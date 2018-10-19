INDIANA (101)

Bogdanovic 0-7 3-4 3, Young 3-5 1-2 7, Turner 5-12 1-1 11, Collison 4-6 2-2 10, Oladipo 10-23 4-6 25, McDermott 5-8 0-0 14, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Sabonis 4-6 4-4 12, O'Quinn 1-2 2-2 4, Sumner 0-0 0-2 0, Joseph 1-4 1-2 3, Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 4-10 1-2 10. Totals 38-87 19-27 101.

MILWAUKEE (118)

Middleton 7-15 4-6 23, Antetokounmpo 12-23 2-3 26, Lopez 3-10 0-0 8, Bledsoe 5-9 0-0 12, Brogdon 6-9 1-1 15, Ilyasova 1-3 0-0 3, Wood 0-1 1-2 1, Henson 3-7 2-4 10, Dellavedova 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 2-5 3-4 8, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Snell 4-7 0-1 10. Totals 44-93 13-21 118.

Indiana;25;28;23;25;—;101

Milwaukee;30;32;31;25;—;118

3-Point Goals—Indiana 6-18 (McDermott 4-6, Evans 1-2, Oladipo 1-2, Joseph 0-1, Holiday 0-1, Bogdanovic 0-2, Turner 0-4), Milwaukee 17-47 (Middleton 5-9, Henson 2-3, Brogdon 2-4, Bledsoe 2-5, Snell 2-5, Lopez 2-8, Ilyasova 1-1, DiVincenzo 1-4, Connaughton 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 41 (Sabonis 13), Milwaukee 49 (Antetokounmpo 15). Assists—Indiana 14 (Evans 4), Milwaukee 27 (Bledsoe, Brogdon 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 25, Milwaukee 26. A—17,341 (17,500).

Raptors 113, Celtics 101

BOSTON (101)

Tatum 6-16 2-2 16, Hayward 6-13 1-1 14, Horford 5-12 1-1 14, Irving 10-20 0-0 21, J.Brown 5-10 0-2 13, Baynes 2-8 1-2 5, Morris 3-7 0-0 8, Smart 1-6 0-0 2, Rozier 2-7 2-2 8. Totals 40-99 7-10 101.

TORONTO (113)

Leonard 10-25 9-9 31, Siakam 2-6 0-0 4, Ibaka 10-14 0-1 21, Lowry 5-8 2-4 15, Green 5-8 0-0 14, Miles 1-6 0-0 2, Anunoby 4-6 0-0 9, Powell 1-5 0-0 2, Valanciunas 1-3 2-2 4, VanVleet 4-11 1-3 11. Totals 43-92 14-19 113.

Boston;25;28;26;22;—;101

Toronto;18;31;33;31;—;113

3-Point Goals—Boston 14-36 (J.Brown 3-6, Horford 3-7, Rozier 2-3, Morris 2-4, Tatum 2-6, Irving 1-3, Hayward 1-3, Baynes 0-2, Smart 0-2), Toronto 13-35 (Green 4-7, Lowry 3-5, Leonard 2-5, VanVleet 2-7, Ibaka 1-2, Anunoby 1-3, Siakam 0-2, Miles 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 49 (Horford 10), Toronto 49 (Leonard 10). Assists—Boston 29 (Horford 9), Toronto 24 (VanVleet 7). Total Fouls—Boston 27, Toronto 19. A—19,800 (19,800).

Timberwolves 131, Cavaliers 123

CLEVELAND (123)

Osman 9-17 0-2 22, Love 6-19 10-10 25, Thompson 7-9 0-0 14, Hill 3-7 1-2 7, Hood 3-10 4-4 10, Dekker 1-3 2-2 5, Zizic 2-3 3-4 7, Sexton 6-9 2-2 14, Korver 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkson 8-14 3-3 19, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-93 25-29 123.

MINNESOTA (131)

Wiggins 8-21 5-5 22, Gibson 5-10 3-4 13, Towns 4-10 2-2 12, Teague 3-9 3-3 9, Butler 10-12 12-12 33, Tolliver 3-7 2-3 11, Dieng 5-6 0-0 11, Jones 3-6 0-0 8, Rose 3-6 6-6 12. Totals 44-87 33-35 131.

Cleveland;30;24;41;28;—;123

Minnesota;32;39;33;27;—;131

3-Point Goals—Cleveland 8-23 (Osman 4-7, Love 3-7, Dekker 1-2, Smith 0-1, Clarkson 0-2, Hill 0-2, Hood 0-2), Minnesota 10-25 (Tolliver 3-7, Towns 2-2, Jones 2-4, Butler 1-1, Dieng 1-2, Wiggins 1-5, Rose 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Teague 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 43 (Love 19), Minnesota 40 (Towns 9). Assists—Cleveland 26 (Osman 8), Minnesota 28 (Rose 8). Total Fouls—Cleveland 24, Minnesota 21. Technicals—Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue, Gibson, Rose. A—18,978 (19,356).

Grizzlies 131, Hawks 117

ATLANTA (117)

Prince 10-15 4-4 28, V.Carter 2-7 4-4 10, Len 4-8 0-0 9, Young 7-18 2-3 20, Bazemore 1-3 1-4 3, Bembry 4-11 3-6 12, Poythress 3-4 1-4 8, Plumlee 5-6 2-6 12, Lin 3-5 3-4 9, Huerter 1-3 1-1 3, Dorsey 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 41-83 21-36 117.

MEMPHIS (131)

Parsons 4-6 0-0 11, Green 2-8 2-2 6, Gasol 4-7 4-4 13, Conley 6-13 2-3 16, Temple 10-11 5-7 30, Casspi 4-8 3-6 11, K.Anderson 1-3 1-2 3, Jackson Jr. 8-12 6-9 24, Mack 3-5 3-4 9, Selden 1-1 2-2 4, D.Brooks 1-7 2-4 4. Totals 44-81 30-43 131.

Atlanta;33;28;21;35;—;117

Memphis;37;40;29;25;—;131

3-Point Goals—Atlanta 14-30 (Prince 4-9, Young 4-9, V.Carter 2-5, Len 1-1, Dorsey 1-1, Poythress 1-1, Bembry 1-2, Huerter 0-2), Memphis 13-26 (Temple 5-6, Parsons 3-4, Jackson Jr. 2-4, Conley 2-5, Gasol 1-3, D.Brooks 0-1, K.Anderson 0-1, Casspi 0-2). Fouled Out—Poythress. Rebounds—Atlanta 40 (Bazemore 8), Memphis 41 (Jackson Jr., Gasol 7). Assists—Atlanta 27 (Young 9), Memphis 32 (Conley 11). Total Fouls—Atlanta 31, Memphis 29. Technicals—Plumlee, Bazemore, D.Brooks. A—17,019 (18,119).

Hornets 120, Magic 88

CHARLOTTE (120)

Batum 6-8 0-0 15, Williams 3-7 0-0 8, Zeller 3-7 2-2 8, Walker 8-17 5-5 26, Lamb 2-7 4-4 8, Kidd-Gilchrist 5-8 2-4 12, Bridges 6-8 0-0 15, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 2, Hernangomez 2-5 1-2 6, Biyombo 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 0-5 0-0 0, Monk 4-12 1-1 11, Bacon 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 43-92 17-20 120.

ORLANDO (88)

Gordon 2-9 1-1 5, Isaac 1-3 0-0 2, Vucevic 6-11 0-0 12, Augustin 1-5 0-0 2, Fournier 5-15 0-0 12, Iwundu 4-11 3-5 11, Martin 3-4 0-0 6, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 0-4 0-0 0, Briscoe 4-5 1-3 10, Grant 3-7 0-0 7, Ross 4-10 5-5 14, Simmons 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 36-94 10-14 88.

Charlotte;22;29;31;38;—;120

Orlando;10;21;23;34;—;88

3-Point Goals—Charlotte 17-38 (Walker 5-10, Bridges 3-3, Batum 3-4, Williams 2-6, Monk 2-6, Hernangomez 1-1, Bacon 1-2, Kaminsky 0-1, Parker 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2, Lamb 0-2), Orlando 6-31 (Fournier 2-9, Briscoe 1-1, Grant 1-3, Ross 1-3, Simmons 1-3, Martin 0-1, Isaac 0-1, Augustin 0-2, Iwundu 0-2, Bamba 0-2, Gordon 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 55 (Kidd-Gilchrist 9), Orlando 44 (Gordon 10). Assists—Charlotte 32 (Parker 6), Orlando 18 (Vucevic 4). Total Fouls—Charlotte 17, Orlando 16. A—17,668 (18,846).

Nets 107, Knicks 105

NEW YORK (105)

Ntilikina 4-9 0-0 9, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Kanter 12-18 5-5 29, Hardaway Jr. 10-25 6-7 29, Burke 3-11 0-0 8, Knox 7-14 0-0 17, Hezonja 1-3 0-0 2, Vonleh 0-2 2-2 2, Trier 2-8 4-4 8, Baker 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 39-97 18-20 105.

BROOKLYN (107)

Harris 4-6 0-0 11, Dudley 3-5 0-0 7, Allen 6-8 3-4 15, Russell 5-12 3-3 15, LeVert 8-13 10-11 28, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Kurucs 3-8 4-4 11, Davis 2-3 1-2 5, Dinwiddie 4-12 0-0 10, Crabbe 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 37-75 21-24 107.

New York;24;26;26;29;—;105

Brooklyn;33;24;17;33;—;107

3-Point Goals—New York 9-28 (Knox 3-4, Hardaway Jr. 3-8, Burke 2-5, Ntilikina 1-4, Trier 0-1, Hezonja 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Baker 0-3), Brooklyn 12-30 (Harris 3-4, Russell 2-4, LeVert 2-5, Dinwiddie 2-6, Dudley 1-2, Kurucs 1-3, Crabbe 1-5, Allen 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 36 (Kanter 10), Brooklyn 55 (Allen 11). Assists—New York 14 (Burke, Ntilikina 4), Brooklyn 22 (Russell, Dinwiddie 6). Total Fouls—New York 19, Brooklyn 23. Technicals—New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second), LeVert, Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second). A—17,732 (17,732).

Pelicans 149, Kings 129

SACRAMENTO (129)

Hield 7-11 0-0 17, Bjelica 2-5 0-0 4, Cauley-Stein 9-14 2-3 20, Fox 6-12 6-7 18, Ferrell 2-3 2-2 7, J.Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Labissiere 2-4 0-0 5, Giles III 3-11 1-4 7, Bagley III 7-10 5-6 19, Mason 7-13 3-4 18, Shumpert 3-4 0-0 9, McLemore 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 50-96 19-26 129.

NEW ORLEANS (149)

Moore 5-11 0-0 10, Davis 8-12 8-12 25, Mirotic 14-21 3-6 36, Payton 5-7 0-0 11, Holiday 5-11 5-6 15, Hill 1-2 0-0 3, Miller 3-7 1-1 10, Diallo 2-2 0-0 4, Randle 6-12 0-4 13, Okafor 1-2 2-2 4, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 4-4 2-2 13, F.Jackson 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 56-95 21-33 149.

Sacramento;32;31;27;39;—;129

New Orleans;40;32;38;39;—;149

3-Point Goals—Sacramento 10-25 (Shumpert 3-4, Hield 3-4, Mason 1-2, McLemore 1-2, Ferrell 1-2, Labissiere 1-3, Fox 0-1, J.Jackson 0-2, Bjelica 0-2, Bagley III 0-3), New Orleans 16-31 (Mirotic 5-9, Clark 3-3, Miller 3-7, Davis 1-1, Payton 1-1, F.Jackson 1-1, Hill 1-2, Randle 1-2, Holiday 0-1, Frazier 0-1, Moore 0-3). Fouled Out—Giles III. Rebounds—Sacramento 39 (Bagley III 8), New Orleans 52 (Randle 14). Assists—Sacramento 24 (Mason, Fox 6), New Orleans 35 (Holiday 10). Total Fouls—Sacramento 26, New Orleans 25. A—18,337 (16,867).

