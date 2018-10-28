Jazz 113, Mavericks 104
UTAH (113)
Ingles 4-11 1-1 12, Crowder 7-13 0-0 15, Gobert 9-13 5-6 23, Rubio 2-9 1-2 6, Mitchell 10-19 0-0 20, O'Neale 2-2 0-0 5, Niang 4-5 3-3 13, Udoh 0-0 2-2 2, Exum 1-5 3-4 6, Allen 3-3 4-4 11. Totals 42-80 19-22 113.<
DALLAS (104)
Barnes 3-13 1-2 7, Doncic 5-13 2-2 14, Jordan 4-5 4-4 12, Smith Jr. 12-19 0-0 27, Matthews 5-17 10-12 22, Finney-Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Kleber 4-8 2-3 11, Powell 2-4 0-0 4, Brunson 1-5 0-0 2, Barea 1-5 0-2 2, Broekhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-91 19-25 104.<
Utah;26;24;32;31;—;113
Dallas;19;27;31;27;—;104
3-Point Goals—Utah 10-25 (Ingles 3-7, Niang 2-3, O'Neale 1-1, Allen 1-1, Exum 1-2, Rubio 1-3, Crowder 1-5, Mitchell 0-3), Dallas 9-28 (Smith Jr. 3-4, Matthews 2-4, Doncic 2-6, Finney-Smith 1-2, Kleber 1-4, Powell 0-1, Barea 0-1, Brunson 0-2, Barnes 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 43 (Gobert 16), Dallas 43 (Jordan 19). Assists—Utah 25 (Rubio 8), Dallas 24 (Jordan 9). Total Fouls—Utah 27, Dallas 19. Technicals—O'Neale, Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Utah coach Quin Snyder, Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second), Powell. A—19,571 (19,200).
Thunder 117, Suns 110
PHOENIX (110)
Ariza 1-4 3-3 5, Anderson 4-10 6-6 15, Ayton 8-17 0-0 16, Canaan 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 4-10 0-0 8, Bridges 3-7 2-2 9, Warren 8-17 0-0 18, Holmes 0-0 2-2 2, Chandler 1-1 2-2 4, Okobo 5-9 5-6 18, Daniels 3-5 1-1 8, Crawford 1-4 5-5 7. Totals 38-86 26-27 110.<
OKLAHOMA CITY (117)
George 9-15 1-2 23, Grant 4-9 5-8 14, Noel 9-14 2-3 20, Westbrook 8-13 7-10 23, Ferguson 3-6 0-0 6, Nader 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 6-10 3-4 17, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Burton 0-2 0-0 0, Schroder 4-10 4-6 12, Abrines 0-5 2-2 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-85 24-35 117.<
Phoenix;20;28;28;34;—;110
Oklahoma City;30;32;34;21;—;117
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 8-27 (Okobo 3-6, Warren 2-5, Daniels 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Bridges 1-4, Crawford 0-2, Jackson 0-3), Oklahoma City 7-24 (George 4-8, Patterson 2-5, Grant 1-4, Schroder 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Ferguson 0-2, Abrines 0-3). Fouled Out—Jackson. Rebounds—Phoenix 44 (Ayton 11), Oklahoma City 43 (Noel 15). Assists—Phoenix 21 (Okobo 7), Oklahoma City 22 (Schroder, Westbrook 7). Total Fouls—Phoenix 32, Oklahoma City 24. Technicals—Crawford, Westbrook, George, Schroder. A—18,203 (18,203).
Warriors 120, Nets 114
GOLDEN STATE (120)
Durant 11-20 10-11 34, Green 4-9 0-0 8, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Curry 11-26 6-7 35, Thompson 8-17 1-2 18, McKinnie 4-5 0-0 9, Looney 2-3 0-0 4, Jerebko 0-2 4-4 4, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Iguodala 2-3 0-0 4, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-89 21-24 120.
BROOKLYN (114)
Harris 2-6 1-2 7, Dudley 3-5 0-0 6, Allen 5-6 1-2 11, Russell 9-14 2-3 25, LeVert 9-18 1-1 23, Hollis-Jefferson 3-9 1-2 7, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Dinwiddie 4-9 0-0 12, Napier 1-7 2-2 5, Crabbe 4-11 2-3 14. Totals 42-87 10-15 114.<
Golden State;32;31;30;27;—;120
Brooklyn;29;20;28;37;—;114
3-Point Goals—Golden State 11-33 (Curry 7-15, Durant 2-6, McKinnie 1-2, Thompson 1-5, Jerebko 0-1, Iguodala 0-1, Green 0-3), Brooklyn 20-42 (Russell 5-8, Dinwiddie 4-7, LeVert 4-7, Crabbe 4-7, Harris 2-6, Napier 1-4, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Dudley 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 47 (Durant 8), Brooklyn 37 (Davis 7). Assists—Golden State 28 (Green 13), Brooklyn 28 (LeVert 7). Total Fouls—Golden State 16, Brooklyn 20. Technicals—Durant. A—17,732 (17,732).
Clippers 136, Wizards 104
WASHINGTON (104)
Porter Jr. 3-9 0-0 6, Morris 0-4 0-0 0, Mahinmi 3-5 5-6 11, Wall 8-20 2-3 18, Beal 8-16 3-5 20, Green 3-6 6-6 12, Brown Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Oubre Jr. 2-12 4-4 9, Bryant 3-7 1-1 7, McRae 0-2 0-0 0, Rivers 3-6 2-3 9, Satoransky 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 38-97 23-28 104.
L.A. CLIPPERS (136)
Harris 9-14 2-3 22, Gallinari 4-14 2-2 11, Gortat 2-5 0-0 4, Beverley 4-9 0-0 11, Bradley 6-12 0-0 15, Harrell 6-7 1-4 13, Scott 4-5 0-0 11, Marjanovic 6-7 1-1 13, J.Robinson 2-4 0-0 4, Teodosic 1-1 0-0 3, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-8 1-2 10, Wallace 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 7-13 1-1 17. Totals 56-103 8-13 136.<
Washington;20;34;23;27;—;104
L.A. Clippers;28;41;28;39;—;136
3-Point Goals—Washington 5-27 (Brown Jr. 1-1, Satoransky 1-1, Rivers 1-2, Beal 1-6, Oubre Jr. 1-7, Green 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Wall 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2, Morris 0-3), L.A. Clippers 16-29 (Scott 3-3, Beverley 3-6, Bradley 3-6, Harris 2-4, Williams 2-4, Teodosic 1-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Gallinari 1-3, Marjanovic 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 45 (Green 8), L.A. Clippers 57 (Harris 11). Assists—Washington 18 (Wall 5), L.A. Clippers 35 (Gilgeous-Alexander 7). Total Fouls—Washington 16, L.A. Clippers 25. A—16,491 (18,997).
