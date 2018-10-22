Bucks 124, Knicks 113
NEW YORK (113)
Ntilikina 2-6 0-0 5, Thomas 1-3 2-2 4, Kanter 6-12 2-2 14, Burke 9-18 1-1 19, Hardaway Jr. 10-23 1-2 24, Hezonja 8-16 0-0 18, Vonleh 3-5 5-6 11, Trier 1-3 2-2 4, Dotson 5-13 0-0 14, Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-99 13-15 113.
MILWAUKEE (124)
Middleton 11-14 1-2 30, Antetokounmpo 13-29 4-6 31, Lopez 5-10 1-1 13, Bledsoe 6-11 2-2 16, Brogdon 3-9 2-2 11, Ilyasova 2-9 5-7 10, Henson 4-7 1-2 9, DiVincenzo 0-3 1-2 1, Snell 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 45-96 17-24 124.
New York;29;23;35;26;—;113
Milwaukee;33;38;17;36;—;124
3-Point Goals—New York 10-29 (Dotson 4-8, Hardaway Jr. 3-9, Hezonja 2-5, Ntilikina 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Burke 0-3), Milwaukee 17-40 (Middleton 7-8, Brogdon 3-5, Lopez 2-5, Bledsoe 2-7, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Ilyasova 1-4, Snell 1-4, DiVincenzo 0-2, Henson 0-2). Fouled Out—Hardaway Jr.. Rebounds—New York 43 (Kanter 13), Milwaukee 55 (Antetokounmpo 15). Assists—New York 22 (Ntilikina 5), Milwaukee 27 (Bledsoe 13). Total Fouls—New York 21, Milwaukee 18. A—16,228 (17,500).
Mavericks 115, Bulls 109
CHICAGO (109)
Holiday 5-9 2-3 16, Portis 5-9 2-3 12, Carter Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Dunn 4-13 0-0 9, LaVine 11-15 7-8 34, Parker 8-14 2-3 20, Hutchison 1-2 1-2 3, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 3-7 0-0 6, Blakeney 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 41-80 14-21 109.
DALLAS (115)
Finney-Smith 4-8 2-2 12, Doncic 7-14 2-2 19, Jordan 8-11 2-2 18, Smith Jr. 2-11 2-2 7, Matthews 6-15 4-4 20, Powell 3-6 6-6 12, Kleber 5-9 0-0 12, Barea 3-11 2-3 9, Brunson 2-7 0-0 6, Broekhoff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-93 20-21 115.
Chicago;28;33;23;25;—;109
Dallas;31;28;29;27;—;115
3-Point Goals—Chicago 13-23 (LaVine 5-7, Holiday 4-6, Parker 2-3, Blakeney 1-1, Dunn 1-4, Carter Jr. 0-1, Hutchison 0-1), Dallas 15-47 (Matthews 4-11, Doncic 3-8, Kleber 2-4, Brunson 2-4, Finney-Smith 2-5, Smith Jr. 1-5, Barea 1-7, Broekhoff 0-1, Powell 0-2). Fouled Out—Dunn. Rebounds—Chicago 34 (Carter Jr. 9), Dallas 41 (Jordan 16). Assists—Chicago 18 (Dunn 7), Dallas 25 (Doncic 6). Total Fouls—Chicago 29, Dallas 16. Technicals—Lopez, Portis, Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second) 2. A—19,291 (19,200).
Magic 93, Celtics 90
ORLANDO (93)
Isaac 8-12 0-0 18, Gordon 5-11 1-2 13, Vucevic 11-18 1-2 24, Augustin 3-13 1-2 10, Fournier 5-13 2-2 14, Bamba 0-3 0-0 0, Grant 2-6 0-0 4, Ross 3-8 0-0 6, Simmons 1-9 2-2 4. Totals 38-93 7-10 93.
BOSTON (90)
Tatum 3-12 1-2 7, Hayward 4-8 0-0 11, Horford 5-13 4-4 15, Irving 10-19 0-0 22, Brown 2-9 0-0 5, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 3-5 1-2 7, Yabusele 0-1 0-0 0, Theis 3-5 1-1 7, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Smart 4-8 0-0 9, Rozier 2-9 0-0 5. Totals 37-91 7-9 90.
Orlando;28;20;27;18;—;93
Boston;19;26;25;20;—;90
3-Point Goals—Orlando 10-35 (Augustin 3-7, Isaac 2-4, Fournier 2-5, Gordon 2-5, Vucevic 1-2, Grant 0-1, Bamba 0-2, Simmons 0-4, Ross 0-5), Boston 9-40 (Hayward 3-5, Irving 2-8, Smart 1-4, Brown 1-4, Rozier 1-5, Horford 1-7, Ojeleye 0-1, Yabusele 0-1, Tatum 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 49 (Isaac, Vucevic 12), Boston 51 (Tatum 10). Assists—Orlando 28 (Augustin, Fournier 10), Boston 21 (Irving 5). Total Fouls—Orlando 15, Boston 15. A—18,624 (18,624).
Raptors 127, Hornets 106
CHARLOTTE (106)
Batum 4-10 2-2 13, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Zeller 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 11-22 2-2 26, Lamb 5-14 5-6 16, Bridges 3-4 0-0 6, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-8 0-0 6, Kaminsky 1-3 0-0 2, Hernangomez 4-6 2-2 11, Biyombo 1-3 2-4 4, Monk 4-12 0-0 10, Parker 2-7 2-2 6, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-97 15-18 106.
TORONTO (127)
Leonard 9-14 0-0 22, Siakam 2-4 0-0 4, Ibaka 7-12 1-2 15, Lowry 5-9 3-3 16, Green 6-8 0-0 16, Miles 2-5 3-3 8, Anunoby 2-7 0-0 5, Powell 3-7 2-2 9, Valanciunas 7-8 3-4 17, Monroe 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, VanVleet 4-9 0-0 8, Richardson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 50-87 12-14 127.
Charlotte;22;25;32;27;—;106
Toronto;31;31;35;30;—;127
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 9-28 (Batum 3-7, Monk 2-5, Walker 2-7, Hernangomez 1-1, Lamb 1-4, Bridges 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Williams 0-2), Toronto 15-39 (Green 4-6, Leonard 4-7, Lowry 3-6, Richardson 1-2, Miles 1-4, Anunoby 1-4, Powell 1-4, Siakam 0-1, VanVleet 0-2, Ibaka 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 41 (Zeller, Batum, Hernangomez, Kidd-Gilchrist, Walker 5), Toronto 46 (Valanciunas 10). Assists—Charlotte 21 (Walker 5), Toronto 36 (Lowry 14). Total Fouls—Charlotte 14, Toronto 21. A—19,800 (19,800).
Timberwolves 101, Pacers 91
INDIANA (91)
Bogdanovic 8-12 0-0 20, Young 4-11 1-2 9, Turner 6-13 3-3 16, Collison 1-6 3-4 5, Oladipo 8-23 2-4 20, McDermott 0-2 0-0 0, Sabonis 3-8 2-3 8, O'Quinn 2-4 0-0 4, Joseph 3-7 0-0 7, Evans 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 36-91 11-16 91.
MINNESOTA (101)
Wiggins 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 6-7 0-0 13, Towns 6-12 4-4 17, Teague 2-9 1-2 6, Butler 6-12 8-8 20, Tolliver 1-4 0-0 3, Dieng 2-3 5-6 9, Jones 3-10 0-0 8, Rose 4-12 3-3 11, Okogie 5-13 1-1 12. Totals 36-85 22-24 101.
Indiana;28;21;24;18;—;91
Minnesota;25;25;22;29;—;101
3-Point Goals—Indiana 8-26 (Bogdanovic 4-5, Oladipo 2-7, Turner 1-3, Joseph 1-3, Evans 0-1, O'Quinn 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Collison 0-2, Young 0-2), Minnesota 7-33 (Jones 2-6, Gibson 1-1, Teague 1-3, Tolliver 1-4, Towns 1-5, Okogie 1-6, Dieng 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Butler 0-2, Rose 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 45 (Sabonis, Oladipo 7), Minnesota 47 (Towns 14). Assists—Indiana 18 (Collison 6), Minnesota 24 (Teague 10). Total Fouls—Indiana 24, Minnesota 17. A—10,371 (19,356).
Grizzlies 92, Jazz 84
MEMPHIS (92)
Parsons 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson Jr. 5-12 1-2 11, Gasol 6-15 3-4 18, Conley 6-20 10-11 23, Temple 2-8 1-2 6, Casspi 1-2 2-2 4, Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Mack 4-7 2-3 12, D.Brooks 3-6 0-0 7, M.Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Selden 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 31-84 21-26 92.
UTAH (84)
Ingles 4-13 0-0 9, Favors 3-11 2-2 8, Gobert 4-6 3-5 11, Rubio 1-8 3-3 6, Mitchell 6-17 1-2 14, Crowder 4-7 5-7 15, O'Neale 2-4 2-2 7, Niang 1-2 0-0 3, Exum 2-11 0-0 4, Burks 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 29-82 18-23 84.
Memphis;19;28;23;22;—;92
Utah;22;24;17;21;—;84
3-Point Goals—Memphis 9-28 (Gasol 3-5, Mack 2-2, D.Brooks 1-1, Selden 1-3, Temple 1-4, Conley 1-6, Casspi 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Parsons 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-4), Utah 8-32 (Crowder 2-4, Niang 1-1, Allen 1-1, O'Neale 1-1, Rubio 1-5, Mitchell 1-7, Ingles 1-7, Favors 0-2, Exum 0-4). Fouled Out—Gasol. Rebounds—Memphis 43 (Gasol 13), Utah 50 (Gobert 12). Assists—Memphis 18 (Gasol, Conley 4), Utah 18 (Rubio, Ingles 5). Total Fouls—Memphis 22, Utah 22. Technicals—Anderson, Mitchell. A—18,306 (18,306).
