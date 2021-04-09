NBA: Bucks can't find range in loss

Luka Doncic scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 17 rebounds playing on consecutive days for the first time in two months and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Bucks 116-101 on Thursday night.

Porzingis scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including consecutive 3-pointers right after returning to the game before Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo collided on a rebound and the loose ball fell to the 7-foot-3 Latvian for an easy dunk.

DiVincenzo scored 22 points and Bobby Portis had 20 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Bucks. They dropped to 1-2 without reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, out with left knee soreness.

Already missing their star, the Bucks had rough shooting nights from Khris Middleton (14 points) and Jrue Holiday (13), who were a combined 12 of 43 from the field. Milwaukee shot 38% while finishing its second six-game road trip, the longest of the season, with the same 3-3 record as the first.

BULLS 122, RAPTORS 113: At Tampa, Fla., Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine each scored 22 points and Chicago earned its third straight victory.

LaVine also had 15 assists, and Lauri Markkanen came off the bench to score 18 points, making eight of 10 shots.

Chris Boucher scored a career-high 38 points and had 19 rebounds for the Raptors. They have lost 15 of 18. Pascal Siakam added 27 points and eight rebounds for Toronto.

