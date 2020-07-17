NBA: Bucks guard Bledsoe tests positive for the coronavirus

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, but has said he doesn't have any symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
Bledsoe hasn't been with the team since they reported to Orlando last week, the Journal Sentinel reported.
The Bucks began a second training camp early this month, but shut it down after someone from the organization tested positive for the coronovirus. They didn't name the person at the time.
Bledsoe is among other NBA players to announce positive COVID-19 tests since teams started reporting to the bubble at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex last week, including Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes and Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon.
Bledsoe is averaging 15.4 points 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season.
All 22 NBA teams invited to conclude the season will play eight games before the postseason begins.
Notes
NBA scoring leader James Harden of the Houston Rockets practiced with his team for the first time in more than four months Thursday, saying his arrival at the league's restart bubble at Walt Disney World was delayed by family issues.
Harden came to Disney earlier this week, satisfied his league-mandated quarantine requirements and got cleared to participate.
"I'm happy I'm here," Harden said. "It felt actually really, really good to be out here with the guys, getting after it, just pushing our way. Every single day is going to be a new challenge for us."
Harden has been working out, but said Thursday was his first time playing actual 5-on-5, contact-laden basketball in more than a month.
"I pushed myself through it today," Harden said.
Harden's arrival means Houston finally has half of its starting backcourt at Disney. On Monday, guard Russell Westbrook revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.
It's not known when Westbrook will be ready to arrive. But Harden wasted no time in impressing his teammates.
"He looked good," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said. "He probably was rusty for about 30 seconds. ... A good beginning."
Rockets guard Ben McLeMore was more succinct.
"Same James. ... Didn't miss a beat," McLeMore said.
D'Antoni didn't expect Harden to do much 5-on-5 work initially, figuring he would need some time to build up his wind. But Harden arrived fully ready, in D'Antoni's eyes, showing that whatever regimen he was following had paid off.
"James is smart," D'Antoni said. "He knows his body. He knows what he needs to do. He'll come over late at night if he needs extra shooting or if he needs extra running, he'll do it. But he loves to play. He's the ultimate professional on what he needs to do to get ready. So, I trust him totally."
Harden is a virtual cinch to win his third consecutive scoring title. He's averaging 34.4 points, well ahead of second-place Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. Beal, who isn't participating in the restart because of an injury, finished the season averaging 30.5 points.
The only way Harden could fall below Beal's average is if he played in all eight of Houston's remaining games and scored a total of 11 points or fewer. If Harden played in seven of the eight games and went completely scoreless in each, he would still finish ahead of Beal.
Harden would become the seventh player in NBA history to win at least three consecutive scoring crowns, joining George Mikan, Neil Johnston, Wilt Chamberlain, George Gervin, Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant.
• Denver guard Will Barton said Friday that he decided against wearing a social justice message on the back of his jersey at the NBA restart because he does not believe it those actions will make enough of a real impact.
Many NBA players took advantage of the chance to wear a saying like "Black Lives Matter" or "Equality" on the backs of their jerseys for the season that will resume July 30 at Walt Disney World.
"At the end of the day, none of these platforms are going to be enough," Barton said. "If we think just us going out there, putting names on the back of our jerseys and still talking about it in the media is going to fix anything, we're fooling ourselves."
The majority of players in the league, including 14 members of the Nuggets, will wear jerseys bearing some sort of message. Some, such as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, declined the opportunity for various reasons.
"It doesn't matter if we have a statement on the back of our jersey," Los Angeles Clippers forward and reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard said earlier this week. "It's about doing the work."
Barton said he wasn't unhappy with the options that were presented to players. There were 29 choices for the backs of jerseys, with the NBA and National Basketball Players Association saying the idea was to continue raising awareness on matters such as police brutality and systemic racism.
Barton is a native of the Baltimore area, and said he's active where he's from through conversations with schools and YMCAs. He believes efforts like those have more impact than putting words on the back of a jersey.
"I'm always in the trenches," Barton said. "I'm always talking to them ... so I'm just going to continue to do that."
