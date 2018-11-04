Bucks 144, Kings 109
SACRAMENTO (109)
Shumpert 2-8 0-0 5, Bjelica 2-8 0-0 4, Cauley-Stein 2-3 2-6 6, Fox 6-14 0-0 15, Hield 8-15 1-1 19, Jackson 9-12 0-0 22, Bagley III 3-10 4-9 11, Labissiere 0-1 2-2 2, Giles III 2-6 0-0 4, Koufos 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 3-8 0-2 6, Ferrell 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 2-2 11. Totals 42-95 11-22 109.<
MILWAUKEE (144)
Middleton 3-12 3-3 12, Antetokounmpo 8-11 9-12 26, Lopez 2-9 2-2 8, Bledsoe 6-11 4-4 17, Brogdon 5-11 1-1 13, Ilyasova 4-7 4-4 15, Maker 1-5 0-0 3, Henson 4-7 0-0 10, Dellavedova 0-1 2-2 2, Brown 2-3 4-4 8, DiVincenzo 2-5 0-0 5, Connaughton 5-8 0-0 13, Snell 4-5 1-1 12. Totals 46-95 30-33 144.<
Sacramento;30;20;32;27;—;109
Milwaukee;39;33;36;36;—;144
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 14-36 (Jackson 4-7, Williams 3-3, Fox 3-5, Hield 2-5, Bagley III 1-3, Shumpert 1-5, Bjelica 0-1, Labissiere 0-1, Ferrell 0-1, Mason 0-5), Milwaukee 22-56 (Snell 3-3, Connaughton 3-4, Ilyasova 3-5, Middleton 3-8, Brogdon 2-5, Henson 2-5, Lopez 2-9, Antetokounmpo 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-4, Maker 1-4, Bledsoe 1-5, Dellavedova 0-1, Brown 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 44 (Shumpert 7), Milwaukee 56 (Antetokounmpo 15). Assists—Sacramento 24 (Mason, Fox 6), Milwaukee 30 (Antetokounmpo 11). Total Fouls—Sacramento 26, Milwaukee 20. A—17,341 (17,500).
Nets 122, 76ers 97
PHILADELPHIA (97)
Covington 1-5 2-3 4, Saric 3-6 8-8 14, Embiid 4-8 8-10 16, Simmons 8-11 4-9 20, Fultz 3-8 3-4 9, Muscala 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Shamet 3-6 4-5 12, McConnell 1-2 0-0 2, Redick 6-13 2-2 15, Korkmaz 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-65 31-41 97.<
BROOKLYN (122)
Harris 4-6 0-0 11, Dudley 2-4 0-0 4, Allen 5-7 5-6 15, Russell 10-21 0-0 21, LeVert 8-20 3-4 20, Hollis-Jefferson 9-14 3-5 21, Faried 1-1 0-0 2, Kurucs 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Napier 1-5 0-0 3, Dinwiddie 4-10 2-3 12, Crabbe 2-9 0-0 5, Musa 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 50-105 13-18 122.<
Philadelphia;21;26;28;22;—;97
Brooklyn;18;33;41;30;—;122
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 4-20 (Shamet 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Redick 1-6, Muscala 0-1, Embiid 0-1, Korkmaz 0-1, Saric 0-2, Covington 0-3), Brooklyn 9-28 (Harris 3-4, Dinwiddie 2-2, Napier 1-3, LeVert 1-3, Crabbe 1-6, Russell 1-6, Dudley 0-1, Kurucs 0-1, Musa 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 46 (Embiid 15), Brooklyn 38 (Allen 10). Assists—Philadelphia 16 (Embiid 4), Brooklyn 27 (Dinwiddie 8). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 21, Brooklyn 28. A—12,826 (17,732).
Wizards 108, Knicks 95
NEW YORK (95)
Dotson 5-11 1-1 11, Vonleh 1-2 0-0 2, M.Robinson 3-6 4-4 10, Ntilikina 3-7 0-0 6, Hardaway Jr. 2-10 2-4 7, Thomas 2-6 0-0 5, Hezonja 4-9 0-0 10, Kornet 0-1 0-0 0, Kanter 8-14 2-2 18, Burke 6-13 0-0 13, Mudiay 1-5 2-3 4, Trier 4-8 1-2 9, Baker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-93 12-16 95.<
WASHINGTON (108)
Oubre Jr. 3-8 2-4 9, Morris 5-14 6-6 16, Howard 4-9 2-4 10, Wall 9-16 5-7 26, Beal 7-14 7-8 22, Brown Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Green 5-13 4-4 14, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Satoransky 1-3 2-2 4, Rivers 1-2 2-4 5, McRae 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-83 30-39 108.<
New York;17;33;28;17;—;95
Washington;24;34;23;27;—;108
3-Point Goals—New York 5-27 (Hezonja 2-5, Burke 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Hardaway Jr. 1-3, Vonleh 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Kornet 0-1, Baker 0-1, Mudiay 0-2, Dotson 0-3, Ntilikina 0-4), Washington 6-26 (Wall 3-6, Rivers 1-2, Oubre Jr. 1-3, Beal 1-7, Smith 0-1, Green 0-2, Morris 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 51 (Kanter 12), Washington 47 (Howard 10). Assists—New York 19 (Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina 4), Washington 21 (Wall 7). Total Fouls—New York 28, Washington 18. Technicals—Trier, M.Robinson, Wall. A—16,679 (20,356).
Magic 117, Spurs 110
ORLANDO (117)
Iwundu 0-4 2-2 2, Gordon 11-20 0-0 26, Vucevic 6-11 1-3 13, Augustin 6-10 5-6 18, Fournier 7-15 0-0 16, Martin 1-2 3-3 5, Bamba 6-11 0-0 12, Ross 6-12 2-2 17, Grant 3-4 0-2 8, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-91 13-18 117.<
SAN ANTONIO (110)
Cunningham 0-3 0-0 0, Bertans 3-10 0-0 8, Aldridge 6-14 2-2 14, Forbes 5-13 1-1 13, DeRozan 9-16 6-6 25, Pondexter 1-2 3-3 5, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 0-0 2-2 2, Gasol 4-7 3-6 12, Mills 6-14 0-0 16, Belinelli 4-9 5-5 15. Totals 38-88 22-25 110.<
Orlando;36;27;28;26;—;117
San Antonio;26;28;20;36;—;110
3-Point Goals—Orlando 12-32 (Gordon 4-10, Ross 3-6, Grant 2-2, Fournier 2-8, Augustin 1-3, Vucevic 0-1, Bamba 0-1, Simmons 0-1), San Antonio 12-35 (Mills 4-9, Belinelli 2-5, Forbes 2-5, Bertans 2-7, Gasol 1-2, DeRozan 1-4, Cunningham 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Pondexter 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 43 (Bamba 11), San Antonio 43 (Gasol 8). Assists—Orlando 29 (Augustin, Fournier 7), San Antonio 25 (DeRozan, Gasol 5). Total Fouls—Orlando 22, San Antonio 21. A—18,354 (18,581).
Suns 102, Grizzlies 100
MEMPHIS (100)
K.Anderson 5-6 0-1 10, Jackson Jr. 1-2 2-2 4, Gasol 2-13 3-3 7, Conley 3-16 5-6 12, Temple 3-5 2-3 8, Casspi 1-2 0-0 2, Rabb 1-1 0-0 2, Mack 7-10 5-8 21, Selden 2-2 0-0 6, D.Brooks 7-10 1-2 17, M.Brooks 4-9 3-4 11. Totals 36-76 21-29 100.<
PHOENIX (102)
Ariza 5-10 4-4 16, R.Anderson 2-7 0-0 5, Ayton 3-4 3-4 9, Canaan 4-7 2-3 13, Booker 7-17 9-10 25, Bridges 5-6 0-0 14, Jackson 2-2 2-2 6, Holmes 2-2 1-1 5, Okobo 2-6 0-0 5, Crawford 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 33-64 22-26 102.<
Memphis;28;28;25;19;—;100
Phoenix;21;31;25;25;—;102
3-Point Goals—Memphis 7-23 (Selden 2-2, D.Brooks 2-3, Mack 2-3, Conley 1-5, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Casspi 0-1, Temple 0-2, M.Brooks 0-2, Gasol 0-4), Phoenix 14-32 (Bridges 4-5, Canaan 3-5, Ariza 2-6, Booker 2-8, Okobo 1-2, Crawford 1-2, R.Anderson 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 30 (Gasol 8), Phoenix 37 (Ariza 9). Assists—Memphis 19 (Conley 5), Phoenix 25 (Booker 7). Total Fouls—Memphis 21, Phoenix 27. Technicals—D.Brooks. A—13,074 (18,422).
Trail Blazers 111, Timberwolves 81
MINNESOTA (81)
Wiggins 6-16 3-4 17, Gibson 3-10 2-2 8, Towns 7-13 7-8 23, Jones 2-9 0-0 4, Okogie 2-8 1-2 6, Bates-Diop 2-7 0-0 4, Nunnally 1-2 1-1 3, Deng 0-2 1-2 1, Tolliver 2-6 0-0 5, Dieng 1-5 0-0 2, Terrell 1-8 1-2 4, Williams 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 29-93 16-21 81.<
PORTLAND (111)
Layman 4-8 0-0 8, Aminu 2-4 1-1 6, Nurkic 8-11 3-4 19, Lillard 6-16 5-6 18, McCollum 7-14 1-1 16, Collins 2-5 6-6 11, Leonard 3-7 8-8 15, Swanigan 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 1-3 0-0 3, Turner 3-7 2-4 8, Stauskas 1-4 2-2 5, Trent Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Baldwin IV 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 28-32 111.<
Minnesota;27;18;19;17;—;81
Portland;30;31;31;19;—;111
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 7-30 (Wiggins 2-4, Towns 2-4, Terrell 1-2, Okogie 1-3, Tolliver 1-5, Nunnally 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Dieng 0-1, Deng 0-1, Jones 0-1, Williams 0-3, Bates-Diop 0-4), Portland 7-28 (Aminu 1-1, Collins 1-2, Curry 1-2, Stauskas 1-3, Lillard 1-4, McCollum 1-4, Leonard 1-4, Nurkic 0-1, Trent Jr. 0-1, Baldwin IV 0-1, Swanigan 0-1, Turner 0-2, Layman 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 38 (Gibson 8), Portland 66 (Nurkic, Leonard 12). Assists—Minnesota 18 (Jones 4), Portland 15 (Lillard 5). Total Fouls—Minnesota 21, Portland 20. Technicals—Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Leonard. A—19,522 (19,393).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.