NBA: Bucks, Giannis win Eastern showdown

Giannis Antetokounmpo came up big in overtime, and then took a seat — right on the court.
Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 32 points in the extra session to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at Philadelphia in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams.
After being hounded by Philadelphia All-Star Ben Simmons for most of the game, Antetokounmpo found his offense late with Simmons in foul trouble.
He scored 10 straight Bucks points, the last a 10-foot jumper in the lane that pushed Milwaukee’s lead to 105-98 with 1:11 left in overtime. He sat on the court near the 76ers bench after the bucket, drawing boos from the fans.
“I haven’t seen that, that’s what I felt like I wanted to do at the time,” he said. “I was just trying to have fun and enjoy the moment.”
The 76ers weren’t thrilled with the show of joy.
“I wanted to go and Stone Cold Stunner him, but I already had one tech,” Philadelphia’s Dwight Howard said. “He had a hell of a game. I don’t want to talk trash or say anything negative, but we’ll see him again.”
With P.J. Tucker reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a trade with Houston, Donte DiVincenzo scored 20 points and Jrue Holiday added 19 for the Bucks, who have won five in a row and 10 of 11.
Milwaukee’s D.J. Augustin and D.J. Wilson, who according to ESPN will be traded to the Rockets, did not play. Torrey Craig, reportedly headed to Phoenix in a separate deal to clear salary space for Tucker, also sat out.
Antetokounmpo finished with 15 rebounds and five assists, ending a streak of three straight triple-doubles. The two-time MVP had just four points and four shots, including a 3-point attempt that was woefully short, in the opening 24 minutes.
That changed in overtime.
“I just tried to be aggressive,” he said. “There are going to be times when I have to be aggressive and go downhill and there are times when I have to find my teammates.”
Tobias Harris scored 19 points and Danny Green added 18 for Philadelphia, which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Philadelphia All-Star Joel Embiid sat for the third straight game with a bruised left knee. Simmons had 13 points and 12 assists and hit a late 3-pointer.
The Bucks (26-14) pulled within 1½ games of the East-leading 76ers (28-13).
Note
The Bucks traded reserve forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday for cash.
Craig, 30, gives Phoenix a strong defensive player with postseason experience. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 18.5 minutes last season in his third year with Denver but never found a consistent role in the Bucks’ rotation.
SPURS 106, BULLS 99: At Chicago, Jakob Poeltl tied a career high with 20 points and set one with 16 rebounds and San Antonio used a huge fourth quarter to win.
The Spurs trailed by 23 in the second quarter and were down 58-40 after their lowest-scoring first half of the season. But they dominated Chicago 39-19 in the fourth to come away with their second straight win after losing three of four.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 29 points.