NBA: Bucks can increase capacity next week

It's also already drawing major interest from some NBA stars who have yet to taste Olympic gold. Kawhi Leonard said this week he intends to play if healthy this summer, and Stephen Curry has long said he would like the chance to compete in the Olympics. Curry has won a gold medal in a Basketball World Cup, but never been on the Olympic stage.

There will be no tryouts. USA Basketball will pare the list to a 12-person Olympic team by early summer. These decisions will be made by a selection committee and based in part on player availability and health. Training camp will start with player arrivals in Las Vegas on July 2 while the NBA playoffs are ongoing, and the Olympics start July 23. That's just one day after the potential date of Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The U.S. is scheduled to play as many as five games in Las Vegas before leaving for Tokyo on July 19. The Americans, who are seeking a fourth consecutive gold meda, open the Olympics against France on July 25.

James, if he chooses to play, could join Carmelo Anthony as the only men's players to make four U.S. Olympic teams. He has said in recent months he will consider the opportunity, noting the lure of playing for U.S. coach Gregg Popovich is a factor.