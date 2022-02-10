NBA: Bucks add Ibaka, ship DiVincenzo as part of four-team trade at the deadline

The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings agreed to a four-team deal involving seven players ahead of Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Bucks acquired Serge Ibaka from the Clippers as part of the four-team trade that also sends former No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley from the Kings to the Pistons, sources told Wojnarowski.

As part of the deal, Donte DiVincenzo was sent from the Bucks to the Kings. The Pistons sent Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles to the Kings. And the Pistons will send two future second-round picks to the Bucks, sources said.

The Bucks are also sending Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood to the Clippers in the four-team deal, sources said.

Ibaka adds depth to the defending champion Bucks’ frontline. The 32-year-old has Finals experience with the Raptors and Thunder. In 35 games with the Clippers this season, Ibaka is averaging 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over 15.4 minutes.

DiVincenzo, the fourth-year swingman, started 66 games with the Bucks last season before an ankle injury derailed his 2020-21 campaign and sidelined him to begin this season. He’s averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 17 games this season. The move comes two days after the Kings added Domantas Sabonis in a trade with the Pacers.

Harden, Simmons get their trade

Ben Simmons got his wish, a trade out of Philadelphia. The 76ers got their second superstar, with James Harden coming over in a blockbuster multiplayer trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sixers sent Simmons, their disgruntled star, guard Seth Curry and center Andre Drummond to the Nets in a deal for Harden. The Sixers also will get Paul Millsap and the Nets get draft picks, according to people with direct knowledge of the decision.

The move was confirmed Thursday by the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The move came just five days after coach Steve Nash said the Nets wouldn't trade Harden and only 13 months after they acquired the 2018 NBA MVP to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

But Harden could have left this summer as a free agent and the Nets decided it wasn't worth the risk to wait, ending their Big Three experiment after the trio played only 16 games together.

Simmons did not play this season for the Sixers in the wake of a trade demand centered largely around hurt feelings coming off last season’s playoff loss. Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists over four seasons with Philadelphia, which drafted him out of LSU, where he played only one season.

His defining moment as a Sixer came when he passed up a wide-open dunk against Atlanta in the second round of last year’s playoffs that would have tied the game late in Game 7.

Simmons was hurt by criticism from teammate Joel Embiid and coach Doc Rivers over his role in Philly’s early postseason exit.

Simmons made a surprise return to the Sixers shortly before the season opened, but was promptly kicked out of practice and suspended for one game. The punishment didn’t matter, the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft had no intention of ever playing. He later cited mental health concerns.

Harden was set to miss his fourth straight game Thursday with a hamstring injury while trade rumors intensified.

The Nets acquired the three-time scoring champion from the Houston Rockets in a deal last January, with the idea that Harden, Durant and Irving would be too potent to stop. The Nets loaded up for a title run with three of the highest-paid players in the league but a championship run with them never materialized.

Harden and Irving were both hurt last year in the playoffs and the Nets lost in the second round to eventual champion Milwaukee. With Irving not joining the Nets until December and Durant injured in January, the Nets got only two games out of their Big Three this season.

They are 2-10 since Durant sprained his left knee, an injury that could keep him out until after the All-Star break. With Irving ineligible to play in home games because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 as mandated by New York City, it placed a heavy burden on Harden. Harden can become a free agent after the season, though he could pick up his $47.3 million player option.

Kristaps on the move

The Dallas Mavericks are sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, a person with knowledge of the trade said Thursday.

The deal was reached not long before the NBA trading deadline and ends the plan to pair Porzingis with fellow European and young Dallas star Luka Doncic. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been announced.

Porzingis has missed the past five games with a right knee injury and has been sidelined for 21 of 55 games this season because of various injuries and a positive COVID-19 test.

Doncic and Porzingis never established the bond the club hoped would develop when Dallas acquired Porzingis in a trade with the New York Knicks before the deadline in 2019.

At the time of the trade, Porzingis was still recovering from surgery for a torn ligament in his left knee not long after he was named an All-Star with the Knicks in 2018. He made his Dallas debut in 2019-20 but remained injury-prone in two-plus seasons with the Mavericks.

The 26-year-old Porzingis signed a $158 million, five-year contract with the Mavericks before ever playing for them. The 7-foot-3 Latvian averaged 20 points and 8.8 rebounds in 134 games with Dallas.

Boston salary dump

The Boston Celtics announced they've traded guard PJ Dozier and forward Bol Bol, along with a future second-round pick and cash to the Orlando Magic on Thursday in exchange for a protected 2023 second-round pick.

Dozier and Bol came to Boston in January from Denver as part of a three-team trade that also involved San Antonio. Neither has seen action for the Celtics. Dozier is out for the season following surgery for a torn ligament in his left knee. Bol is recovering from right foot surgery.

Boston entered the day about $3 million over the salary cap as the league's trade deadline loomed. It was in danger of being hit with the “repeater tax” for being over the cap threshold in three out of four seasons. The 2021-22 salaries of Dozier ($1.9 million) and Bol ($2.1 million) will keep Boston from incurring that luxury tax penalty.

Hornets add Harrell

The Charlotte Hornets have acquired power forward/center Montrezl Harrell from the Washington Wizards for veteran backup point guard Ish Smith, second-year forward Vernon Carey Jr. and a future second-round draft pick, said a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday because the deal has not been announced.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has been looking to add a center who can score and defend for quite some time. Harrell is 6-foot-7, but has a 7-foot-4 wingspan and he’s expected to play both power forward and center.

Center Mason Plumlee was acquired this offseason to help bridge the gap after big men Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo were not retained as unrestricted free agents.

The 28-year-old Harrell is a Tarboro, North Carolina native and is averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 46 games this season for the Wizards while shooting 64.5% from the field. During his seven years in the NBA, Harrell has averaged 13 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Harrell's best season came in 2019 with the Los Angeles Clippers when he averaged a career-best 18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0