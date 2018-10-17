MILWAUKEE (113)
Middleton 7-14 2-2 19, Antetokounmpo 9-21 7-12 25, Lopez 4-7 4-4 14, Bledsoe 7-13 0-0 17, Brogdon 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 1-1 0-0 3, Ilyasova 6-9 0-0 13, Henson 1-3 2-2 4, Snell 0-2 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 3-6 0-0 8, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-85 15-20 113.
CHARLOTTE (112)
Batum 2-8 0-0 5, Williams 2-7 0-2 5, Zeller 1-1 2-2 5, Walker 15-29 4-5 41, Lamb 4-11 0-0 10, Bridges 0-1 1-2 1, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-6 4-6 10, Hernangomez 3-5 3-5 9, Monk 7-16 0-0 18, Parker 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 41-92 14-22 112.
Milwaukee;36;31;26;20;—;113
Charlotte;23;31;29;29;—;112
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 14-34 (Bledsoe 3-5, Middleton 3-6, DiVincenzo 2-4, Lopez 2-5, Brogdon 2-6, Wood 1-1, Ilyasova 1-3, Snell 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-3), Charlotte 16-38 (Walker 7-13, Monk 4-8, Lamb 2-4, Zeller 1-1, Batum 1-4, Williams 1-6, Bridges 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1). Fouled Out—Ilyasova. Rebounds—Milwaukee 57 (Antetokounmpo 18), Charlotte 41 (Williams 9). Assists—Milwaukee 26 (Antetokounmpo 8), Charlotte 21 (Parker 7). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 25, Charlotte 19. A—17,889 (19,077).
Pistons 103, Nets 100
BROOKLYN (100)
Harris 6-14 0-0 13, Dudley 0-5 1-2 1, Allen 6-10 3-4 17, Russell 3-9 1-2 8, LeVert 10-18 7-8 27, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Kurucs 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 4-4 0-1 8, Dinwiddie 10-18 3-5 23. Totals 40-82 15-22 100.
DETROIT (103)
Kennard 3-5 0-0 7, Griffin 8-17 9-11 26, Drummond 10-21 3-4 24, Jackson 7-20 3-3 19, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Pachulia 2-6 2-2 6, Galloway 2-5 2-2 6, Smith 5-11 0-0 11, Robinson III 2-3 0-0 4, Lofton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-92 19-22 103.
Brooklyn;29;22;25;24;—;100
Detroit;24;27;32;20;—;103
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 5-27 (Allen 2-3, Kurucs 1-2, Russell 1-4, Harris 1-7, LeVert 0-2, Graham 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-3, Dudley 0-4), Detroit 6-24 (Jackson 2-9, Kennard 1-1, Griffin 1-1, Drummond 1-3, Smith 1-3, Robinson III 0-1, Lofton 0-1, Brown 0-2, Galloway 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Brooklyn 40 (Allen 10), Detroit 45 (Drummond 20). Assists—Brooklyn 28 (Dinwiddie 6), Detroit 21 (Griffin 6). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 23, Detroit 20. Technicals—Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second), Dinwiddie, Drummond. A—20,332 (20,491).
Magic 104, Heat 101
MIAMI (101)
McGruder 2-9 2-3 8, Jones Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Whiteside 6-15 0-1 12, Dragic 9-14 5-7 26, Richardson 8-21 3-3 23, Olynyk 1-4 2-2 4, Adebayo 4-9 1-2 9, Wade 3-13 3-4 9, T.Johnson 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 38-97 16-22 101.
ORLANDO (104)
Isaac 2-4 1-2 6, Gordon 9-18 4-6 26, Vucevic 4-12 4-5 12, Augustin 4-10 2-2 11, Fournier 5-15 3-6 13, Bamba 6-8 0-2 13, Simmons 4-11 4-6 12, Grant 3-7 1-2 7, Ross 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 39-94 19-31 104.
Miami;31;20;27;23;—;101
Orlando;25;29;25;25;—;104
3-Point Goals—Miami 9-33 (Dragic 3-7, McGruder 2-5, Richardson 2-10, Jones Jr. 1-2, T.Johnson 1-3, Wade 0-1, Adebayo 0-1, Whiteside 0-1, Olynyk 0-3), Orlando 7-25 (Gordon 4-5, Isaac 1-1, Bamba 1-2, Augustin 1-2, Grant 0-2, Simmons 0-4, Ross 0-4, Fournier 0-5). Fouled Out—Jones Jr.. Rebounds—Miami 52 (Whiteside 18), Orlando 51 (Gordon 16). Assists—Miami 16 (Dragic 4), Orlando 20 (Fournier 5). Total Fouls—Miami 28, Orlando 25. Technicals—Whiteside. A—19,191 (18,846).
Knicks 126, Hawks 107
ATLANTA (107)
Carter 4-9 2-2 12, Prince 7-15 4-4 21, Len 3-6 1-2 7, Young 5-14 3-4 14, Bazemore 6-12 0-0 14, Bembry 1-4 0-0 2, Spellman 3-4 0-0 7, Poythress 4-8 0-1 9, Plumlee 2-2 3-3 7, Lin 3-6 2-2 8, Huerter 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 41-90 15-18 107.
NEW YORK (126)
Ntilikina 2-7 0-0 5, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Kanter 5-9 6-7 16, Hardaway Jr. 10-22 8-8 31, Burke 6-11 1-2 15, Knox 4-16 1-3 10, Hezonja 6-14 0-1 15, Vonleh 5-5 2-4 12, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Trier 5-9 4-4 15, Baker 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 45-99 24-31 126.
Atlanta;24;25;35;23;—;107
New York;23;49;34;20;—;126
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 10-36 (Prince 3-7, Bazemore 2-6, Carter 2-6, Spellman 1-2, Poythress 1-3, Young 1-5, Adams 0-1, Lin 0-2, Dorsey 0-2, Len 0-2), New York 12-33 (Hezonja 3-7, Hardaway Jr. 3-9, Burke 2-3, Thomas 1-1, Ntilikina 1-2, Trier 1-3, Knox 1-5, Baker 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Atlanta 45 (Prince, Bazemore, Young 6), New York 46 (Kanter 11). Assists—Atlanta 19 (Prince 6), New York 21 (Hardaway Jr. 5). Total Fouls—Atlanta 30, New York 23. A—18,249 (19,812).
Pacers 111, Grizzlies 83
MEMPHIS (83)
Parsons 3-9 0-0 6, Green 4-7 0-0 9, Gasol 2-11 7-8 13, Conley 3-11 3-3 11, Temple 4-13 0-0 12, Anderson 2-6 1-2 5, Jackson Jr. 2-6 6-6 10, Mack 1-8 1-2 3, D.Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Selden 2-3 0-0 5, M.Brooks 2-9 5-7 9. Totals 25-84 23-28 83.
INDIANA (111)
Bogdanovic 7-9 2-2 19, Young 5-7 0-1 10, Turner 4-8 0-0 8, Collison 0-5 0-0 0, Oladipo 6-11 1-2 16, McDermott 5-9 1-2 12, Sabonis 7-11 0-2 14, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, O'Quinn 0-0 2-2 2, Holiday 1-2 0-0 3, Sumner 1-2 0-0 2, Joseph 5-7 0-0 11, Evans 6-12 1-2 14. Totals 47-83 7-13 111.
Memphis;16;23;19;25;—;83
Indiana;27;29;20;35;—;111
3-Point Goals—Memphis 10-29 (Temple 4-8, Gasol 2-3, Conley 2-5, Selden 1-1, Green 1-2, Mack 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-1, M.Brooks 0-3, Parsons 0-5), Indiana 10-26 (Bogdanovic 3-3, Oladipo 3-6, Holiday 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Evans 1-5, McDermott 1-5, Collison 0-1, Young 0-1, Sumner 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 28 (Green 7), Indiana 57 (Sabonis 15). Assists—Memphis 16 (Mack, Gasol, Conley 3), Indiana 29 (Evans 6). Total Fouls—Memphis 18, Indiana 24. A—17,923 (20,000).
Raptors 116, Cavaliers 104
CLEVELAND (104)
Osman 5-10 5-6 17, Love 5-18 10-14 21, Thompson 1-5 1-2 3, Hill 5-11 3-4 15, Hood 5-13 2-2 12, Dekker 1-2 2-4 4, Zizic 2-2 1-2 5, Sexton 2-7 5-5 9, Clarkson 7-15 0-0 15, Holland 0-0 0-0 0, Nwaba 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 34-85 29-39 104.
TORONTO (116)
Leonard 9-22 5-6 24, Siakam 6-8 0-0 13, Valanciunas 3-8 0-0 6, Lowry 10-12 2-3 27, Green 4-9 0-0 11, Powell 2-3 0-0 5, Anunoby 2-3 0-0 4, Miles 1-3 0-2 3, Ibaka 2-10 4-6 9, VanVleet 6-14 1-3 14, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-92 12-20 116.
Cleveland;25;22;28;29;—;104
Toronto;28;32;30;26;—;116
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 7-19 (Osman 2-2, Hill 2-3, Korver 1-2, Clarkson 1-4, Love 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Dekker 0-1, Hood 0-2), Toronto 14-33 (Lowry 5-6, Green 3-7, Siakam 1-1, Powell 1-2, Leonard 1-3, Ibaka 1-3, Miles 1-3, VanVleet 1-5, Anunoby 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2). Fouled Out—Ibaka. Rebounds—Cleveland 49 (Thompson 13), Toronto 44 (Leonard, Valanciunas 12). Assists—Cleveland 17 (Hill 7), Toronto 21 (Lowry 8). Total Fouls—Cleveland 25, Toronto 29. Technicals—Love. A—19,915 (19,800).
Pelicans 131, Rockets 112
NEW ORLEANS (131)
Moore 8-12 4-4 21, Mirotic 11-20 2-3 30, Davis 13-21 6-7 32, Holiday 5-12 0-0 10, Payton 5-13 0-2 10, Hill 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 9-15 5-6 25, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 52-98 17-22 131.
HOUSTON (112)
Ennis III 3-7 0-0 8, Tucker 6-11 3-4 19, Capela 4-9 0-0 8, Paul 6-12 4-5 19, Harden 6-15 3-4 18, Anthony 3-10 2-4 9, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, G.Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Carter-Williams 4-10 1-2 10, Gordon 7-14 5-5 21, Green 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 39-92 18-24 112.
New Orleans;35;36;30;30;—;131
Houston;29;25;30;28;—;112
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 10-25 (Mirotic 6-8, Randle 2-4, Hill 1-1, Moore 1-3, Miller 0-1, Payton 0-2, Holiday 0-6), Houston 16-48 (Tucker 4-7, Paul 3-7, Harden 3-8, Ennis III 2-5, Gordon 2-9, Carter-Williams 1-3, Anthony 1-5, Green 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 54 (Davis 16), Houston 37 (Harden 9). Assists—New Orleans 36 (Payton 10), Houston 21 (Harden 10). Total Fouls—New Orleans 25, Houston 22. Technicals—Anthony. A—18,055 (18,500).
Spurs 112, Timberwolves 108
MINNESOTA (108)
Wiggins 8-18 2-2 20, Gibson 3-4 0-0 6, Towns 2-6 3-3 8, Teague 8-12 9-9 27, Butler 9-23 4-5 23, Tolliver 0-1 0-0 0, Dieng 4-8 4-6 12, Jones 2-7 0-0 4, Rose 3-12 2-2 8. Totals 39-91 24-27 108.
SAN ANTONIO (112)
Gay 8-12 1-2 18, Aldridge 7-23 7-10 21, Poeltl 2-4 0-0 4, Forbes 4-10 2-2 11, DeRozan 10-21 7-11 28, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Gasol 1-4 2-2 5, Bertans 3-4 0-0 9, Mills 2-7 0-0 6, Belinelli 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 40-93 21-29 112.
Minnesota;23;29;31;25;—;108
San Antonio;31;25;25;31;—;112
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 6-19 (Teague 2-3, Wiggins 2-6, Towns 1-2, Butler 1-4, Dieng 0-2, Rose 0-2), San Antonio 11-25 (Bertans 3-4, Belinelli 2-4, Mills 2-6, Gay 1-1, Gasol 1-1, DeRozan 1-3, Forbes 1-5, Aldridge 0-1). Fouled Out—Towns. Rebounds—Minnesota 46 (Gibson 11), San Antonio 52 (Aldridge 19). Assists—Minnesota 20 (Teague 4), San Antonio 22 (Gasol 6). Total Fouls—Minnesota 27, San Antonio 22. Technicals—San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A—18,354 (18,581).
