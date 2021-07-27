NBA: Bryn Forbes and other notes

Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes has declined his player option for the 2021-22 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, according to media reports.
ESPN first reported the move on Tuesday.
Forbes played a significant role off the bench as the Bucks delivered the franchise’s first NBA championship in 50 years. He had his most efficient NBA season in several offensive categories, including 3-point percentage and true shooting percentage.
Forbes, 28, was fourth in the NBA in 3-point shooting (45.2%)—and third best among players with 200-plus attempts. Forbes averaged 12.2 points on 48% 3-point shooting in February when starting guard Jrue Holiday was sidelined.
In the postseason, Forbes’ impact was felt most significantly in the first-round series sweep of the Miami Heat. He made seven 3-pointers in the clinching game, most for Milwaukee since Ray Allen made nine 3-pointers in the 2001 Eastern Conference finals Game 6 against Philadelphia.
For the regular season, Forbes averaged 10 points in 19 minutes a game. Forbes played his first four NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before joining the Bucks in free agency a year ago. He was an All-Big 10 players at Michigan State in college.
- The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for center Steven Adams, guard and former Milwaukee Buck Eric Bledsoe and a swap of multiple draft choices, a person familiar with the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no trade can become official until Aug. 6.
The trade, first reported by ESPN, sends New Orleans’ 10th and 40th overall draft choices to Memphis for the Grizzlies’ 17th and 51st overall picks this year.
Memphis also will receive a protected 2022 first-round choice from New Orleans.
The deal comes on the heels of New Orleans’ decision to hire Willie Green, their third head coach in three seasons, as the franchise faces mounting pressure to inspire confidence in star forward Zion Williamson after missing the playoffs his first two NBA campaigns.
Valanciunas has played nine seasons in the NBA, averaging 12.9 and 9.2 points per game. The 29-year-old center from Lithuania has spent his past three seasons with Memphis. Last season, he averaged 17.1 points and 12.5 rebounds to help the Grizzlies reach the playoffs.
The deal clears the way for young Pelicans guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr. — both first-round draft choices in the past two years — to see more playing time.
The move also gives New Orleans more than $20 million in additional space under the salary cap heading into free agency. Valanciunas is due $14 million this season, while Bledsoe is set to earn $18 million and Adams $17 million.
Bledsoe is an 11-year veteran who averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and and 3.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Pelicans, who had acquired him from Milwaukee during the 2020 offseason as part of a trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Bucks.
Adams is an eight-year veteran who averaged 8.9 rebounds and 7.6 points for New Orleans last season after spending his first seven NBA campaigns with Oklahoma City.
- The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking to add talent around stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis following their first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference playoffs.
Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Dinwiddie and Chris Paul have been mentioned as possible targets for the Lakers, but talks with the Kings regarding a trade for Buddy Hield have reportedly gained some traction. Sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania the Kings and Lakers have discussed a deal that would send Hield to Los Angeles and bring Kyle Kuzma to Sacramento.
Hield, 28, averaged 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season. He shot 40.6% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, down from 43.1% in 2017-18 and 42.7% in 2018-19.
Hield is entering the second year of the four-year, $86 million contract he signed in 2020. He is owed $22.5 million in 2021-21, $20.5 million in 2022-23 and $18.6 million in the final year of the deal.
Kuzma, 26, averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds last season. He had his two best seasons under Kings coach Luke Walton, who coached the Lakers from 2016-19. Kuzma, a 6-foot-10, 221-pound small forward, averaged 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds as a rookie in 2017-18. He averaged a career-high 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 2018-19.
Kuzma is entering the first year of a three-year, $39 million contract with the Lakers. He is scheduled to earn $13 million each of the next three years.