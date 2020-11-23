NBA: Bucks continue to bolster their bench

• Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bucks on Monday announced that games at Fiserv Forum for the 2020-21 season will be held without fans until further notice, in accordance with state and local guidelines.

The health and safety of fans, players, coaches, and team and arena staff are the organization’s top priorities, the team said.

The Bucks said they will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to evaluate a potential return for fans in some capacity later this season.

TRAIL BLAZERS: Portland re-signed 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

It was one of several anticipated moves that Portland formally announced Sunday. The Blazers also re-signed forward Rodney Hood, who was injured for much of last season, and signed free-agent forward Derrick Jones Jr.

Anthony, a 17-year NBA veteran, averaged 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 58 games with the Blazers this season. He signed with Portland last November after being out of the game for a year.

Anthony has 26,446 career points, ranking him 15th on the NBA’s career list. Over the span of his career, he has averaged 23.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He was also on four Olympic teams.