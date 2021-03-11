NBA: Bucks can increase capacity next week

The Milwaukee Bucks are increasing the number of fans who can attend their home games.
Bucks officials announced Thursday that the Milwaukee Health Department has approved a plan to allow a maximum attendance of 18% of Fiserv Forum’s seating capacity, which is approximately 3,280 fans
The change will take effect March 20 when the Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs.
The Bucks have been playing home games with fans filling 10% of Fiserv Forum’s seating capacity, which adds up to about 1,800 spectators.
There were no fans at Fiserv Forum for the start of the season. The Bucks began allowing spectators during an eight-game homestand that began Feb. 16, and they’ve been playing with fans filling 10% of the seating capacity since Feb. 21.
The NBA has fined Meyers Leonard $50,000, the maximum allowed by league policy, and suspended him from using all Miami Heat facilities and activities for one week in response to his use of an anti-Semitic term.
Commissioner Adam Silver, in announcing those sanctions, also said that he believes Leonard "is genuinely remorseful" for using the slur.
Leonard will also be required by the league to participate in a cultural diversity program. He has already met with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish organization that works to stop extremism and delivers anti-bias education.
Under the league's collective bargaining agreement, Silver could not exceed $50,000 as a fine for "any statement having, or that was designed to have, an effect prejudicial or detrimental to the best interests of basketball" He is permitted to combine the fine with a suspension, and since Leonard is already out for the remainder of the season with an injury his salary will not be affected.
It was not immediately clear how the penalties issued by the NBA would affect Leonard's standing with the team going forward. The Heat, within hours of the video coming out, said Leonard would be away from the team indefinitely.
Leonard apologized Tuesday for using the term, insisting he did not know what it meant when he used it one day earlier. The video drew sharp rebukes from league officials, members of other teams, celebrities and even athletes from other sports.
• USA Basketball is a step closer to choosing the team that will play in this summer's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, releasing the names of 57 players who are part of the pool to fill the squad.
Among the group: 15 players who have already won Olympic gold medals for the U.S., including three-time gold winner LeBron James and two-time gold medalists Kevin Durant and Chris Paul.
The other past gold medalists under consideration for spots this summer are Harrison Barnes, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Paul George, Draymond Green, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook.
It's also already drawing major interest from some NBA stars who have yet to taste Olympic gold. Kawhi Leonard said this week he intends to play if healthy this summer, and Stephen Curry has long said he would like the chance to compete in the Olympics. Curry has won a gold medal in a Basketball World Cup, but never been on the Olympic stage.
There will be no tryouts. USA Basketball will pare the list to a 12-person Olympic team by early summer. These decisions will be made by a selection committee and based in part on player availability and health. Training camp will start with player arrivals in Las Vegas on July 2 while the NBA playoffs are ongoing, and the Olympics start July 23. That's just one day after the potential date of Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
The U.S. is scheduled to play as many as five games in Las Vegas before leaving for Tokyo on July 19. The Americans, who are seeking a fourth consecutive gold meda, open the Olympics against France on July 25.
James, if he chooses to play, could join Carmelo Anthony as the only men's players to make four U.S. Olympic teams. He has said in recent months he will consider the opportunity, noting the lure of playing for U.S. coach Gregg Popovich is a factor.
Those additions, who were not part of the pool created in early 2020 in anticipation of an Olympics happening last summer, are: New Orleans' Zion Williamson, Miami's Duncan Robinson, Cleveland's Jarrett Allen, Detroit's Jerami Grant, Brooklyn's Blake Griffin, Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday, Chicago's Zach LaVine, New York's Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, Toronto's Fred VanVleet, Atlanta's Trae Young and the Houston trio of Eric Gordon, John Wall and Christian Wood. Jordan, who now plays for Brooklyn, is also a newcomer to the pool even though he was on the 2016 Olympic team.
All 44 players that were announced as part of the original pool last year remain, with two exceptions: Golden State's Klay Thompson is recovering from Achilles surgery, and Boston's Marcus Smart, who has battled injuries as well throughout much of this season.
The players back from last year's pool are: Bam Adebayo, LaMarcus Aldridge, Barnes, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Butler, Mike Conley, Curry, Davis, DeRozan, Andre Drummond, Durant, George, Green, Harden, Montrezl Harrell, Joe Harris, Tobias Harris, Gordon Hayward, Dwight Howard, Brandon Ingram, Irving, James, Kyle Kuzma, Leonard, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Love, Lowry, JaVale McGee, Khris Middleton, Donovan Mitchell, Victor Oladipo, Paul, Mason Plumlee, Jayson Tatum, Myles Turner, Kemba Walker, Westbrook and Derrick White.