is if he played in all eight of Houston's remaining games and scored a total of 11 points or fewer. If Harden played in seven of the eight games and went completely scoreless in each, he would still finish ahead of Beal.

Harden would become the seventh player in NBA history to win at least three consecutive scoring crowns, joining George Mikan, Neil Johnston, Wilt Chamberlain, George Gervin, Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant.

• Denver guard Will Barton said Friday that he decided against wearing a social justice message on the back of his jersey at the NBA restart because he does not believe it those actions will make enough of a real impact.

Many NBA players took advantage of the chance to wear a saying like "Black Lives Matter" or "Equality" on the backs of their jerseys for the season that will resume July 30 at Walt Disney World.