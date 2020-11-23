NBA: Bucks continue to bolster their bench

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst filled out his team’s bench Sunday, agreeing to two-year contracts with shooting guard Bryn Forbes and forward Torrey Craig.
Forbes, 27, has spent all four of his NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, for whom he started 143 of 145 games over the past two seasons and averaged 11.5 points on 44% shooting, including 40.8% from 3-point range.
With Milwaukee, Forbes is expected to start the season in a reserve role behind Donte DiVincenzo, who remains with the Bucks after the botched sign-and-trade for Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic earlier last week. But if he shoots the way he has, especially from distance, he should have no problem finding playing time in coach Mike Budenholzer’s system.
Craig became available on Saturday when the Denver Nuggets withdrew their qualifying offer, which converted Craig from a restricted free agent to an unrestricted one. The Bucks, despite having limited money to work with under the NBA’s hard salary cap, moved quickly to get a commitment from Craig.
Craig, 29, is a 6-foot-7 wing who spent his first three professional seasons with the Nuggets. A career 45.1% shooter, he averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game last season and made 32.6% of his 3-point attempts.
The moves Sunday seemed to cement the intention to move on from Kyle Korver, Sterling Brown and G League MVP Frank Mason III. On Sunday, Brown reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets while the Bucks rescinded their qualifying offer to Mason, making him an unrestricted free agent.
The signings cap off a busy week for Horst. He opened the offseason Monday by acquiring point guard Jrue Holiday in a blockbuster deal with the New Orleans Pelicans and followed that with another blockbuster that would have sent DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to Sacramento for Bogdanovic.
That deal fell apart less than 48 hours later due to reported disinterest from Bogdanovic and is now being investigated for potential tampering by the league.
After dealing Milwaukee’s first-round pick (No. 24 overall) to New Orleans for Holiday, Horst used a pair of second-round selections to add forward Jordan Nwora and guard Sam Merrill in the draft Wednesday night, then waived Ilyasova to shave $7 million off the team’s payroll.
Some of that savings went toward bringing reserve guard Pat Connaughton back on a three-year, $16 million contract. Horst followed that move by signing point guard D.J. Augustin to a three-year, $21 million deal and forward Bobby Portis to a two-year, $7.5 million contract.
Sunday also marked the first day Horst could officially offer forward Giannis Antetokounmpo a five-year “supermax” contract extension, believed to be worth approximately $250 million.
The two-time and reigning Most Valuable Player has until Dec. 21 to accept the offer or decline it and play out the final season of the four-year, $100 million extension he signed in 2016 and become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
• Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bucks on Monday announced that games at Fiserv Forum for the 2020-21 season will be held without fans until further notice, in accordance with state and local guidelines.
The health and safety of fans, players, coaches, and team and arena staff are the organization’s top priorities, the team said.
The Bucks said they will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to evaluate a potential return for fans in some capacity later this season.
TRAIL BLAZERS: Portland re-signed 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony.
It was one of several anticipated moves that Portland formally announced Sunday. The Blazers also re-signed forward Rodney Hood, who was injured for much of last season, and signed free-agent forward Derrick Jones Jr.
Anthony, a 17-year NBA veteran, averaged 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 58 games with the Blazers this season. He signed with Portland last November after being out of the game for a year.
Anthony has 26,446 career points, ranking him 15th on the NBA’s career list. Over the span of his career, he has averaged 23.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He was also on four Olympic teams.
Anthony played seven-plus seasons for the Nuggets before being traded in 2011 to the New York Knicks, where he spent six-plus seasons. He also has played one season each with Oklahoma City and Houston. The Rockets traded him to Chicago in January 2019 but the Bulls cut him before he played a game.
Hood averaged 11.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 21 games, all starts, with the Blazers last season before he tore his left Achilles tendon. He did not play with Portland in the bubble in Florida.
LEAGUE: Pope Francis lauded a delegation of NBA players who met with him at the Vatican as "champions" and said he supported their work on addressing social injustice.
Five players — Marco Belinelli, former Milwaukee Buck Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, current Buck Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined by NBA players' union executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti.
The union said the players spoke about their "individual and collective efforts addressing social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities." Belinelli addressed the pope in Italian, and the group presented the pope with gifts such as a commemorative basketball, a union-produced book highlighting efforts players have taken and an Orlando Magic jersey.
The audience was held days before a book comes out in which Pope Francis supports demands for racial justice, specifically the actions taken following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May. A police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee against his neck for minutes while Floyd said he couldn't breathe.
Brown, in his remarks to the pope, told him about what he and the Milwaukee Bucks went through in the NBA's restart bubble — particularly when they decided to sit out a playoff game against Orlando in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
"It was raw and emotional for our team," Brown told the pope.
Brown sued officials in Milwaukee after getting taken to the ground, shocked with a Taser and arrested during an encounter with police in 2018, contending in that lawsuit that police used excessive force and targeted him because he is Black. A settlement where Brown would receive $750,000 plus an admission from the city that his civil rights were violated was agreed to this month.
"We are extremely honored to have had this opportunity to come to the Vatican and share our experiences with Pope Francis," Korver said. "His openness and eagerness to discuss these issues was inspiring and a reminder that our work has had a global impact and must continue moving forward."
